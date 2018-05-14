Giro d'Italia 2018: Rest Day 2 Recap
Mitchelton-Scott take control in early mountains
The second phase of the Giro d'Italia started with a lengthy transfer from Israel to Sicily for three stages on the island off the toe of the Italian boot and then onto the mainland for a flat stage and two summit finales. Rohan Dennis (BMC) carried the maglia rosa to Sicily with the first true test of his GC capabilities to come on Mount Etna on stage 6.
Related Articles
Refreshed after a day off for the transfer from Israel, Lotto Fix All's Tim Wellens claimed victory on a punchy uphill finale in Caltagirone on stage 4. The race lead remained with Dennis, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) lost some time. Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) managed to steal a few seconds, as did Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in a move that would presage his sparkling performances in the mountains later in the week.
Froome was far more attentive in the second steep finale to stage 5 in Santa Ninfa, won by Enrico Battaglin (LottoNl-Jumbo), and while the overall contenders had to fight to stay together, there were no big changes in the overall aside from Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) losing time due to a crash.
The active volcano, Mount Etna, proved to be a suitable location for the GC action to heat up on stage 6, and Mitchelton-Scott seized control, with Esteban Chaves going in the early breakaway and staying clear until Yates jumped across to him in the final kilometers of the climb. The pair opened up 26 seconds on a group of chasers that was missing maglia rosa Dennis. The move put Yates into the overall race lead by 16 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), with Chaves third.
The peloton moved to the mainland for a short, flat, and beautifully scenic stage to Praia a Mare, where Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) finally turned around his record of near-misses and claimed his maiden Grand Tour victory over Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).
The respite in climbing was brief, and two 200+km days followed, with back-to-back summit finishes. The first, to Montevergine di Mercogliano, was a fast grind to the finish that did little to change the overall classification. It was a fine platform for the talents of Richard Carapaz (Movistar), who jetted away in the finale to claim the first Grand Tour stage victory by an Ecuadorean rider.
The highest point in the Apennines proved a far more complicated affair, with the climb to Gran Sasso d'Italia surpassing the snow line at a whopping 2135m. Although not as steep as some of the Giro d'Italia's later ascents, the sheer length, altitude and a strong head wind proved to be the undoing of a number of riders.
But not for Yates, who stole away from a quartet in the final hundred metres to take the stage victory while wearing the maglia rosa over a frustrated Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), with Chaves just behind. With Tom Dumoulin losing a dozen seconds and missing the time bonuses, Chaves moved into second at 32 seconds, with Dumoulin at 38 seconds in third.
Froome and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) were the big losers on the day, with the Team Sky rider giving up 1:07 and the Italian champion another seven seconds, both dropping outside the top 10 at more than two minutes.
Stage 4: Catania - Caltagirone, 202km
Winner: Tim Wellens
Leader: Rohan Dennis
- Giro d'Italia: Opportunities for Simon Yates in first week in Italy
- Adam Hansen to break Grand Tour streak after Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia could head to United States for future Grande Partenza
- Team Sunweb honed for Giro d'Italia defence with beefed up climbing team
- Not just Etna: The Giro d'Italia gets serious in Sicily
- Dumoulin: I should have shown more courage in stage 4 finish
- Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates aims to steal more time after moving up to third overall
- Woods: I knew I was going to be on a good one today
- Dennis: I need to try to learn from this Giro d'Italia
- Wellens: I proved I have very good legs at the Giro d'Italia
- Chris Froome loses more time in Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 4 highlights - Video
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 4 finish line quotes
- Vincenzo Nibali absent from Giro d'Italia for final shot at Tour de France
- Take two for Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia - Preview
- Two Guys' down to one Guy as illness forces Niv from Giro d'Italia
Stage 5: Agrigento - Santa Ninfa (Valle del Belice), 153km
Winner: Enrico Battaglin
Leader: Rohan Dennis
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 finish line quotes
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 5 highlights - Video
- Remembering Wouter Weylandt at the Giro d'Italia
- Roche switches to prioritising stage wins over GC ambitions in Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 finish line quotes
- Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome expects a full-blown battle on the slopes of Mount Etna
- Giro d'Italia stage 5 start delayed by serious road incident
- Dennis: Etna is a big test of my preparation
- Lopez suffers second Giro d'Italia setback after late crash
- Giro d'Italia: Battaglin revives a dying Italian art at Santa Ninfa
- Tuft confirms 2018 Giro d'Italia will 'more than likely' be his last
- Chris Froome looks to begin Giro d'Italia fightback on Mount Etna
- Martinelli blasts Lopez after further time loss - Giro d'Italia Shorts
Stage 6: Caltanissetta - Etna, 169km
Winner: Esteban Chaves
Leader: Simon Yates
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 6 highlights - Video
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 finish line quotes
- Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome meets goal of staying with rivals on Mount Etna
- Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin tests Froome on Mount Etna
- Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates cuts to the chase at Mount Etna
- Giro d'Italia: Chaves seizes the moment at Mount Etna
- Giro d'Italia: Hats off to Haig as he shepherds Chaves to victory on Etna
- Dennis determined to battle on despite losing Giro d'Italia lead
- Anti-doping delay leaves Chris Froome missing helicopter transfer - Giro d'Italia Shorts
- Giro d'Italia: Meintjes loses ground, O'Connor steps up
Stage 7: Pizzo - Praia a Mare, 159km
Winner: Sam Bennett
Leader: Simon Yates
- Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 finish line quotes
- Reading the runes on Etna - Giro d'Italia Podcast
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 7 highlights - Video
- Sam Bennett: A weight is off my shoulders now
- Simon Yates: We're riding with two leaders in the Giro d'Italia
- George Bennett shows no inhibitions as Giro d'Italia begins to climb
- Giro d'Italia: Viviani denied hat-trick by Bennett
- Back-to-back summit finishes for the Giro d'Italia this weekend - Preview
Stage 8: Praia a Mare - Montevergine di Mercogliano, 209km
Winner: Richard Carapaz
Leader: Simon Yates
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 8 finish line quotes
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 8 highlights - Video
- Carapaz delivers another first for Ecuadoreans in Giro d'Italia
- Froome crashes for the second time in 2018 Giro d'Italia
- Simon Yates intent on continuing offensive at Gran Sasso d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia's second summit finish does little to raise Dumoulin's spirits
- Chris Froome: It's never much fun crashing in the finale of a race
- Giro d'Italia: Disappointed O'Connor vows to bounce back
- Formolo misses out to Carapaz on stage 8 of Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome will attack in third week, says Unzue
Stage 9: Pesco Sannita - Gran Sasso d'Italia (Campo Imperatore), 225km
Winner and Leader: Simon Yates
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 9 finish line quotes
- Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 9 highlights - Video
- Chris Froome: If you have a bad day, that's what happens at the Giro d'Italia
- Simon Yates: I'll need minutes on Dumoulin before time trial
- Giro d'Italia: Pinot continues strong showing in first week
- Portal: Chris Froome's battle to win the Giro d'Italia continues
- Aru: What can I say? I'm only human
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|37:37:15
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:57
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:33
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:25
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy