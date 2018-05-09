Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis zips up the pink jersey after the Giro's stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain Merida) on the attack in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) - Stage winner

The finish was a bit different to yesterday. Yesterday was really a powerful sprint on a really steep climb. Today was a steep climb but at 2k to go and I had a little bit of time to rest and recover and do a really good sprint.

For me, the Giro is always lucky for me. I have always done a really good race. I'm really happy and I hope to continue the Giro in this way. At this moment, I am really happy with what I've done with this stage. Now, I want to live day by day and we will see what I can do before Rome.

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) - Race leader

It was quite a nice day on the bike. It was quite slow with the headwind. There was a little bit of stress now and then because there was a bit of an unknown whether there would be any crosswinds.

(On his status as Grand Tour contender) We’re only on day five I think, we still have what, about 16 to go. Etna's tomorrow. We'll see how my legs are on that climb against some of these bigger guys.

I'm just taking it day by day still. I'm going to sound a little bit boring, but tomorrow is another day. I'll fight for pink, and the next days are out of my mind at the moment.

I can't be totally happy. A home victory would have been like a dream. But I see the glass as half full, because I did not expect to have such legs and I helped Domenico [Pozzovivo] to get back to the peloton, too. An effort that then you pay at the finish

Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) - Young Rider classification leader

I think yesterday was my fault. I wouldn't say it was bad luck it was just my fault. Today was really bad luck because I saw that corner, I saw the bunch going really fast. I anticipated it but they really crashed so immediately that I didn't make it. My left leg was stuck in 10 bikes so I lost 30 seconds. The team were really great. They made it a Quick-Step train. I was so angry, I just thought I would go full in the final. I fought to get back to the front but I made a mistake in the final. I had really good legs today. (Eurosport)

I think the team did really good in the final. It was a little bit of a tricky finish but we did a good job. (On Etna) Etna is always a really hard climb. I have to say that I’m looking forward to the real mountains. Let’s see. (Eurosport)