Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates gave Mitchelton-Scott and 1-2 victory in stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia on the summit of Mount Etna. Chaves attacked a breakaway group on the steep slopes of the ascent, and near the top, Yates jumped out of a select chase group to successfully bridge across to his teammate, and the pair crossed the line together.

Yates' move bumped him up into the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia and he now sits 16 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). Chaves moved up into third place at 26 seconds back, Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) is fourth at 43 seconds, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at 45 seconds, while Rohan Dennis (BMC) slipped to sixth at 53 seconds back.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up to eighth overall, 1:10 behind Yates, but remains at 54 seconds behind Dumoulin.

Watch how the race unfolded on Mount Etna, the first summit finish of this Giro d'Italia, in the InCycle race highlights above.