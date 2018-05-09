Trending

Dennis keeps maglia rosa as Goncalves climbs up with time bonus

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) turned Tuesday's third place in Caltagirone into victory in Santa Ninfa on Wednesday, winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia with strong sprint to the line after a steep climb to the final kilometre forced the overall contenders to dig deep yet again.

The Italian was unable to match Tim Wellens on Tuesday, but he had far more power and speed than Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) on the flat finish after teammate Domenico Pozzovivo tried to split the select peloton on the steep climb. Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) was third, Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was fourth despite a late crash, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was fifth.

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) finished 15th in the reduced front group of 42 riders and so retained the leader’s maglia rosa. defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is second at one second back, with Yates third overall at 17 seconds.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the big loser of the day. He crashed with five kilometres to go and lost 43 seconds, slipping to 39th overall at a distant 1:57.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) appeared to struggle to hold the wheels on the short, steep climb up to Santa Ninfa, but he finished 33rd in the same time as Battaglin. He is 19th overall at 55 seconds as the Giro d’Italia prepares to climb Mount Etna on Thursday.

Battaglin’s LottoNL-Jumbo teammates celebrated his win even before they reached the finish. It was his third stage victory at the Giro d’Italia after also winning in 2013 and 2014.

“I last won four years ago, it’s been a while…” Battaglin said.

“This year I’ve finally found a good vein of form and started the Giro feeling good. I was strong yesterday and so had to try again today. Yesterday was really a powerful sprint on a really steep climb. Today was a steep climb but at 2km to go and I had a little bit of time to recover and so then do a really good sprint."

Dennis warmed down before pulling on another pink jersey.

“It was a nice day on the bike, on quite a slow pace because of the head wind,” he explained.

Another day in the Sicilian hills

The second day in Sicily again included a series of rolling hills, but with the stage distance only 153km and the serious climbs in the second half of the day, the riders were more relaxed at the start, with some teams and leaders perhaps already thinking about Thursday’s first mountain finish on the slopes of Mount Etna.

Riders signed on late and lined up in the shade as they enjoyed the warm 22C temperatures that are typical for Sicily in May.

An incident caused by a car on the race route sparked a delay to the start and a slight deviation to the race route, but when technical director Stefano Allocchio dropped the flag at kilometre 0, four riders quickly kicked away to form the early break of the day.

With a stiff headwind blowing from the left, the peloton seemed happy to let them go, and so Ryan Mullen and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) laughed at their fortune and began to work together. Their lead quickly reached 5:30 as BMC’s Jempy Drucker lead the peloton in defence of Rohan Dennis’ race lead and maglia rosa.

Other teams were interested in the stage victory, and so Lotto Fix All put Sander Armee on the front to help with the work, while UAE Team Emirates and Team Sunweb also did their bit. That reduced the gap to 3:30 after 100km of steady riding along the southern coast of Sicily towards Sciacca.

Soon after the coastal town, Team Sky hit the front but led by Salvatore Puccio as the race passed through his hometown of Menfi.

As the peloton collected its musettes, it was announced that Guy Niv of the Israel Cycling Academy had retired. The 24-year-old has made history as the first Israeli rider to start a Grand Tour with his teammate and namesake Guy Sagiv. However, he had been struggling with illness and was unable to continue. Niv is the second rider to abandon this Giro after Bardiani-CSF sprinter Andrea Guardini pulled out on stage 4. The race is now three riders light, with Kanstantsin Siutsou failing to start after crashing in his recon of the stage 1 time trial.

Mullen lead the break over the top of the category 4 climb at Santa Margherita del Belice but the gap with 50km to race was down to 2:30.

The stage profile had become much hillier, but the quartet stayed together with Mullen leading through Partanna and over the second categorised climb.

With 40km to go Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped on the polished road surface, indicating that the tension was rising in the peloton and the kilometres ticked down to an aggressive finale. Steve Morabito and Laurens Ten Dam, domestiques for Pinot and Dumoulin, respectively, also crashed on a descent but were quickly up and away.

The race continued through the valley roads and ghost villages where a major earthquake caused hundreds of deaths and widespread destruction in 1968.

With 23km to go Didier tried an attack, splitting the break but they soon came back together. Vendrame was next to try his hand and went away to reach the final categorised climb in Poggioreale Vecchio. Mullen, Didier and Zhupa eased up and were swept up as Lotto Fix All and Team Sky set the pace at the head of the peloton. The race was on and the speed high.

A tight curve with 14km to go sparked a crash near the back of the peloton, with Domenico Pozzovivo and best young rider Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) amongst those delayed. Three Bahrain-Merida riders quickly helped Pozzovivo get back up to the reduced peloton, but the young German rider needed much longer amongst the team cars.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was not so fortunate. He went off the road with 5.5km to go. He had a soft landing in the grass but never saw his overall classification rivals again.

Vendrame was finally caught with three kilometres to go and Mitchelton-Scott took over. The climb up to Santa Ninfa began with two kilometres to go, and Pozzovivo and then Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to try their hand. Froome appeared to struggle to hold the wheels as he spun a low gear. Fortunately the front group was spread across the road and stayed together going onto the flat final kilometre.

Visconti tried to anticipate his rivals and dived through the final corner but only served to lead out Battaglin, who timed his sprint much better. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4:06:33
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
33Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
37Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
39Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
41Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
43Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:21
45Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
47Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
48Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
50Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:40
51Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
52Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
53Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:03
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
56Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
57Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
58Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
60Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
61Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:47
63Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:51
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
65Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
66Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
71Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:59
72Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:11
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
74Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
75Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
76Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:41
77Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
79Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:59
82Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
83Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
85Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
86Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
87Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
88Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:09
89Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
90Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
93Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:04:10
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
96Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:29
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
98Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:49
99Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:08
100Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:31
101Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:46
102Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
103Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
106Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:51
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
110Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
113Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
114Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
119Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
120William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
122Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
123Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
124Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:05:57
126Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
127Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
128Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:08:22
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
131Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
134Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
135Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
136Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
137Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
138Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
140Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
143Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
144Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
145Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:29
147Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
148François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
150Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:04
151Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
152Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
153Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
154Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
155Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
156Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
158Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
159Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
160Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
161Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
162Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
163Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
164Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
165Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
166Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
167Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
168Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
169Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
170Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
171Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
172Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
173Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:13
DNFGuy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo25pts
2Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All5
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Santa Margherita del Belice, km. 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
3Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Partanna, km. 111
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Poggioreale Vecchia, km. 132
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 1 - Montevago, km. 94
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo3
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2 - Poggioreale, km. 128
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo6
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
6Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
7José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All1
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott12:19:39
2UAE Team Emirates
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Movistar Team
5Groupama-FDJ
6Team Sky
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:21
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
10Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
11Dimension Data0:00:40
12Astana Pro Team0:00:43
13Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
14Quick-Step Floors0:01:51
15Team Sunweb
16Israel Cycling Academy0:02:13
17LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:41
18BMC Racing Team0:02:55
19Lotto Soudal0:03:38
20Trek-Segafredo0:10:59
21Bardiani CSF0:13:33
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:23:53

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18:29:41
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:01
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:19
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:28
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
20George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
23Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:00
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:03
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:07
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:08
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:10
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:15
30Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
34Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
36Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:40
38Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:42
39Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
40Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:07
41Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:19
42Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:43
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
46Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:05
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
48Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:41
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:59
50Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:04:00
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:08
52Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:10
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:26
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:51
55Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:08
56Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:09
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:14
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:05:28
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:05:30
60Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:31
61Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:38
62Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:00
63Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:06:21
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:28
65Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All0:06:31
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:42
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
69Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:16
70Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:34
71Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:51
72Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:08:02
73Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:05
74Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:13
75Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:14
76Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:39
77Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:08:43
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:05
80Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:24
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:26
82Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
83Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
84Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:43
85Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:10:31
86David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:10:32
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:37
88Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:38
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:43
90Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:48
91Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:00
92François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:01
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:35
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
95Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:48
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:12:07
98Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:12:16
99Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:34
100Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:37
101Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:40
102Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:47
103Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:50
104Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:57
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:13:19
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:24
107Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:51
108Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:13:54
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:05
110Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:13
111Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:14:26
112Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:32
113Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
114Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:15:15
115Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:30
116Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:38
117William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
118Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:41
119Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:50
120Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:58
121Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:16:02
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:04
124Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:16:14
125Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:36
126Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:16:39
127Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:16:47
128Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:00
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:03
130Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:17:06
131Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:30
132Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:37
133Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:50
134Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:51
135Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:52
136Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:54
137Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:55
138Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:18:16
139Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:18:17
140Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:18:46
141Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:19:01
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:03
143Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:18
144Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:19:20
145Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:39
146Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:44
147Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:54
148Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:19:57
149Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:09
150Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:16
151Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:20:19
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:27
153Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:20:41
154Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:02
155Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:21:19
156Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:28
157Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:22:46
158Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:09
159Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:23:10
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:13
161Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:48
162Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:07
163Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:40
164Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:08
165Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:27:19
166Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:42
167Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:27:44
168Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:27:55
169Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:28:17
170Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:59
171Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:29:06
172Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:29:12
173Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:35:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors131pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale55
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia53
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe50
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy48
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec40
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo37
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All30
10José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin25
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
13Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
15Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18
18Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
19Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
20Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data16
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb15
22Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
23Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All14
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13
26Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
27Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All12
30Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors11
31Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors11
32Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
35Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
36Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
40Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
41Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
43Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
48Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
49Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
50Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
51Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2
52Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
53Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
56Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
57Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
8Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
9Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy23
3Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
8Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
11Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
15Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All2
18Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
19Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors23pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec21
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy13
5Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8
12Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All7
14José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
19Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
20Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
21Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
24Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
25Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
26Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
28Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
30Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
32Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
35Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
37Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors18:30:09
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:32
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:39
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:40
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:39
9Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:37
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:13
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:46
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:32
13Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:46
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:11
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:56
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:08:58
17Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:59
18Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:20
19Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:10
20Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:32
21Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:02
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:23
23Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:20:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott55:31:03
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
3Movistar Team0:00:18
4UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
5Astana Pro Team0:00:43
6Team Sky0:00:45
7Groupama-FDJ0:00:49
8Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:11
9Katusha-Alpecin0:02:27
10Bahrain-Merida0:02:38
11AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
12Team Sunweb0:02:58
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:00
14Dimension Data0:03:39
15LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:44
16Quick-Step Floors0:05:01
17Lotto Soudal0:05:54
18BMC Racing Team0:06:28
19Israel Cycling Academy0:08:57
20Trek-Segafredo0:19:13
21Bardiani CSF0:25:43
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:53:19

 

