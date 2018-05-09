Image 1 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 54 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 54 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo at the front of the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 54 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) after stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 54 Giovanni Visconti and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo celebrate Enrico Battaglin's victory after stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium as the winner of stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 54 Points leader Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 54 Giovanni Visconti (Barhain-Merida) speaks to the press after placing second at stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 54 The bunch sprint during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia won by Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 54 Maglia rosa Rohan Dennis (BMC) at stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 54 Rohan Dennis after stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 54 Fabio Aru after stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 54 Michael Woods (EF Drapac) chases up the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 54 The breakaway stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 54 The breakaway stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) before the start of stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 54 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 54 Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 54 Lotto Fix All during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 54 Lotto Fix All's stage 4 winner Tim Wellens during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 54 The peloton during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 54 The beautiful views during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 54 Zdenek Stybar during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 54 Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) at stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 54 Team Sky on the sign-in stage at stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 54 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wears the points jersey ahead of stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 54 The day's breakaway during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 54 Trek-Segafredo riders Ryan Mullen and Laurent Didier in the breakaway at stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 54 The peloton racing stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 54 Team Sky get ready for stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 54 Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 54 Wout Poels (Team Sky) ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) speaks to the press ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 54 Ryan Mullen (Trek - Segafredo) and Laurent Didier (Trek - Segafredo) in the breakaway at stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 54 The peloton during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 54 Italian champion Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 54 Maglia rosa Rohan Dennis (BMC) signs in at the start of stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the start of stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 54 Team Sky stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) turned Tuesday's third place in Caltagirone into victory in Santa Ninfa on Wednesday, winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia with strong sprint to the line after a steep climb to the final kilometre forced the overall contenders to dig deep yet again.

The Italian was unable to match Tim Wellens on Tuesday, but he had far more power and speed than Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) on the flat finish after teammate Domenico Pozzovivo tried to split the select peloton on the steep climb. Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) was third, Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was fourth despite a late crash, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was fifth.

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) finished 15th in the reduced front group of 42 riders and so retained the leader’s maglia rosa. defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is second at one second back, with Yates third overall at 17 seconds.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the big loser of the day. He crashed with five kilometres to go and lost 43 seconds, slipping to 39th overall at a distant 1:57.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) appeared to struggle to hold the wheels on the short, steep climb up to Santa Ninfa, but he finished 33rd in the same time as Battaglin. He is 19th overall at 55 seconds as the Giro d’Italia prepares to climb Mount Etna on Thursday.

Battaglin’s LottoNL-Jumbo teammates celebrated his win even before they reached the finish. It was his third stage victory at the Giro d’Italia after also winning in 2013 and 2014.

“I last won four years ago, it’s been a while…” Battaglin said.

“This year I’ve finally found a good vein of form and started the Giro feeling good. I was strong yesterday and so had to try again today. Yesterday was really a powerful sprint on a really steep climb. Today was a steep climb but at 2km to go and I had a little bit of time to recover and so then do a really good sprint."

Dennis warmed down before pulling on another pink jersey.

“It was a nice day on the bike, on quite a slow pace because of the head wind,” he explained.





Another day in the Sicilian hills

The second day in Sicily again included a series of rolling hills, but with the stage distance only 153km and the serious climbs in the second half of the day, the riders were more relaxed at the start, with some teams and leaders perhaps already thinking about Thursday’s first mountain finish on the slopes of Mount Etna.

Riders signed on late and lined up in the shade as they enjoyed the warm 22C temperatures that are typical for Sicily in May.

An incident caused by a car on the race route sparked a delay to the start and a slight deviation to the race route, but when technical director Stefano Allocchio dropped the flag at kilometre 0, four riders quickly kicked away to form the early break of the day.

With a stiff headwind blowing from the left, the peloton seemed happy to let them go, and so Ryan Mullen and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) laughed at their fortune and began to work together. Their lead quickly reached 5:30 as BMC’s Jempy Drucker lead the peloton in defence of Rohan Dennis’ race lead and maglia rosa.

Other teams were interested in the stage victory, and so Lotto Fix All put Sander Armee on the front to help with the work, while UAE Team Emirates and Team Sunweb also did their bit. That reduced the gap to 3:30 after 100km of steady riding along the southern coast of Sicily towards Sciacca.

Soon after the coastal town, Team Sky hit the front but led by Salvatore Puccio as the race passed through his hometown of Menfi.

As the peloton collected its musettes, it was announced that Guy Niv of the Israel Cycling Academy had retired. The 24-year-old has made history as the first Israeli rider to start a Grand Tour with his teammate and namesake Guy Sagiv. However, he had been struggling with illness and was unable to continue. Niv is the second rider to abandon this Giro after Bardiani-CSF sprinter Andrea Guardini pulled out on stage 4. The race is now three riders light, with Kanstantsin Siutsou failing to start after crashing in his recon of the stage 1 time trial.

Mullen lead the break over the top of the category 4 climb at Santa Margherita del Belice but the gap with 50km to race was down to 2:30.

The stage profile had become much hillier, but the quartet stayed together with Mullen leading through Partanna and over the second categorised climb.

With 40km to go Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped on the polished road surface, indicating that the tension was rising in the peloton and the kilometres ticked down to an aggressive finale. Steve Morabito and Laurens Ten Dam, domestiques for Pinot and Dumoulin, respectively, also crashed on a descent but were quickly up and away.

The race continued through the valley roads and ghost villages where a major earthquake caused hundreds of deaths and widespread destruction in 1968.

With 23km to go Didier tried an attack, splitting the break but they soon came back together. Vendrame was next to try his hand and went away to reach the final categorised climb in Poggioreale Vecchio. Mullen, Didier and Zhupa eased up and were swept up as Lotto Fix All and Team Sky set the pace at the head of the peloton. The race was on and the speed high.

A tight curve with 14km to go sparked a crash near the back of the peloton, with Domenico Pozzovivo and best young rider Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) amongst those delayed. Three Bahrain-Merida riders quickly helped Pozzovivo get back up to the reduced peloton, but the young German rider needed much longer amongst the team cars.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was not so fortunate. He went off the road with 5.5km to go. He had a soft landing in the grass but never saw his overall classification rivals again.

Vendrame was finally caught with three kilometres to go and Mitchelton-Scott took over. The climb up to Santa Ninfa began with two kilometres to go, and Pozzovivo and then Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to try their hand. Froome appeared to struggle to hold the wheels as he spun a low gear. Fortunately the front group was spread across the road and stayed together going onto the flat final kilometre.

Visconti tried to anticipate his rivals and dived through the final corner but only served to lead out Battaglin, who timed his sprint much better.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:06:33 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 33 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 37 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 39 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 41 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:21 45 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:22 47 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 50 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:40 51 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 52 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 53 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 56 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 58 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 59 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 60 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 61 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:47 63 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:51 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 65 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 66 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 71 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:59 72 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:11 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 74 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 76 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:41 77 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 80 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59 82 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 83 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 85 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 86 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 87 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:09 89 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 90 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 91 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 93 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:10 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:29 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 98 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:49 99 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:08 100 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:31 101 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:46 102 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 103 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:51 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 115 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 119 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 120 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 122 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 123 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 124 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:57 126 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 127 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 128 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:22 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 134 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 135 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 136 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 138 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 140 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 141 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 143 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 144 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 145 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:29 147 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 148 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 150 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:04 151 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 152 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 153 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 154 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 155 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 156 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 158 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 159 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 160 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 162 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 163 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 164 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 165 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 166 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 167 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 168 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 169 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 171 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 172 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 173 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:13 DNF Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 5 10 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Santa Margherita del Belice, km. 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 3 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Partanna, km. 111 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Poggioreale Vecchia, km. 132 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 1 - Montevago, km. 94 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 3 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 - Poggioreale, km. 128 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 6 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 12:19:39 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Movistar Team 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Team Sky 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:21 8 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:22 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 11 Dimension Data 0:00:40 12 Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 13 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:01:51 15 Team Sunweb 16 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:13 17 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:41 18 BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 19 Lotto Soudal 0:03:38 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:59 21 Bardiani CSF 0:13:33 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:23:53

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18:29:41 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:01 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:19 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:28 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:34 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 18 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 20 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:00 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:03 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:07 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:08 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:10 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:15 30 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 34 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40 38 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:42 39 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 40 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:07 41 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:19 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:43 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 46 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:05 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 48 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:41 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:59 50 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:00 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:08 52 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:10 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:26 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:51 55 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:08 56 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:09 57 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:14 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:05:28 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 0:05:30 60 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:31 61 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:38 62 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:00 63 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:06:21 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:28 65 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 0:06:31 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:42 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 69 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:16 70 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:34 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51 72 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:02 73 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:05 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:13 75 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:14 76 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:39 77 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:43 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:05 80 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:24 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:09:26 82 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 83 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 84 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:43 85 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:31 86 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:32 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:37 88 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:38 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:43 90 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:48 91 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:00 92 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:01 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:35 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 95 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:48 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:12:07 98 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:12:16 99 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:34 100 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:37 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40 102 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:47 103 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:50 104 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:57 105 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:13:19 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:24 107 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:51 108 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:13:54 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:05 110 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:13 111 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:14:26 112 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:32 113 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 114 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:15:15 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:30 116 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:38 117 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 118 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:41 119 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:50 120 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:58 121 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:02 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:04 124 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:16:14 125 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:36 126 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:16:39 127 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:47 128 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:00 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:03 130 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:06 131 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:30 132 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:37 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:50 134 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:51 135 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:52 136 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:54 137 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:55 138 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:16 139 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:18:17 140 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:18:46 141 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:01 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:03 143 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:18 144 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:20 145 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:39 146 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:44 147 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:54 148 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:19:57 149 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:09 150 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:16 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:20:19 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:27 153 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:20:41 154 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:02 155 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:19 156 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:28 157 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:22:46 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:09 159 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:10 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:13 161 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:48 162 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:07 163 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:40 164 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:08 165 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:27:19 166 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:42 167 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:27:44 168 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:27:55 169 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:28:17 170 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:59 171 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:29:06 172 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:29:12 173 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:35:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 131 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 53 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 48 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 30 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 25 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 13 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 18 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 19 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 20 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 16 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 22 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 23 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 14 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 26 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 27 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 12 30 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 31 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 32 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 35 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 36 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 40 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 41 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 43 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 48 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 49 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 50 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 51 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2 52 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 53 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 56 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 57 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 3 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 8 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 9 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 23 3 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 8 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 11 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 12 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2 18 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 19 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 23 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 13 5 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 12 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 7 14 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 16 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 19 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 21 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 24 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 25 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 26 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 30 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 32 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 36 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 37 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 18:30:09 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:39 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:40 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:39 9 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:37 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:13 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:46 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:32 13 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:46 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:11 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:56 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:58 17 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:59 18 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:20 19 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:10 20 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:32 21 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:02 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:23 23 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:51