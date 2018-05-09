Giro d'Italia: Battaglin wins stage 5 in Santa Ninfa
Dennis keeps maglia rosa as Goncalves climbs up with time bonus
Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) turned Tuesday's third place in Caltagirone into victory in Santa Ninfa on Wednesday, winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia with strong sprint to the line after a steep climb to the final kilometre forced the overall contenders to dig deep yet again.
The Italian was unable to match Tim Wellens on Tuesday, but he had far more power and speed than Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) on the flat finish after teammate Domenico Pozzovivo tried to split the select peloton on the steep climb. Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) was third, Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) was fourth despite a late crash, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was fifth.
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) finished 15th in the reduced front group of 42 riders and so retained the leader’s maglia rosa. defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is second at one second back, with Yates third overall at 17 seconds.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the big loser of the day. He crashed with five kilometres to go and lost 43 seconds, slipping to 39th overall at a distant 1:57.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) appeared to struggle to hold the wheels on the short, steep climb up to Santa Ninfa, but he finished 33rd in the same time as Battaglin. He is 19th overall at 55 seconds as the Giro d’Italia prepares to climb Mount Etna on Thursday.
Battaglin’s LottoNL-Jumbo teammates celebrated his win even before they reached the finish. It was his third stage victory at the Giro d’Italia after also winning in 2013 and 2014.
“I last won four years ago, it’s been a while…” Battaglin said.
“This year I’ve finally found a good vein of form and started the Giro feeling good. I was strong yesterday and so had to try again today. Yesterday was really a powerful sprint on a really steep climb. Today was a steep climb but at 2km to go and I had a little bit of time to recover and so then do a really good sprint."
Dennis warmed down before pulling on another pink jersey.
“It was a nice day on the bike, on quite a slow pace because of the head wind,” he explained.
Another day in the Sicilian hills
The second day in Sicily again included a series of rolling hills, but with the stage distance only 153km and the serious climbs in the second half of the day, the riders were more relaxed at the start, with some teams and leaders perhaps already thinking about Thursday’s first mountain finish on the slopes of Mount Etna.
Riders signed on late and lined up in the shade as they enjoyed the warm 22C temperatures that are typical for Sicily in May.
An incident caused by a car on the race route sparked a delay to the start and a slight deviation to the race route, but when technical director Stefano Allocchio dropped the flag at kilometre 0, four riders quickly kicked away to form the early break of the day.
With a stiff headwind blowing from the left, the peloton seemed happy to let them go, and so Ryan Mullen and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) laughed at their fortune and began to work together. Their lead quickly reached 5:30 as BMC’s Jempy Drucker lead the peloton in defence of Rohan Dennis’ race lead and maglia rosa.
Other teams were interested in the stage victory, and so Lotto Fix All put Sander Armee on the front to help with the work, while UAE Team Emirates and Team Sunweb also did their bit. That reduced the gap to 3:30 after 100km of steady riding along the southern coast of Sicily towards Sciacca.
Soon after the coastal town, Team Sky hit the front but led by Salvatore Puccio as the race passed through his hometown of Menfi.
As the peloton collected its musettes, it was announced that Guy Niv of the Israel Cycling Academy had retired. The 24-year-old has made history as the first Israeli rider to start a Grand Tour with his teammate and namesake Guy Sagiv. However, he had been struggling with illness and was unable to continue. Niv is the second rider to abandon this Giro after Bardiani-CSF sprinter Andrea Guardini pulled out on stage 4. The race is now three riders light, with Kanstantsin Siutsou failing to start after crashing in his recon of the stage 1 time trial.
Mullen lead the break over the top of the category 4 climb at Santa Margherita del Belice but the gap with 50km to race was down to 2:30.
The stage profile had become much hillier, but the quartet stayed together with Mullen leading through Partanna and over the second categorised climb.
With 40km to go Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped on the polished road surface, indicating that the tension was rising in the peloton and the kilometres ticked down to an aggressive finale. Steve Morabito and Laurens Ten Dam, domestiques for Pinot and Dumoulin, respectively, also crashed on a descent but were quickly up and away.
The race continued through the valley roads and ghost villages where a major earthquake caused hundreds of deaths and widespread destruction in 1968.
With 23km to go Didier tried an attack, splitting the break but they soon came back together. Vendrame was next to try his hand and went away to reach the final categorised climb in Poggioreale Vecchio. Mullen, Didier and Zhupa eased up and were swept up as Lotto Fix All and Team Sky set the pace at the head of the peloton. The race was on and the speed high.
A tight curve with 14km to go sparked a crash near the back of the peloton, with Domenico Pozzovivo and best young rider Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) amongst those delayed. Three Bahrain-Merida riders quickly helped Pozzovivo get back up to the reduced peloton, but the young German rider needed much longer amongst the team cars.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was not so fortunate. He went off the road with 5.5km to go. He had a soft landing in the grass but never saw his overall classification rivals again.
Vendrame was finally caught with three kilometres to go and Mitchelton-Scott took over. The climb up to Santa Ninfa began with two kilometres to go, and Pozzovivo and then Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to try their hand. Froome appeared to struggle to hold the wheels as he spun a low gear. Fortunately the front group was spread across the road and stayed together going onto the flat final kilometre.
Visconti tried to anticipate his rivals and dived through the final corner but only served to lead out Battaglin, who timed his sprint much better.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:06:33
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|41
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:21
|45
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:22
|47
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|50
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:40
|51
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|52
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|53
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|56
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|60
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|61
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:47
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|65
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|66
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:59
|72
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:11
|73
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|74
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:41
|77
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:59
|82
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|84
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|85
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|86
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|87
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:09
|89
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|90
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|91
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|93
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:10
|95
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:29
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|98
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:49
|99
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:08
|100
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:31
|101
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:46
|102
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:51
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|122
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|123
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|124
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:57
|126
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:22
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|133
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|134
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|136
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|138
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|145
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:29
|147
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|148
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:04
|151
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|152
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|153
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|154
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|155
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|156
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|158
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|159
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|160
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|163
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|164
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|165
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|167
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|169
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|171
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|172
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|173
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:13
|DNF
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|pts
|2
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|5
|10
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:19:39
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:21
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:22
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:51
|15
|Team Sunweb
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:13
|17
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:41
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:59
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:13:33
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:23:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18:29:41
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:19
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:28
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:34
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|25
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:07
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:15
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|34
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|38
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:42
|39
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|40
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:07
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:19
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:20
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:43
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|46
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:05
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|48
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:59
|50
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:00
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:08
|52
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:10
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:26
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:51
|55
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:08
|56
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:09
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:14
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:05:28
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:05:30
|60
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:31
|61
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:38
|62
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:00
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:06:21
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:28
|65
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|0:06:31
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:42
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|69
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:16
|70
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:34
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:51
|72
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:02
|73
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:05
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:13
|75
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:14
|76
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:39
|77
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:43
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:05
|80
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:24
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:09:26
|82
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|84
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:43
|85
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:31
|86
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:32
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:37
|88
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:38
|89
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:43
|90
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:48
|91
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:00
|92
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:01
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:35
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|95
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:48
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:12:07
|98
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:16
|99
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:34
|100
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:37
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:40
|102
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:47
|103
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:50
|104
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:57
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:19
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:24
|107
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:51
|108
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:13:54
|109
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:05
|110
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:13
|111
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:14:26
|112
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:32
|113
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:15:15
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:30
|116
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:38
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:41
|119
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:50
|120
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:58
|121
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:02
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:04
|124
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:16:14
|125
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:36
|126
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:39
|127
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:47
|128
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:00
|129
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:03
|130
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:06
|131
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:30
|132
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:37
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:50
|134
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:51
|135
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:52
|136
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:54
|137
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:55
|138
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:16
|139
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:18:17
|140
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:46
|141
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:01
|142
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:03
|143
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:18
|144
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:20
|145
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:39
|146
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:44
|147
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:54
|148
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:19:57
|149
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:09
|150
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:16
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:20:19
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:27
|153
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:20:41
|154
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:02
|155
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:19
|156
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:28
|157
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:22:46
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:09
|159
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:10
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:13
|161
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:48
|162
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:07
|163
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:40
|164
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:08
|165
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:27:19
|166
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:42
|167
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:27:44
|168
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:27:55
|169
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:28:17
|170
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:59
|171
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:29:06
|172
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:29:12
|173
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:35:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|53
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|30
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|12
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|18
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|19
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|20
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|22
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|23
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|14
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|26
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|27
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|12
|30
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|31
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|32
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|35
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|36
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|40
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|41
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|43
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|48
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|50
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|51
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|52
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|53
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|56
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|57
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|8
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|9
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|3
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|11
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|12
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2
|18
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|19
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|5
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|12
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|7
|14
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|19
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|24
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|25
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|26
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|30
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|32
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|35
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|36
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|37
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|18:30:09
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:39
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:39
|9
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:13
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:46
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:32
|13
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:46
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:11
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:56
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:58
|17
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:59
|18
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:20
|19
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:10
|20
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|21
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:02
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:23
|23
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|55:31:03
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:45
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:49
|8
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:11
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:27
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:38
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:00
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:03:39
|15
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:44
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:01
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:54
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:28
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:57
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:13
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:25:43
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:53:19
