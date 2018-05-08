Image 1 of 47 Tim Wellens wins stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 47 Tim Wellens on the Giro podium after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 47 Rohan Dennis zips up the pink jersey after the Giro's stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 47 Tim Wellens celebrates his stage 4 win at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 47 Tim Wellens celebrates his stage 4 win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 47 The peloton during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Rohan Dennis wear the pink jersey during stage 4 at the Giro Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) channelled his Ardennes Classics skills to win stage 3's steep uphill finish in Caltagirone at the Giro d'Italia. The double-digit gradient and attacks caused Chris Froome (Team Sky) to lose precious seconds to his overall rivals in the final kilometre.

Wellens timed his final effort to the line perfectly to hold off Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), with Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishing third after opening up the sprint.

Everyone else fought to hold their wheels and avoid splits in the select front group. Maglia rosa Rohan Dennis (BMC) finished in the wheels and was timed at four seconds behind Wellens, in the same time as Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and most of his other overall rivals.

Dennis kept the pink jersey for another day and leads Dumoulin by one second, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moving up to third overall at 17 seconds. Wellens is now fourth overall at 19 seconds.

Froome finished much further back, and with a gap in the line of riders timed at greater than a second, he was classified as finishing 21 seconds down on Wellens. He tried to dismiss the time loss as 'racing' but after also losing 37 seconds in the opening Jerusalem time trial, which Dumoulin won; he now sits 55 seconds behind maglia rosa Dennis in the overall classification and 54 seconds behind Dumoulin.

The 202km stage from Catania included over 3,000 metres of climbing on twisting narrow country roads, making for a nervous five hours in the saddle but inspiring Wellens and his Lotto Fix All team, which lead him to the foot of the 13 per cent kick up to the finish.

"This feels much more special because until the last 150 metres I was not sure of winning, so then when you pass over the finish line, it feels so good," Wellens said immediately after his victory.

"It was turning and twisting all day; it was not so easy. In the end, my teammates took me perfectly to the front. Adam [Hansen] did a really long pull, and then Tosh [Van der Sande] was pulling, and it was splitting behind us. I had to be careful not to go too soon because I knew it as still far out. I had a little advantage and so could start the climb easy, then I went full gas at 200 metres."

Dennis admitted he had thought about trying to win the stage but then focused on defending the maglia rosa.

"It's great to keep the jersey for a bit longer. The guys did everything possible to put me in the right position. Then I had [Alessandro] De Marchi and Nico Roche for the finale if I got into trouble. There was a little bit of stress but not too much," Dennis said.

"I was hoping that I could maybe even take the sprint. But with 150 metres to go, I saw I wasn't good enough, and so I held the wheel and made sure there were no gaps to Dumoulin."

Would the constant hills and steep finish inspire attacks?

As the riders gathered in central Catania after the transfer from Israel and the partial rest day in the area, there was a general feeling that the Giro d'Italia was about to get a lot more serious with three hard days of racing in Sicily.

Would the 202km stage split the peloton and see the overall contenders try to test each other? Would BMC chase the break to defend Rohan Dennis' pink jersey or let it go? Riders were worried about the prospect of a hard day across central Sicily.

BMC quickly showed they wanted to keep the maglia rosa when the break of the day formed after 25km of attacks on the flat roads south of Catania. BMC put four riders on the front to set a steady tempo.

The break included Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giocattoli), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). Barbin was chasing points to defend his lead in the mountains competition, while Frapporti again marked him close in the fight for the blue jersey.

The five opened a three-minute lead as the stage headed inland into the rolling Sicilian roads. Jaurégui was the youngest rider in the breakaway after turning 24 just last month. The Frenchman stepped into professional racing with AG2R La Mondiale in 2015, and this is his second time at the corsa rosa after making his debut last year.

Barbin made sure he took maximum points at the first categorised climb after 82km, sprinting through the huge crowds that gathered to welcome the riders to Pietre Calde. The village marked the true start of the rolling country roads, with a painful shark's tooth profile all the way to Caltagirone, with Jempy Drucker and Fran Ventoso doing the hard work for BMC and Dennis.

UAE Team Emirates try an attack

The feed zone came at the halfway point of the stage, but Fabio Aru's UAE Team Emirates showed little respect for peloton etiquette. Three riders suddenly upped the pace, taking over from BMC in a clear attempt to break up the peloton and test their rivals.

Their surged worked for a while, splitting the peloton into three groups and causing panic and concern, considering there as still 105km to the finish. The gap to the break fell from 1:40 to just 25 seconds and suddenly the race was on.

However, UAE Team Emirates were not fully convinced about their attack and the call came via radio from the team car to knock off the high pace. The chasers, including unlucky puncture victim, soon got back and so the move ran out of speed and enthusiasm.

The five took the chance to push out their lead again, while some of the sprinters suffered at the back of the pack. Andrea Guardini (Bardiani-CSF) has been struggling with illness since travelling to Israel for the Grand Partenza, and he finally cracked and quit mid-way through the stage.

Frapporti won the first intermediate sprint in Palazzolo Acreide, and then Mosca made sure he won the second in Monterosso Almo after 133km. The peloton rode through the stunning Baroque architecture of the hilltop villages, but the riders had little time to enjoy the views. A split-second distraction was enough to risk a crash as the country roads snaked left and right, up and down.

Barbin kicked again in Vizzini to win the second and final mountain sprint. He was the strongest climber in the move despite being on the attack on each of the three road stages so far in this year's Giro d'Italia.

Wisely he sat soon after the climb, dropping back to the peloton with Jauregui. Mosca, Frapporti and Belkov pushed on. Mitchelton-Scott decided to help with the chase, sending veteran Svein Tuft up to the front to give BMC a welcome hand.

The peloton stayed together despite the testing stage profile, with the domestiques having to do the hard work of collecting fresh bidons and then taking up to their team leaders in the fast-moving group. It was vital to hold a position near the front of the peloton to save energy for the hilly finale and kick up to Caltagirone.

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) was unlucky to flat with 30km to go. He quickly got a wheel but had to chase for 10km before returning to the safety of the peloton.

Jose Goncalves was the next needing help with 20km to go. He takes a teammates bike but had a problem with his bars, sending his Katusha-Alpecin team car into a panic. Both eventually stopped to resolve a bar problem. Fortunately the peloton had eased as they were about to catch the break.

Gruppo compatto occurred with 13km to go just as Team Sky appeared on the front to protect Chris Froome. The riders caught their breath for a second but then Enrico Zardini (Wilier Triestina) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to jump away.

Zardini soon struggled, but Conti pushed on alone, forcing Lotto Fix All to pick-up the chase. Behind the sprinters, including double winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) were spat out of the back by the high pace. A narrowing of the road sparked a crash and split the peloton, leaving Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) behind. Best young rider Maximilian Schachmann crashed on a corner as the huge crowds narrowed the roads but it occurred in the final three kilometres, and so he did not lose time and kept the white jersey.





When Battaglin kicked early, Wellens got on his wheel and then passed him as the finish line approached. It was his second stage victory at the Giro d'Italia after winning in Roccaraso in 2016.

Watch stage 4 highlights of the Giro d'Italia in the InCycle video below.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 5:17:34 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 15 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:21 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 44 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 51 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43 52 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 53 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 54 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:08 55 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:14 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 57 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 58 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:23 60 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 63 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 65 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:41 70 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:03 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 75 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 76 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:13 79 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:28 80 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:41 81 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 83 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 84 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 85 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 87 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:18 88 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 90 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:25 97 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 100 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33 104 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:04 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:07 108 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10 109 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 110 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:25 112 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:34 114 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 115 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:44 116 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:50 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:33 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 121 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 125 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 127 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 128 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 131 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 132 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 133 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 135 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 136 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 137 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:58 140 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:05 141 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:08:43 142 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:45 143 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:50 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 146 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:09:06 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 150 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 151 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:09:16 152 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:09:23 153 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:34 154 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:52 155 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 157 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 158 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 159 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 160 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 161 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:42 162 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:48 163 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 164 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:32 165 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:16:11 166 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 167 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 168 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 169 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 170 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 171 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 172 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 173 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 174 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 25 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 13 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Pietre Calde, km. 86 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Vizzini, km. 154 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Palazzolo Acreide, km. 116 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Monterosso Almo, km. 137 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 15:52:50 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 5 Movistar Team 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:44 7 Team Sky 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:07 10 Team Sunweb 0:01:09 11 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:30 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 13 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:03 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 Dimension Data 0:02:26 16 Lotto Fix All 0:02:43 17 Quick-Step Floors 0:03:24 18 BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 19 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:04:28 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:14 21 Bardiani CSF 0:07:56 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:28:13

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14:23:08 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:01 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:19 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:28 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:34 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 10 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 11 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 18 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 20 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 21 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:00 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:03 27 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:07 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:08 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 30 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:15 32 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:20 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:35 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:37 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 41 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 43 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:42 45 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 47 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:05 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:06 50 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:09 52 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:19 53 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:29 54 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:32 55 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 56 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:46 57 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:56 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:00 60 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:01 61 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:03 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 0:03:39 64 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:03:41 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:52 67 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 68 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:00 69 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:10 72 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:30 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:37 74 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 0:04:40 75 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:46 76 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:51 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:52 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:58 79 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:14 80 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:33 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:44 82 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:45 83 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:49 84 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:02 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:09 86 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:14 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:06:16 88 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:24 89 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:06:25 90 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:43 91 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:53 92 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:56 93 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:02 94 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:07 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:08 96 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:13 97 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 98 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:28 99 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:33 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:07:35 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:36 102 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:38 103 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:40 105 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:54 106 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:59 107 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:00 108 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:08:03 109 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:05 110 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:08 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:14 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:25 113 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:41 114 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:42 115 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:46 116 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:13 117 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:15 118 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 119 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:09:24 120 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:28 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:30 122 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:35 123 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:40 125 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:47 126 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:50 127 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:09:53 128 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:07 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:12 130 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:10:23 131 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 132 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 133 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:37 134 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:41 135 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:56 136 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:25 137 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:29 138 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:32 139 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:46 140 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:54 141 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:11:57 142 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:03 143 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:05 144 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:12:10 145 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:12:26 146 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:30 147 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:39 148 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:40 149 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:12:42 150 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:47 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:05 152 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:06 153 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:09 154 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:10 155 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:12 156 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:15 157 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:18 158 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:18 159 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:44 160 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:04 161 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:09 162 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:13 163 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:17:15 164 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:20 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:38 166 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:17:40 167 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:45 168 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:17:51 169 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:18:13 170 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:18 171 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:46 172 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:02 173 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:19:08 174 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:25:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 53 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 48 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 25 9 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 13 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 14 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 16 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 13 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 13 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 24 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 25 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 12 28 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 34 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 36 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 42 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 43 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 46 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 2 47 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 23 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 8 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 13 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 14 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 14:23:36 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:39 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:40 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 8 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:18 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:18 11 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:33 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:35 13 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 14 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 15 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:05 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:17 17 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:34 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:57 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:45 20 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:00 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:12 22 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:26 23 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:31 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:32 25 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:47 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:12 27 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:09 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:01 29 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:18 30 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:11 31 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:12 32 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 33 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:16 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:36 35 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:41 36 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:45 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:52 38 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:17:12 39 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:18:34

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 22 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 13 5 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 12 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 13 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 15 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 5 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 17 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 21 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 29 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 30 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 31 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1