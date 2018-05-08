Giro d'Italia: Wellens wins stage 4
Dennis stays in pink after punchy stage to Caltagirone, Froome loses time
Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) channelled his Ardennes Classics skills to win stage 3's steep uphill finish in Caltagirone at the Giro d'Italia. The double-digit gradient and attacks caused Chris Froome (Team Sky) to lose precious seconds to his overall rivals in the final kilometre.
Wellens timed his final effort to the line perfectly to hold off Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), with Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishing third after opening up the sprint.
Everyone else fought to hold their wheels and avoid splits in the select front group. Maglia rosa Rohan Dennis (BMC) finished in the wheels and was timed at four seconds behind Wellens, in the same time as Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and most of his other overall rivals.
Dennis kept the pink jersey for another day and leads Dumoulin by one second, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moving up to third overall at 17 seconds. Wellens is now fourth overall at 19 seconds.
Froome finished much further back, and with a gap in the line of riders timed at greater than a second, he was classified as finishing 21 seconds down on Wellens. He tried to dismiss the time loss as 'racing' but after also losing 37 seconds in the opening Jerusalem time trial, which Dumoulin won; he now sits 55 seconds behind maglia rosa Dennis in the overall classification and 54 seconds behind Dumoulin.
The 202km stage from Catania included over 3,000 metres of climbing on twisting narrow country roads, making for a nervous five hours in the saddle but inspiring Wellens and his Lotto Fix All team, which lead him to the foot of the 13 per cent kick up to the finish.
"This feels much more special because until the last 150 metres I was not sure of winning, so then when you pass over the finish line, it feels so good," Wellens said immediately after his victory.
"It was turning and twisting all day; it was not so easy. In the end, my teammates took me perfectly to the front. Adam [Hansen] did a really long pull, and then Tosh [Van der Sande] was pulling, and it was splitting behind us. I had to be careful not to go too soon because I knew it as still far out. I had a little advantage and so could start the climb easy, then I went full gas at 200 metres."
Dennis admitted he had thought about trying to win the stage but then focused on defending the maglia rosa.
"It's great to keep the jersey for a bit longer. The guys did everything possible to put me in the right position. Then I had [Alessandro] De Marchi and Nico Roche for the finale if I got into trouble. There was a little bit of stress but not too much," Dennis said.
"I was hoping that I could maybe even take the sprint. But with 150 metres to go, I saw I wasn't good enough, and so I held the wheel and made sure there were no gaps to Dumoulin."
Would the constant hills and steep finish inspire attacks?
As the riders gathered in central Catania after the transfer from Israel and the partial rest day in the area, there was a general feeling that the Giro d'Italia was about to get a lot more serious with three hard days of racing in Sicily.
Would the 202km stage split the peloton and see the overall contenders try to test each other? Would BMC chase the break to defend Rohan Dennis' pink jersey or let it go? Riders were worried about the prospect of a hard day across central Sicily.
BMC quickly showed they wanted to keep the maglia rosa when the break of the day formed after 25km of attacks on the flat roads south of Catania. BMC put four riders on the front to set a steady tempo.
The break included Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giocattoli), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). Barbin was chasing points to defend his lead in the mountains competition, while Frapporti again marked him close in the fight for the blue jersey.
The five opened a three-minute lead as the stage headed inland into the rolling Sicilian roads. Jaurégui was the youngest rider in the breakaway after turning 24 just last month. The Frenchman stepped into professional racing with AG2R La Mondiale in 2015, and this is his second time at the corsa rosa after making his debut last year.
Barbin made sure he took maximum points at the first categorised climb after 82km, sprinting through the huge crowds that gathered to welcome the riders to Pietre Calde. The village marked the true start of the rolling country roads, with a painful shark's tooth profile all the way to Caltagirone, with Jempy Drucker and Fran Ventoso doing the hard work for BMC and Dennis.
UAE Team Emirates try an attack
The feed zone came at the halfway point of the stage, but Fabio Aru's UAE Team Emirates showed little respect for peloton etiquette. Three riders suddenly upped the pace, taking over from BMC in a clear attempt to break up the peloton and test their rivals.
Their surged worked for a while, splitting the peloton into three groups and causing panic and concern, considering there as still 105km to the finish. The gap to the break fell from 1:40 to just 25 seconds and suddenly the race was on.
However, UAE Team Emirates were not fully convinced about their attack and the call came via radio from the team car to knock off the high pace. The chasers, including unlucky puncture victim, soon got back and so the move ran out of speed and enthusiasm.
The five took the chance to push out their lead again, while some of the sprinters suffered at the back of the pack. Andrea Guardini (Bardiani-CSF) has been struggling with illness since travelling to Israel for the Grand Partenza, and he finally cracked and quit mid-way through the stage.
Frapporti won the first intermediate sprint in Palazzolo Acreide, and then Mosca made sure he won the second in Monterosso Almo after 133km. The peloton rode through the stunning Baroque architecture of the hilltop villages, but the riders had little time to enjoy the views. A split-second distraction was enough to risk a crash as the country roads snaked left and right, up and down.
Barbin kicked again in Vizzini to win the second and final mountain sprint. He was the strongest climber in the move despite being on the attack on each of the three road stages so far in this year's Giro d'Italia.
Wisely he sat soon after the climb, dropping back to the peloton with Jauregui. Mosca, Frapporti and Belkov pushed on. Mitchelton-Scott decided to help with the chase, sending veteran Svein Tuft up to the front to give BMC a welcome hand.
The peloton stayed together despite the testing stage profile, with the domestiques having to do the hard work of collecting fresh bidons and then taking up to their team leaders in the fast-moving group. It was vital to hold a position near the front of the peloton to save energy for the hilly finale and kick up to Caltagirone.
Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) was unlucky to flat with 30km to go. He quickly got a wheel but had to chase for 10km before returning to the safety of the peloton.
Jose Goncalves was the next needing help with 20km to go. He takes a teammates bike but had a problem with his bars, sending his Katusha-Alpecin team car into a panic. Both eventually stopped to resolve a bar problem. Fortunately the peloton had eased as they were about to catch the break.
Gruppo compatto occurred with 13km to go just as Team Sky appeared on the front to protect Chris Froome. The riders caught their breath for a second but then Enrico Zardini (Wilier Triestina) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to jump away.
Zardini soon struggled, but Conti pushed on alone, forcing Lotto Fix All to pick-up the chase. Behind the sprinters, including double winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) were spat out of the back by the high pace. A narrowing of the road sparked a crash and split the peloton, leaving Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) behind. Best young rider Maximilian Schachmann crashed on a corner as the huge crowds narrowed the roads but it occurred in the final three kilometres, and so he did not lose time and kept the white jersey.
When Battaglin kicked early, Wellens got on his wheel and then passed him as the finish line approached. It was his second stage victory at the Giro d'Italia after winning in Roccaraso in 2016.
Watch stage 4 highlights of the Giro d'Italia in the InCycle video below.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|5:17:34
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|15
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:21
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|32
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|44
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43
|52
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|53
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|54
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|55
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|56
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|57
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:23
|60
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|61
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|65
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:41
|70
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:03
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|76
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:13
|79
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:28
|80
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:41
|81
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|85
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|87
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:18
|88
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|90
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|93
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|97
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|100
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:33
|104
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:42
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:04
|107
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:07
|108
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:10
|109
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:25
|112
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:34
|114
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:44
|116
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:50
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:33
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|125
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|127
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|131
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|132
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|135
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|137
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:58
|140
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:05
|141
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:08:43
|142
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:45
|143
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:50
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|146
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:06
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|150
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|151
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:09:16
|152
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:09:23
|153
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:34
|154
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:52
|155
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|160
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|161
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:42
|162
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:48
|163
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|164
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:32
|165
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:16:11
|166
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|167
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|168
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|169
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|170
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|171
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|172
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|173
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|174
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|13
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:52:50
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:44
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:07
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:03
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:02:26
|16
|Lotto Fix All
|0:02:43
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:24
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|19
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:04:28
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:14
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:07:56
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:28:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:23:08
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:19
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:28
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:34
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|10
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|20
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:07
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|30
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:15
|32
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:20
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:37
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:42
|45
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|47
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:06
|50
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:09
|52
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:19
|53
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:29
|54
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:32
|55
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|56
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:46
|57
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:56
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:00
|60
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:03:39
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:03:41
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:52
|67
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:00
|69
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:05
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:10
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:30
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:37
|74
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|0:04:40
|75
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:46
|76
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:51
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:52
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:58
|79
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:14
|80
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:33
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:44
|82
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:45
|83
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:49
|84
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:02
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:09
|86
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:14
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:06:16
|88
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:24
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:06:25
|90
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:43
|91
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:53
|92
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:56
|93
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:02
|94
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:07
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:08
|96
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:13
|97
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:28
|99
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:33
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:07:35
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:36
|102
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:38
|103
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:40
|105
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:54
|106
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:59
|107
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:00
|108
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:08:03
|109
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:05
|110
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:08
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:14
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:25
|113
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:41
|114
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:42
|115
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:46
|116
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:13
|117
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:15
|118
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|119
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:24
|120
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:28
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:30
|122
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:35
|123
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:40
|125
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:47
|126
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:50
|127
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:09:53
|128
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:07
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:12
|130
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:10:23
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|132
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:37
|134
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:41
|135
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:56
|136
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:25
|137
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:29
|138
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:32
|139
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:46
|140
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:54
|141
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:11:57
|142
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:03
|143
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:05
|144
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:12:10
|145
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:12:26
|146
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:30
|147
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:39
|148
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:40
|149
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:12:42
|150
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:47
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:05
|152
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:06
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:09
|154
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:10
|155
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:12
|156
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:15
|157
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:18
|158
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:18
|159
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:44
|160
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:04
|161
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:09
|162
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:13
|163
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:17:15
|164
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:20
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:38
|166
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:17:40
|167
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:45
|168
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:17:51
|169
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:18:13
|170
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:18
|171
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:46
|172
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:02
|173
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:19:08
|174
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:25:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|53
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|25
|9
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|13
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|14
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|13
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|25
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|12
|28
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|31
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|34
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|36
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|37
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|40
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|42
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|46
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|8
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|14
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14:23:36
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:39
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|8
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:18
|11
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:35
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|15
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:05
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:17
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:34
|18
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:57
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:45
|20
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:00
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:12
|22
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:26
|23
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:31
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:32
|25
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:47
|26
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:12
|27
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:09
|28
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:01
|29
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:18
|30
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:11
|31
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:12
|32
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|33
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:16
|34
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:36
|35
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:41
|36
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:45
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:52
|38
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:17:12
|39
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:18:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|5
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|13
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|5
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|17
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|21
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|26
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|29
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|30
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|31
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43:11:24
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:45
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:49
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|10
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:50
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:01
|12
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|14
|Lotto Fix All
|0:02:16
|15
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:38
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:02:59
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:10
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|19
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:06:44
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:14
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:12:10
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:29:26
