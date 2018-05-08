Trending

Giro d'Italia: Wellens wins stage 4

Dennis stays in pink after punchy stage to Caltagirone, Froome loses time

Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) channelled his Ardennes Classics skills to win stage 3's steep uphill finish in Caltagirone at the Giro d'Italia. The double-digit gradient and attacks caused Chris Froome (Team Sky) to lose precious seconds to his overall rivals in the final kilometre.

Wellens timed his final effort to the line perfectly to hold off Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), with Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishing third after opening up the sprint.

Everyone else fought to hold their wheels and avoid splits in the select front group. Maglia rosa Rohan Dennis (BMC) finished in the wheels and was timed at four seconds behind Wellens, in the same time as Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and most of his other overall rivals.

Dennis kept the pink jersey for another day and leads Dumoulin by one second, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moving up to third overall at 17 seconds. Wellens is now fourth overall at 19 seconds.

Froome finished much further back, and with a gap in the line of riders timed at greater than a second, he was classified as finishing 21 seconds down on Wellens. He tried to dismiss the time loss as 'racing' but after also losing 37 seconds in the opening Jerusalem time trial, which Dumoulin won; he now sits 55 seconds behind maglia rosa Dennis in the overall classification and 54 seconds behind Dumoulin.

The 202km stage from Catania included over 3,000 metres of climbing on twisting narrow country roads, making for a nervous five hours in the saddle but inspiring Wellens and his Lotto Fix All team, which lead him to the foot of the 13 per cent kick up to the finish.

"This feels much more special because until the last 150 metres I was not sure of winning, so then when you pass over the finish line, it feels so good," Wellens said immediately after his victory.

"It was turning and twisting all day; it was not so easy. In the end, my teammates took me perfectly to the front. Adam [Hansen] did a really long pull, and then Tosh [Van der Sande] was pulling, and it was splitting behind us. I had to be careful not to go too soon because I knew it as still far out. I had a little advantage and so could start the climb easy, then I went full gas at 200 metres."

Dennis admitted he had thought about trying to win the stage but then focused on defending the maglia rosa.

"It's great to keep the jersey for a bit longer. The guys did everything possible to put me in the right position. Then I had [Alessandro] De Marchi and Nico Roche for the finale if I got into trouble. There was a little bit of stress but not too much," Dennis said.

"I was hoping that I could maybe even take the sprint. But with 150 metres to go, I saw I wasn't good enough, and so I held the wheel and made sure there were no gaps to Dumoulin."

Would the constant hills and steep finish inspire attacks?

As the riders gathered in central Catania after the transfer from Israel and the partial rest day in the area, there was a general feeling that the Giro d'Italia was about to get a lot more serious with three hard days of racing in Sicily.

Would the 202km stage split the peloton and see the overall contenders try to test each other? Would BMC chase the break to defend Rohan Dennis' pink jersey or let it go? Riders were worried about the prospect of a hard day across central Sicily.

BMC quickly showed they wanted to keep the maglia rosa when the break of the day formed after 25km of attacks on the flat roads south of Catania. BMC put four riders on the front to set a steady tempo.

The break included Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giocattoli), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Triestina), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). Barbin was chasing points to defend his lead in the mountains competition, while Frapporti again marked him close in the fight for the blue jersey.

The five opened a three-minute lead as the stage headed inland into the rolling Sicilian roads. Jaurégui was the youngest rider in the breakaway after turning 24 just last month. The Frenchman stepped into professional racing with AG2R La Mondiale in 2015, and this is his second time at the corsa rosa after making his debut last year.

Barbin made sure he took maximum points at the first categorised climb after 82km, sprinting through the huge crowds that gathered to welcome the riders to Pietre Calde. The village marked the true start of the rolling country roads, with a painful shark's tooth profile all the way to Caltagirone, with Jempy Drucker and Fran Ventoso doing the hard work for BMC and Dennis.

UAE Team Emirates try an attack

The feed zone came at the halfway point of the stage, but Fabio Aru's UAE Team Emirates showed little respect for peloton etiquette. Three riders suddenly upped the pace, taking over from BMC in a clear attempt to break up the peloton and test their rivals.

Their surged worked for a while, splitting the peloton into three groups and causing panic and concern, considering there as still 105km to the finish. The gap to the break fell from 1:40 to just 25 seconds and suddenly the race was on.

However, UAE Team Emirates were not fully convinced about their attack and the call came via radio from the team car to knock off the high pace. The chasers, including unlucky puncture victim, soon got back and so the move ran out of speed and enthusiasm.

The five took the chance to push out their lead again, while some of the sprinters suffered at the back of the pack. Andrea Guardini (Bardiani-CSF) has been struggling with illness since travelling to Israel for the Grand Partenza, and he finally cracked and quit mid-way through the stage.

Frapporti won the first intermediate sprint in Palazzolo Acreide, and then Mosca made sure he won the second in Monterosso Almo after 133km. The peloton rode through the stunning Baroque architecture of the hilltop villages, but the riders had little time to enjoy the views. A split-second distraction was enough to risk a crash as the country roads snaked left and right, up and down.

Barbin kicked again in Vizzini to win the second and final mountain sprint. He was the strongest climber in the move despite being on the attack on each of the three road stages so far in this year's Giro d'Italia.

Wisely he sat soon after the climb, dropping back to the peloton with Jauregui. Mosca, Frapporti and Belkov pushed on. Mitchelton-Scott decided to help with the chase, sending veteran Svein Tuft up to the front to give BMC a welcome hand.

The peloton stayed together despite the testing stage profile, with the domestiques having to do the hard work of collecting fresh bidons and then taking up to their team leaders in the fast-moving group. It was vital to hold a position near the front of the peloton to save energy for the hilly finale and kick up to Caltagirone.

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) was unlucky to flat with 30km to go. He quickly got a wheel but had to chase for 10km before returning to the safety of the peloton.

Jose Goncalves was the next needing help with 20km to go. He takes a teammates bike but had a problem with his bars, sending his Katusha-Alpecin team car into a panic. Both eventually stopped to resolve a bar problem. Fortunately the peloton had eased as they were about to catch the break.

Gruppo compatto occurred with 13km to go just as Team Sky appeared on the front to protect Chris Froome. The riders caught their breath for a second but then Enrico Zardini (Wilier Triestina) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to jump away.

Zardini soon struggled, but Conti pushed on alone, forcing Lotto Fix All to pick-up the chase. Behind the sprinters, including double winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) were spat out of the back by the high pace. A narrowing of the road sparked a crash and split the peloton, leaving Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) behind. Best young rider Maximilian Schachmann crashed on a corner as the huge crowds narrowed the roads but it occurred in the final three kilometres, and so he did not lose time and kept the white jersey.

When Battaglin kicked early, Wellens got on his wheel and then passed him as the finish line approached. It was his second stage victory at the Giro d'Italia after winning in Roccaraso in 2016.

Watch stage 4 highlights of the Giro d'Italia in the InCycle video below.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All5:17:34
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
15Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
18Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:21
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
29Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
30Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
32Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
38Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
44Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
51Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
52Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
53Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:52
54Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
55Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:14
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
57Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
58Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:23
60Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
61Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
63Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
65Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:41
70Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:03
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
75Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
76Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
77Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:13
79Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:28
80Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:41
81Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
82Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
83Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
84Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
85Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
87Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:03:18
88Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
90Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
94Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:25
97Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
100Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:33
104Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:42
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
106Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:04
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:07
108Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:06:10
109Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
110Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:25
112Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
113Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:34
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
115David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:06:44
116Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
117Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:50
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:33
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
121Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
123Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
124Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
125Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
126Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
127Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
128William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
131Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
132Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
133Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
135Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
136Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
137Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
138Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
139Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:58
140Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:05
141Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:08:43
142Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:45
143Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:50
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
146Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
147Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
148Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:09:06
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
150Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
151Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:09:16
152Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:09:23
153Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:34
154Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:52
155Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
157Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
158Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
159Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
160Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
161Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:42
162Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:48
163Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
164Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:32
165Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:16:11
166Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
167Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
168Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
169Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
170Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
171Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
172Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
173Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
174Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All25pts
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo12
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
13Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Pietre Calde, km. 86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Vizzini, km. 154
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Palazzolo Acreide, km. 116
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Monterosso Almo, km. 137
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
4Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott15:52:50
2Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
4UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
5Movistar Team
6Groupama-FDJ0:00:44
7Team Sky
8Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:07
10Team Sunweb0:01:09
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:30
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:03
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Dimension Data0:02:26
16Lotto Fix All0:02:43
17Quick-Step Floors0:03:24
18BMC Racing Team0:03:58
19Israel-Cycling Academy0:04:28
20Trek-Segafredo0:07:14
21Bardiani CSF0:07:56
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:28:13

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:23:08
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:01
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:19
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:28
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
10Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
11José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
20Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
21George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:00
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:03
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:07
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:08
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
30Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:15
32Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:20
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:35
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:37
40Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
43Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:40
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:42
45Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:44
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:46
47Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:05
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:06
50François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:09
52Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:19
53Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:29
54Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:32
55Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
56Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:46
57Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:02:56
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:00
60Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:01
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:03:39
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:03:41
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:52
67Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:04:00
69Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:05
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:10
72Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:30
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:37
74Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All0:04:40
75Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:46
76Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:51
77Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:52
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:58
79Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:14
80Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:33
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:44
82Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:45
83Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:49
84Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:02
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:09
86Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:14
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:06:16
88Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:24
89Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:06:25
90Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:43
91Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:53
92Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:56
93Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:07:02
94Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:07
95Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:08
96Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:13
97Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
98Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:28
99David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:07:33
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:07:35
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:36
102Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:38
103Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
104Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:40
105Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:54
106Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:59
107Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:00
108Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:08:03
109Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:05
110Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:08:08
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:14
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:08:25
113Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:41
114Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:08:42
115Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:46
116Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:13
117Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:15
118Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
119Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:24
120Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:28
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:30
122Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:35
123Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:40
125William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:47
126Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:50
127Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:09:53
128Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:07
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:12
130Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:10:23
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
132Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
133Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:37
134Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:41
135Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:56
136Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:25
137Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:29
138Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:32
139Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:11:46
140Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:54
141Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:11:57
142Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:03
143Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:05
144Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:12:10
145Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:12:26
146Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:12:30
147Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:39
148Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:40
149Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:12:42
150Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:47
151Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:05
152Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:06
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:09
154Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:10
155Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:12
156Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:15
157Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:18
158Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:18
159Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:44
160Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:04
161Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:17:09
162Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:17:13
163Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:17:15
164Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:20
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:38
166Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:17:40
167Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:45
168Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:17:51
169Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:18:13
170Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:18
171Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:46
172Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:02
173Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:19:08
174Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:25:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors130pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale55
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia53
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe50
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy48
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec40
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All25
9Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18
13Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
14Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data16
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb15
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
19José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin13
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All13
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13
22Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo12
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
25Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All12
28Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors11
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
31Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
34Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
37Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
40Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
42Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2
45Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
46Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo2
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
50Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy23
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
6Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
8Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
13Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
14Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors14:23:36
2Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:32
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:39
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:40
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
8Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:18
11Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:33
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:35
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
15Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:05
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:17
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:34
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:57
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:06:45
20Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:00
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:12
22Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:26
23Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:31
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:32
25Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:47
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:12
27Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:09
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:01
29Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:11:18
30Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:11
31Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:12
32Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
33Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:16
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:36
35Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:41
36Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:45
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:52
38Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:17:12
39Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:18:34

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors22pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec21
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy13
5Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All5
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
17Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
19José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
21Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
29Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
30Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
31Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott43:11:24
2Astana Pro Team
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
4Movistar Team0:00:18
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:45
7Groupama-FDJ0:00:49
8Katusha-Alpecin0:00:57
9Team Sunweb0:01:07
10Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:50
11Bahrain-Merida0:02:01
12LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:03
13AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
14Lotto Fix All0:02:16
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:38
16Dimension Data0:02:59
17Quick-Step Floors0:03:10
18BMC Racing Team0:03:33
19Israel-Cycling Academy0:06:44
20Trek-Segafredo0:08:14
21Bardiani CSF0:12:10
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:29:26

 

