Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 9 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 4 Jack Haig was a big force in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the escape group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - stage winner and race leader

That one was for the boys, the big guys who've been riding on the front all day. They've had a couple of tough days, always riding on the front on some really long stages. That's for those guys.

From the beginning of the stage today, we were always thinking that if we kept the breakaway just close enough then it might be possible for the stage. Once Astana showed some interest in the stage also, then I thought it was possible. You never know deep into the final.

It was a very difficult day, it could have been a bad day. Chris crashed yesterday, and maybe he's affected by that.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) - 11th overall

I was having a tough, tough day. I’ve definitely had a rough start to this Giro. So today I was just trying hang on as best I could, obviously make it to the rest day tomorrow and then reevaluate the position from there.

Nicolas Portal (Team Sky) - directeur sportif

I heard that it was 1:07 that [Chris Froome] lost on the winner of the stage. That for sure is not perfect. He was looking good the last couple of days but we have to stay optimistic. We have two long weeks coming up and hopefully, we have some better days.

Let's hope he has a good rest day and that we can quickly forget this stage.

In general, when you talk to them you can see they really want to win. I don't think they will switch off but, for sure, I this is not great news. They will keep fighting, they have strong morale - and that's what it is like in this sport. But we are not so often in this situation.

Nothing is done.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) - 15th overall

It has been a difficult day for me. I could not keep up with the pace of the other riders on the final climb. I didn’t have a good feeling so the result was not what I had hoped. These things happen during the period of 21 days, it is part of our sport. Tomorrow there will be a rest day, then we will be ready to face two weeks during which I am aiming to improve my riding and results.

I feel empty, I gave everything today. I really believed in it. I think that's the spirit to have: if you do not try, do not believe 100%, you will never reach your goal. I mean, I feel really good about my performance, just only miss the result.

Thanks to all the team, as always, and Laurent (Didier) who was with me in the break. In one moment I really believed in it, but then it was really hard – 230kms in a break with the wind and fast pace.

I saw even yesterday I was with the best on the climb and today I still had good legs, so I think I can be happy now about my first 10 days of the Giro.

Matt White (Mitchelton-Scott) - directeur sportif

We identified today as a stage that we had to take time in if the opportunity arose. Whether it was for the stage we didn't know. Sometimes the other teams decide that. Our big guys did a really great job keeping that breakaway intact and then Astana got excited and wanted to win that stage for Lopez. When Simon communicated that he was feeling good then we pushed ahead and went for the win.

It's a real dream start for us. We've got a few easier days after this weekend but we've got a long way until Rome.

It's amazing by the team today - who actually won? Chaves or Yates? Perfect. I'm so happy. The team is riding super strong at the moment, and to have the hard work pay off today with the win is incredible. I think we have an exciting Giro ahead.