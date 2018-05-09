Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Giovanni Visconti (Barhain-Merida) speaks to the press after placing second at stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

LottoNL-Jumbo's Enrico Battaglin improved on his third-place finish on the previous stage, taking out his second Grand Tour victory on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

Battaglin jumped away with Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), and once the line was in sight he never looked back - his powerful surge too much for Visconti. In fairness to the Bahrain rider, he had to help his team leader Domenico Pozzovivo back from a massive disruption in the peloton inside the final 15km and the effort clearly cost him.

A similar chase also cost best young rider Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors), who lost his bid to take the bonus seconds for third place to Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves. The four second bonus pushed the Portuguese rider into eighth in the general classification.

Most of the top 10 riders overall remained in the same spots - leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) and defending Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) separated by a single second, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in third at 17 seconds.