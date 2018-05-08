Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Tim Wellens celebrates his stage 4 win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) took a hard-fought victory on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia on steep uphill finish in Caltagirone. He crossed the line ahead of Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) and Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) to claim his second career stage victory in the race.

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) finished the stage four second back, but held his one second lead in the overall classification over of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into third at 17 seconds back.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was caught out in the gaps at the finish line and lost another 21 seconds. He is now 55 seconds behind Dennis in the overall classification.

The 202km race from Catania to Caltagirone was the first stage on Italian soil after the Grande Partenza in Israel. The race's caravan travelled to Italy on the rest day Monday.

