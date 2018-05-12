Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

In a punishing rain storm, Movistar's Richard Carapaz claimed victory on Montevergine di Mercogliano to become the first rider from Ecuador to win a Grand Tour stage at the Giro d'Italia.

The race's best young rider shot out of the main group of favourites just outside the 2km to go mark on the category 2 ascent, overhauled the final rider left from the day's breakaway, Koen Bouwman (LottoNl-Jumbo) and held a seven-second lead at the line over the peloton, led in by Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the overall race lead, with the only changes to the top 10 coming thanks to a time bonus for Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) that pushed him ahead of Domenico Pozzovivo into fourth, and Carapaz slotting into eighth ahead of Chris Froome, who had a minor spill on the climb but finished in the main group of contenders.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.