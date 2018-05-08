Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates aims to steal more time after moving up to third overall

Image 1 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 11 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 11 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 11 Simon Yates came up 4 seconds short at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite some bad luck in stage 4's fraught uphill finale to Caltagirone, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) battled back to take fourth on the stage and move into third overall, continuing his excellent start to the Giro d'Italia this year.

And in Mitchelton-Scott's management, considering what is on the Giro d'Italia menu in the next few days, there is a growing sense of anticipation at what Yates could achieve in the Giro d'Italia.

"For Etna, Tom [Dumoulin] and Yatesy are the two best placed GC guys," Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White told Cyclingnews after stage 4. "We'll take it day by day, but it's a nice start."

White explained that Yates' strong showing came despite getting caught behind when a rider ahead of him began to falter.

"Jack Haig and Esteban Chaves were first and second through the [final] corner and a Bora guy, going fifth wheel, lost that wheel," White said.

"Four riders went away, and Yates was in a group behind. He got caught behind, then he had to bridge across, and when he got there, just at that point, [Tim] Wellens went."

White congratulated Wellens on his well-calculated stage win, saying, "he deserved it."

He was also satisfied with how Yates has come through the Giro's first four stages, and in particular after a stage that he said was, "nearly six hours in the saddle and a warm day, too. It was a tough day.

"We've moved up to third overall, and it's always good when you're gaining, even if it's only seconds," White mused. "Every second you can take on these guys, we'll take it."