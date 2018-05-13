Trending

Simon Yates wins at Gran Sasso d'Italia

Froome, Aru distanced, Dumoulin drops to third

Image 1 of 55

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia at Gran Sasso d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) makes his winning attack on the final climb of stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) finishes 8th in stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) finishes fourth on stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) beats Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the Gran Sasso d'Italia to take the stage 9 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his stage 9 victory on Gran Sasso d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama-FDJ / Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain-Merida on the final climb of stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia and Astana Pro Team during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hugh Carthy of Great Britain and Team EF Education First-Drapac leads the breakaway up the final climb of stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hugh Carthy of Great Britain and Team EF Education First-Drapac leads the breakaway up the final climb of stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec on the final climb of stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec on the final climb of stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF attacks on the final climb of stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) climbs during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Italian flag flying high during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The trophy on display during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wears the maglia rosa during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) before Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the escape group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Giro d'Italia headed to the highest point in the Apennines, the Gran Sasso d'Italia on stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome and Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia led by Mikel Cherel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia at the race's third summit finish at Gran Sasso d'Italia. He out-sprinted Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to extend his GC lead, while Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) took third.

It was a slow burner of a stage that saw the tension rev up to a frantic finish over the tough final kilometres. With Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) dropping from the lead group two kilometres from the line, it was Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) who pushed things on up front.

Only four men - Yates, Pinot, Chaves and Movistar's Richard Carapaz - could follow Pozzovivo's push, but heading into the final 100 metres it was the previously-quiet Yates who picked the right time to strike. He came around the outside of Pinot to take Mitchelton-Scott's second win in four days.

"That was for the boys, the big guys who ride on the front all day," Yates said after the stage. "They've had a couple of tough days, always riding on the front for some very long stages, so that's for those guys.

"From the beginning of the stage we always looked to think maybe if we keep the breakaway close enough there might be a possibility for the stage. Once Astana showed interest, I thought it was possible then, but you never know really deep in the final."

Today's result sees Yates' lead swell to 32 seconds ahead of tomorrow's rest day. Teammate Chaves now lies second, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) drops to third, 38 seconds back. Only five riders now lie within a minute of the maglia rosa, while Aru and Froome both lost over a minute and dropped out of the top 10.

"I was having a tough, tough day," Froome said. "I’ve definitely had a rough start to this Giro. So today I was just trying hang on as best I could, obviously make it to the rest day tomorrow and then reevaluate the position from there."

Aru is also looking toward the rest day to recover. He lost seven more seconds than Froome and dropped to 15th place at 2:36. "It has been a difficult day for me. I could not keep up with the pace of the other riders on the final climb," he said. "I didn’t have a good feeling so the result was not what I had hoped. These things happen during the period of 21 days, it is part of our sport. Tomorrow there will be a rest day, then we will be ready to face two weeks during which I am aiming to improve my riding and results."

How it happened

Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia saw another summit finish, this time to the Apennine ski resort of Gran Sasso d'Italia. Giovanni Battaglin and Francesco Chioccioli are among the past stage winners here, while its last inclusion saw Marco Pantani take victory during his ill-fated 1999 Giro.

The second category climb at Roccaraso (6.9km at 6.5%) was the first obstacle of the 225km day, coming at 118.1km into the stage. Then followed two intermediate sprints in quick succession, at Popoli and Bussi sul Tirino at 161.2km and 167.6km respectively.

At 178.2km, the stage got serious with the first category climb to Calasio (13.5km at a steady 6 per cent). Soon after the official final climb of Gran Sasso d'Italia (another first category climb) started, clocking in at 26.5km at 3.9 per cent. It's not an overly-strenuous set of numbers with much of the climb featuring gentle gradients and false flats, but the main action would surely come in the last 4.5km, which averaged an 8.2 per cent gradient.

A large group shot away in the early kilometres of the stage, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Fix All) and Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) among the more notable names to make it.

Other riders in the breakaway were Davide Ballerini, Fausto Masnada (both Androni-Sidermec), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Natneal Berhane (Dimension Data), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Turrin (Wilier-Selle Italia).

Up front in the break, whose gap fluctuated between six and eight minutes for much of the day, Masnada took the points on Roccaraso in dubious fashion. After dropping his chain, Masnada relied on teammate Ballerini to push him over the line. Berhane was later awarded his points by the race jury.

As Mitchelton-Scott led the pace-setting at the front of the peloton, Ballerini beat Belkov to both sprints, moving into the lead of the Traguardo Volante intermediate sprint competition. Meanwhile, Wilier Triestina sprinter Jakub Mareczko abandoned mid-stage, leaving much of his team languishing at the bottom of the GC standings.

On the lower slopes of Calasio, around 40km from the finish, Astana started to work in service of team leader Miguel Ángel López, quickly taking chunks of time back from the break. As Masnada took maximum points over the top, the gap was a mere four minutes with 30km remaining.

The attacks started in the break over the early kilometres of the day's final climb, with Wellens, who crashed on stage 8, one of the first to drop back. Some 15km from the top, and with several kilometres of false flat up ahead, Masnada ventured off alone with Boaro leading the chase ahead of Cherel, Visconti, Brambilla and Carthy.

As he hit the tough final five kilometres, Masnada's gap to the peloton was 1:30, as the remains of the break were reabsorbed. For a long time it looked touch and go, but the Italian's heroic effort was brought to an end as the slimmed-down favourites group caught him 2.7km from the line.

With Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) still working away as the leaders hit the snowline 2km out, Chris Froome (Team Sky) was dropped. Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) was the main man pushing things on with repeated attacks until Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) took over with 600 metres remaining.

The Italian took Pinot, Yates, Chaves and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) with him, but within sight of the line it was maglia rosa Yates who went for it, sprinting to his third victory of the season, and first at the Giro.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5:54:13
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:10
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:12
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:24
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:26
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:36
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:38
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
15Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:00
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:02
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
23Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:07
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:17
26Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
27Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:37
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:02
31José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:04
32Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:16
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
34Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:27
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:35
36Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
37Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:45
38Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:53
39Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
40François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
41Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:32
42Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:59
44Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:27
45Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
48Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:05:45
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:41
50Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:49
51Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:48
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:24
54David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:08:32
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:40
56Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
59Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
60Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:30
61Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:29
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:48
63Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:59
64Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
65Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:31
66Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:14:13
67Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:46
69Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:31
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:42
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
72Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
74Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:49
75Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:24
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
78Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
79Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
80Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
82Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:12
83Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:21:24
84Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:21:29
85Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:18
86Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:11
87Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
88Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:09
89Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
90Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
91Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
93Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:32
94Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:58
95Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
100Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
101Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
102Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
103Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
104Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
105Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
106Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
109Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
113Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
114Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
115Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
117Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
119Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
123Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
124Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
125Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
127Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
128Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
130Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
131Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
132William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
133Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
134Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
135Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
136Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
137Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:26:41
140Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:51
141Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:27:16
142Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
143Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:27:19
144Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:13
145Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:28:19
146Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:28:30
147Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:30:47
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
149Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
150Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
152Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
153Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
154Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
155Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
156Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
157Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
158Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
160Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
162Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
163Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
164Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
165Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
166Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
167Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:07
168Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:10
169Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
170Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:31:53
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott9
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
12Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Roccaraso, km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Calascio, km. 192
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Gran Sasso d'Italia, km. 225
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott35pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott12
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo2
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Sprint 1 - Popoli, km. 161
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
3Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2 - Bussi sul Tirino, km. 167
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
3Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
5Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott17:43:41
2Astana Pro Team0:01:25
3Team Sky0:02:24
4Team Sunweb0:02:57
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:18
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
7Movistar Team0:04:53
8Dimension Data0:04:56
9UAE Team Emirates0:07:59
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:25
11Bahrain-Merida0:12:17
12Groupama-FDJ0:13:31
13Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:17
14Quick-Step Floors0:28:27
15Katusha-Alpecin0:29:06
16BMC Racing Team0:32:39
17Bardiani CSF0:34:39
18LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:38
19Trek-Segafredo0:43:04
20Israel-Cycling Academy0:53:29
21Lotto Fix All1:00:02
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:24:17

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott37:37:15
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:57
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:20
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:33
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:25
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:27
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:34
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:36
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:46
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:54
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:14
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:03:37
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:12
21José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:32
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:09
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:44
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:49
25Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:56
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:28
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:10:33
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:50
29Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:11:34
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:30
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:46
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:14
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:40
34Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:41
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:48
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:18:53
37Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:19:33
38Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:34
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:17
40Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:23:10
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:23:29
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:21
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:06
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:41
45Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:57
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:06
47Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29:58
48Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:30:17
49Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:30:28
50Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:30:52
51Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:05
52Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:33:11
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:33:33
54Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:47
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
56Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:52
57Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:06
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:35:12
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:35:20
60Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:10
61Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:37:15
62Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:56
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:38:42
64Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:42
65Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:40:58
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:00
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:41:01
68François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:10
69Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:43:05
70Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:43:12
71David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:43:30
72Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:44:40
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:28
74Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:04
75Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:47:30
76Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:53
77Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:23
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:50:39
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:50:45
80Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:12
81Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:53:27
82Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:30
83Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:58:33
84Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All0:59:17
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:00:07
86Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:19
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:02:39
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:02:47
89Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:03:09
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All1:04:01
91Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:04
92Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:04:26
93Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:04:42
94Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:04:51
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:07:35
96Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:07:51
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:08:32
98Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:08:52
99Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:10:12
100Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:10:35
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:11:34
102Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:37
103Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:12:58
104Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:13:14
105Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:13:25
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:50
107Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:14:21
108Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:29
109Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:21
110Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:28
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:15:37
112Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:15
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:16:26
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:16:32
115Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:16:58
116Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team1:17:07
117Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:17:50
118Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:54
119Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy1:18:15
120Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:23
121Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:19:45
122Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:19:54
123Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:20:02
124Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:20:05
125Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:20:13
126Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:18
127Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:20:25
128Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:20:29
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:20:56
130Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:21:10
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:21:12
132Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:21:14
133Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:21:53
134Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:22:03
135Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:22:21
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:22:33
137Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:54
138William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:23:31
139Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:24:19
140Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:24:25
141Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1:25:02
142Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:26:14
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:27:19
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:27:52
145Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:28:12
146Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:28:14
147Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo1:28:23
148Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:29:25
149Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:29:48
150Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:30:31
151Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:31:22
152Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:31:40
153Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
154Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:31:57
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:32:05
156Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:32:56
157Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:33:35
158Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:34:43
159Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:35:05
160Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:36:39
161Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb1:37:49
162Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:39:28
163Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:40:37
164Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:41:09
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:42:14
166Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:43:09
167Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:43:22
168Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott1:44:22
169Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:44:36
170Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:57:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors178pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe100
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale73
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec68
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy52
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott51
7Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec49
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo45
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida43
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team35
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ33
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All30
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe29
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo29
18José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin25
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
21Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
22Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb21
24Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo21
25Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec19
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
28Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data18
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All18
30Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
31Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
32Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
33Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All14
36Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
39George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
40Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors11
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida11
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors11
43Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
44Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
45Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
50Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
51Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
52Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
54Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
55Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
56Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
58Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
59Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
61Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
62Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
64Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
65Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
66Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
67Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
68Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
69Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
70Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
71Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
73Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
74Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott55pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ36
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team23
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
11George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
14Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
17Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
26Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec46pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec41
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin34
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy24
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
8Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
19Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
20Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
20Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
20Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
23Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
24Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
25Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
29Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All2
29Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
34Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
34Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors32pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec29
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec26
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin23
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ19
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott16
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy14
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo13
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
14Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
18Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
19Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All8
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
22José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
24Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
28Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
30Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
31Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
33Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
35Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
36George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
37Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
40Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
41Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
42Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
43Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
46Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
47Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
50Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
51Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
52Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
53Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
55Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
57Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
58Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
59Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
60Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
61Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1
62Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott112:55:41
2Astana Pro Team0:03:48
3Team Sky0:04:30
4Movistar Team0:07:04
5UAE Team Emirates0:14:28
6Team Sunweb0:17:37
7Groupama-FDJ0:21:45
8Dimension Data0:25:36
9AG2R La Mondiale0:26:59
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:40
11Bahrain-Merida0:40:43
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:14
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:14
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:04:21
15Katusha-Alpecin1:09:56
16BMC Racing Team1:12:47
17Quick-Step Floors1:14:23
18Trek-Segafredo1:35:28
19Israel-Cycling Academy1:46:32
20Lotto Fix All1:55:42
21Bardiani CSF2:03:34
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:26:34

 

