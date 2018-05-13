Image 1 of 55 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia at Gran Sasso d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 55 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) makes his winning attack on the final climb of stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 55 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 55 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 55 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 55 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning stage 9 and being in the maglia Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia at the race's third summit finish at Gran Sasso d'Italia. He out-sprinted Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to extend his GC lead, while Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) took third.

It was a slow burner of a stage that saw the tension rev up to a frantic finish over the tough final kilometres. With Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) dropping from the lead group two kilometres from the line, it was Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) who pushed things on up front.

Only four men - Yates, Pinot, Chaves and Movistar's Richard Carapaz - could follow Pozzovivo's push, but heading into the final 100 metres it was the previously-quiet Yates who picked the right time to strike. He came around the outside of Pinot to take Mitchelton-Scott's second win in four days.

"That was for the boys, the big guys who ride on the front all day," Yates said after the stage. "They've had a couple of tough days, always riding on the front for some very long stages, so that's for those guys.

"From the beginning of the stage we always looked to think maybe if we keep the breakaway close enough there might be a possibility for the stage. Once Astana showed interest, I thought it was possible then, but you never know really deep in the final."

Today's result sees Yates' lead swell to 32 seconds ahead of tomorrow's rest day. Teammate Chaves now lies second, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) drops to third, 38 seconds back. Only five riders now lie within a minute of the maglia rosa, while Aru and Froome both lost over a minute and dropped out of the top 10.

"I was having a tough, tough day," Froome said. "I’ve definitely had a rough start to this Giro. So today I was just trying hang on as best I could, obviously make it to the rest day tomorrow and then reevaluate the position from there."

Aru is also looking toward the rest day to recover. He lost seven more seconds than Froome and dropped to 15th place at 2:36. "It has been a difficult day for me. I could not keep up with the pace of the other riders on the final climb," he said. "I didn’t have a good feeling so the result was not what I had hoped. These things happen during the period of 21 days, it is part of our sport. Tomorrow there will be a rest day, then we will be ready to face two weeks during which I am aiming to improve my riding and results."

How it happened

Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia saw another summit finish, this time to the Apennine ski resort of Gran Sasso d'Italia. Giovanni Battaglin and Francesco Chioccioli are among the past stage winners here, while its last inclusion saw Marco Pantani take victory during his ill-fated 1999 Giro.

The second category climb at Roccaraso (6.9km at 6.5%) was the first obstacle of the 225km day, coming at 118.1km into the stage. Then followed two intermediate sprints in quick succession, at Popoli and Bussi sul Tirino at 161.2km and 167.6km respectively.

At 178.2km, the stage got serious with the first category climb to Calasio (13.5km at a steady 6 per cent). Soon after the official final climb of Gran Sasso d'Italia (another first category climb) started, clocking in at 26.5km at 3.9 per cent. It's not an overly-strenuous set of numbers with much of the climb featuring gentle gradients and false flats, but the main action would surely come in the last 4.5km, which averaged an 8.2 per cent gradient.

A large group shot away in the early kilometres of the stage, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Fix All) and Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) among the more notable names to make it.

Other riders in the breakaway were Davide Ballerini, Fausto Masnada (both Androni-Sidermec), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Natneal Berhane (Dimension Data), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Turrin (Wilier-Selle Italia).

Up front in the break, whose gap fluctuated between six and eight minutes for much of the day, Masnada took the points on Roccaraso in dubious fashion. After dropping his chain, Masnada relied on teammate Ballerini to push him over the line. Berhane was later awarded his points by the race jury.

As Mitchelton-Scott led the pace-setting at the front of the peloton, Ballerini beat Belkov to both sprints, moving into the lead of the Traguardo Volante intermediate sprint competition. Meanwhile, Wilier Triestina sprinter Jakub Mareczko abandoned mid-stage, leaving much of his team languishing at the bottom of the GC standings.

On the lower slopes of Calasio, around 40km from the finish, Astana started to work in service of team leader Miguel Ángel López, quickly taking chunks of time back from the break. As Masnada took maximum points over the top, the gap was a mere four minutes with 30km remaining.

The attacks started in the break over the early kilometres of the day's final climb, with Wellens, who crashed on stage 8, one of the first to drop back. Some 15km from the top, and with several kilometres of false flat up ahead, Masnada ventured off alone with Boaro leading the chase ahead of Cherel, Visconti, Brambilla and Carthy.

As he hit the tough final five kilometres, Masnada's gap to the peloton was 1:30, as the remains of the break were reabsorbed. For a long time it looked touch and go, but the Italian's heroic effort was brought to an end as the slimmed-down favourites group caught him 2.7km from the line.

With Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) still working away as the leaders hit the snowline 2km out, Chris Froome (Team Sky) was dropped. Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) was the main man pushing things on with repeated attacks until Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) took over with 600 metres remaining.

The Italian took Pinot, Yates, Chaves and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) with him, but within sight of the line it was maglia rosa Yates who went for it, sprinting to his third victory of the season, and first at the Giro.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5:54:13 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:12 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:24 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:26 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:36 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 15 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:00 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:02 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:07 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:17 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:37 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:02 31 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:04 32 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:16 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 34 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:27 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:35 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 37 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:45 38 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:53 39 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 40 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 41 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:32 42 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:59 44 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:27 45 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:45 49 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:41 50 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:49 51 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:48 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:24 54 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:32 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:40 56 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 59 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:30 61 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:29 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:48 63 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:59 64 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 65 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:31 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:13 67 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:46 69 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:31 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:42 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 72 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 74 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:49 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:24 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 78 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 80 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 82 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:12 83 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:24 84 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:29 85 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:18 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:11 87 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:09 89 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 90 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:32 94 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:58 95 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 97 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 101 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 103 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 104 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 105 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 106 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 109 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 117 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 119 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 123 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 125 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 128 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 130 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 132 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 133 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 134 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 135 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 136 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 137 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:26:41 140 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:51 141 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:27:16 142 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 143 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:27:19 144 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:13 145 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:19 146 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:30 147 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:47 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 149 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 151 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 152 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 153 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 154 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 155 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 156 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 157 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 158 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 160 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 162 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 163 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 164 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 165 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 166 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 167 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:07 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:10 169 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 170 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:31:53 DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 9 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Roccaraso, km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Calascio, km. 192 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Gran Sasso d'Italia, km. 225 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 35 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Sprint 1 - Popoli, km. 161 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 3 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 - Bussi sul Tirino, km. 167 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 3 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 11 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 17:43:41 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 3 Team Sky 0:02:24 4 Team Sunweb 0:02:57 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:18 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 7 Movistar Team 0:04:53 8 Dimension Data 0:04:56 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:59 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:25 11 Bahrain-Merida 0:12:17 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:13:31 13 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:17 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:28:27 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:06 16 BMC Racing Team 0:32:39 17 Bardiani CSF 0:34:39 18 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:38 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:43:04 20 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:53:29 21 Lotto Fix All 1:00:02 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:24:17

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 37:37:15 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:57 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:20 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:33 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:25 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:27 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:34 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:36 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:46 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:54 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:14 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:37 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:12 21 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:32 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:09 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:44 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:49 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:56 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:28 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:33 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:50 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:34 30 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:30 31 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:46 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:14 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:40 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:41 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:48 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:18:53 37 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:19:33 38 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:34 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:17 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:10 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:21 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:06 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:41 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:57 46 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:06 47 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:29:58 48 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:30:17 49 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:30:28 50 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:52 51 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:05 52 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:33:11 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:33 54 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:47 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 56 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:52 57 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:06 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:12 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:35:20 60 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:10 61 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:15 62 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:56 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:38:42 64 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:42 65 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:40:58 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:00 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:41:01 68 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:10 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:43:05 70 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:43:12 71 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:43:30 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:40 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:28 74 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:04 75 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:47:30 76 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:53 77 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:23 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:50:39 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:50:45 80 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:12 81 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:53:27 82 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:30 83 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:58:33 84 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 0:59:17 85 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:00:07 86 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:19 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:39 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:47 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:09 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 1:04:01 91 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:04 92 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:04:26 93 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:04:42 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:04:51 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:07:35 96 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:51 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:08:32 98 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:08:52 99 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:10:12 100 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:10:35 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:34 102 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:37 103 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:58 104 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:13:14 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:25 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:50 107 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:14:21 108 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:29 109 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:21 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:28 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:15:37 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:15 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:16:26 114 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:32 115 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:16:58 116 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 1:17:07 117 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:50 118 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:54 119 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 1:18:15 120 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:23 121 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:19:45 122 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:54 123 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:20:02 124 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:20:05 125 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:20:13 126 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:18 127 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:20:25 128 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:29 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:20:56 130 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:21:10 131 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:21:12 132 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:21:14 133 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:21:53 134 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:03 135 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:21 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:22:33 137 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:54 138 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:23:31 139 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:24:19 140 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:24:25 141 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1:25:02 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:26:14 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:27:19 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:27:52 145 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:28:12 146 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:28:14 147 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:23 148 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:29:25 149 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:29:48 150 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:30:31 151 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:31:22 152 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:31:40 153 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 154 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:31:57 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:32:05 156 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:32:56 157 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:33:35 158 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:43 159 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:35:05 160 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:36:39 161 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:37:49 162 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:39:28 163 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:40:37 164 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:09 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:42:14 166 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:43:09 167 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:43:22 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 1:44:22 169 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:44:36 170 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:57:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 178 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 52 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 51 7 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 45 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 35 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 30 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 25 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 21 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 22 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 24 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 25 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 28 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 18 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 18 30 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 31 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 32 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 33 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 14 36 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 39 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 42 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 43 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 44 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 45 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 49 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 50 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 51 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 52 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 54 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 55 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 58 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 59 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 61 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 62 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 63 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 64 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 66 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 67 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 68 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 69 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 70 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 73 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 74 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 55 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 11 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 14 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 19 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 26 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 24 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 7 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 8 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 12 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 20 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 20 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 23 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 24 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 28 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 29 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 29 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2 29 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 34 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 34 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 14 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 14 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 18 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 19 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 8 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 22 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 24 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 28 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 29 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 30 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 31 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 33 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 35 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 36 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 37 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 40 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 42 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 43 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 46 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 50 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 51 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 52 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 53 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 57 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 58 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 59 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 61 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1 62 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1