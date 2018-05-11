Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 7 highlights - Video
Bennett beats Viviani, Yates stays in pink
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his first Grand Tour victory when he out-sprinted Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) to the stage 7 finish line at the Giro d'Italia. Bennett sat on Viviani's wheel until under 100 metres to go when he launched a powerful sprint to take the win in Praia a Mare. Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) was third.
"The first few stages I got the timing a bit wrong. I had the power, I saw the files, so I knew what I was capable of, but it's one thing to have the belief and another to actually do it," said Bennett, who was third on stage 2 and stage 3, both won by Viviani. "I think the hardest thing today was to have patience. I kept my cool today and it paid off."
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) maintained his lead in the overall classification 16 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and 26 seconds ahead of teammate and stage 6 winner Esteban Chaves. Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits further back in eighth place overall, 1:10 behind Yates.
Watch InCycle's highlights from stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia above.
