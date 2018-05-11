Reading the runes on Etna - Giro d'Italia Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Mount Etna returns to the Giro in 2017 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the chasing group to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, we take a look at the first week of the Giro d’Italia and read the runes after the first summit finish of the race on Mount Etna.

It was a perfect day for Mitchelton-Scott, with Esteban Chaves winning the stage and Simon Yates taking the overall lead, and we discuss whether one of them can win the Giro d’Italia, and how the Australian team play their cards from here on in.

We hear from Yates to get his reaction to the day’s events, along with Rohan Dennis, the rider divested of the maglia rosa. We also hear from Chris Froome, who ticked a box by staying with the main group of favourites but was hardly convincing on Etna. The same goes for 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin, and we assess his chances along with those of the rest of the general classification contenders.

We then look ahead to this weekend’s action, with two more summit finishes closing out the first week. The mountains in this Giro are concentrated in the final week but stages 8 and 9 should see some action, if not on the category 2 finish at Montevergine di Mercogliano on Saturday then certainly on the near-50km final climb of Gran Sasso d’Italia on Sunday.

