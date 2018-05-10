Image 1 of 41 Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) climb Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) loses the maglia rosa after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Chris Froome (Team Sky) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 6 after climbing Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbs Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbs Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks the breakaway to win stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) finishes with select group on Mount Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) at the start of stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates, in the maglia rosa, and stage 6 winner Esteban Chaves, in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 41 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finishes third on Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 41 Rohan Dennis (BMC) loses the pink jersey on Mount Etna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 41 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 41 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 41 Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 41 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the chasing group to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 41 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 41 Jack Haig at sign-on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 Race leader Rohan Dennis in the pink jersey behind his BMC teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 41 Jack Haig was a big force in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 Robert Gesink was in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Tom Dumoulin's teammate Sam Oomen was up there in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 The large breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 The breakaway begin to work together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 Team Sky surround Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Sicily turning pink for the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 The start of the stage was marked by a string of attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 41 Colombian catch-up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 41 Chris Froome greets fans ahead of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 41 The AG2R La Mondiale team were a big presence in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 41 BMC took charge of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 41 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 41 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mitchelton-Scott dominated the first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia on Mount Etna, with Esteban Chaves winning the stage and Simon Yates taking the maglia rosa after they came together in the final kilometre of the 15km volcano climb.

Related Articles Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 finish line quotes

Chaves was in the break of the day, deserving his stage victory, while Yates took the race lead by attacking from the select peloton of overall contenders. Yates indicated to Chaves to take the win before celebrating their day of double success with an emotional hug.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished third at 26 seconds, with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) all in the same time after emerging from the peloton of overall contenders.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) dug deep but was ultimately unable to handle the pace and keep the pink jersey. He slipped to sixth overall, 53 down on Yates.

Yates now leads Dumoulin by 16 seconds, with Chaves moving up to third at 26 seconds. Everyone else is spread across a minute.

"It was a great day for us," Chaves said, his smile wider than ever.

"I went for it after a lot of attacks, and then we won the stage and got pink jersey. It's fantastic. I can only thank Simon for letting me win the stage. Things like that don't happen every day."

Yates was equally as happy.

"It's a special feeling and special to do it with this guy. We've kind of grown up together and this is the final result," he said before they joked when asked who was the team leader going forward.

"There's still a long way to go," Yates said.

"He has the pink jersey," Chaves joked.

The first mountain finish

There was a party atmosphere at the start in Caltanissetta but only amongst the residents who were happy to have a major sporting event start in their central Sicilian town. The riders and their directeur sportif were in a far more serious mood as the minutes ticked down to the start of the first mountain finish of this year's Giro d'Italia.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the last to sign on just like yesterday as he avoided the attention and perhaps questions about his form.

The riders enjoyed the downhill start to the 169km stage, but that did not help the formation of the early break. On Wednesday, the peloton let four riders go when the flag dropped. This time the attacks came one after another, but different teams in the peloton refused to let anything go clear.

The average speed was close to 50 kph, but the elastic continued to hold the riders together. Even several efforts by Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) were kept in check, and the race radio announced 'gruppo compatto' time and time again.

After 50km of attacks and chasing, the peloton finally became tired of the aggression and suddenly a big group got a gap. Numerous teams had rolled the dice and managed to get riders in the move. The gap opened and they were clear.

It took a while to understand the quality of the break, and so the move gained a minute before teams realised that Esteban Chaves was in it for Mitchelton-Scott, and with Jack Haig to help drive it along. Team Sky were happy because they had Sergio Henao in the break.

Also named in the move were Haga and Oomen (Team Sunweb), Tonelli, Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Cherel, Jauregui and Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), De La Cruz and Henao (Team Sky), Frapporti and Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli), Mori, Polanc and Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Zardini (Wilier Triestina), Gesink (LottoNL Jumbo), Hermans and Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Reichenbach and Roy (Groupama-FDJ), Haig and Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Quintana (Movistar). Alessandro De Marchi was left up front by BMC and so sat on.

After a few moments of bluffing, BMC were forced to lead the chase in defense of Rohan Dennis' maglia rosa. Other teams kept their card close to their chest, playing a high-stakes game. Chaves was a major overall threat, so were Henao and Oomen, yet teams refused to panic.

Fortunately, BMC rode a solid tempo in the middle section of the stage, with Astana eventually helping them, as Etna loomed larger and larger on the horizon.

In the break some riders played smart as they tried to get a free ride towards, others, like Haig, Mori, Roy and Tonelli sacrificed their chances for teammates. The gap rose and fell but was kept to a maximum of three minutes. The break was a threat but not as much as it could have been.

Nate Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) crashed at speed in the feed zone after 95km of racing but got going again despite being in pain.

Froome dropped back amongst the team cars but soon got back into the safety and slipstream of the peloton.

The Bahrain-Merida team began to help with the chase and with Astana also helping; the gap came down to two minutes with 35km to race. However, Chaves was looking good and even helping in the break up front. The 30-rider break made the stage a handicap race and he had a head start on many of his rivals.

A 25km climb to the finish

The climb to the Astrophysics observatory is officially 15km long but the road starts to climb with 25km to go. Tonelli pushed the speed for Ciccone, with Haig giving his very all for Chaves after passing through the crowded streets of Ragalna with 20km to go. Behind, Froome made sure he was well-placed at the head of the peloton. The gap was down to 1:20.

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed in the middle of the road but got going again thanks to a push from a teammate.

The end game amongst the breakaway riders began with 14km when Robert Gesink attacked and upped the pace. When he was caught De Marchi tried his hand. Behind there were only half a dozen riders left in the break and the gradient hurt their legs.

Behind Astana set the pace at the head of the peloton, with Kangert and Sanchez leading Lopes. Wout Poels and Froome were tucked tight on their wheels, but the Dutchman was soon distanced, leaving just Kenny Elissonde to help him in the select peloton.

Nine survivors emerged from the break as the road head up towards the lava fields with 9km to go, but Ciccone soon split the group again. Behind Astana set an infernal pace, cracking Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) and Formolo, and reducing the peloton to just 20 riders.

Dennis tried to stay on the wheels but was alone as the gap to the break fell to 50 seconds.

Chaves finally showed his hand with 5.5km to go on the steepest part of the climb. He got a gap, had the power and speed and committed to a solo attack.

It was the right move. Ciccone, Henao and the others were unable to close the gap, and they were eventually caught by the peloton. Lopez, Bennett and Dumoulin made several attacks, putting Froome and Aru in trouble but the strongest overall contenders were able to stay together.

Yates was unable to attack because Chaves was up the road, but he threw caution to the wind with 1.5km to go and quickly showed his real strength. His rivals were unable to go after him, further indicating Yates' brilliant form.

He opened a 20-second gap and joined up with Chaves with 600 metres to go, dragging the Colombian to the finish line before sportingly moving over to allow him to win.

It cost Yates four bonus seconds, but he was still in pink and secured a loyal teammate for the rest of the Giro d'Italia as they try to defend the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 4:16:11 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:26 4 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:40 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:43 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:55 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:57 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 26 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:07 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:18 31 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:30 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:02 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:09 38 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 44 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:05:55 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 47 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:07 49 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:28 50 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:31 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:40 53 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:10:20 54 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:37 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 60 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 63 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 64 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:54 67 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:18 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:22 69 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:43 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:12:46 71 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 72 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 73 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:52 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:55 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:32 77 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:51 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:17 80 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:01 82 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:14 83 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 85 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 86 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 87 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 88 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 91 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:17:10 92 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:53 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 95 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:43 96 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 100 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 112 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 113 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 115 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 118 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:05 120 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:24 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:31 122 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 124 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 128 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 129 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 131 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 132 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 133 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 134 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 135 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 137 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 139 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 140 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 141 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 145 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 149 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 150 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 151 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 152 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 154 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 155 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 156 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 157 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 158 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:25:05 159 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:18 160 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 161 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:26:23 162 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:26:26 163 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 164 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 165 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 166 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 167 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 168 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 169 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 170 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 171 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 172 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:38 DNS Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 6 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 14 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Etna, km. 169 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 35 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Sprint 1 - Enna, km. 29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Sprint 2 - Piazza Armerina, km. 60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 6 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 12 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 12:49:30 2 Team Sky 0:01:21 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 4 Movistar Team 0:01:48 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:37 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:07:13 7 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:04 8 Team Sunweb 0:10:42 9 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:40 10 Dimension Data 0:13:53 11 BMC Racing Team 0:16:39 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:18:51 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:05 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:20:27 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:44 16 Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:35 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:26 18 Bardiani CSF 0:26:51 19 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:44 20 Quick-Step Floors 0:31:08 21 Lotto Soudal 0:33:58 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:18:21

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22:46:03 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:26 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:43 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 8 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:11 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:21 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:23 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:39 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:42 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 17 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:47 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:02 20 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:06 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:07 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:26 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:42 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:34 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:43 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:44 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:35 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:54 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:06:03 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:40 35 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:05 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:16 37 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:22 38 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:41 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:16 40 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:39 41 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:06 42 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:07 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:26 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:29 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:01 46 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:32 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:57 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:21 49 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:19 50 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:37 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:14:40 52 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:41 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:17 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:29 55 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:31 56 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:57 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:04 58 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:21 59 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:26 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:10 61 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:45 62 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:16 63 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:28 64 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:31 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:33 66 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:05 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:14 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:19:35 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:21:31 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 0:21:33 71 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:22:24 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:30 73 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 0:22:34 74 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:37 75 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:13 76 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 77 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:19 78 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:31 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:32 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:58 81 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:07 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:24:42 83 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:24:51 84 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:02 85 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:25:41 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:00 87 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:03 88 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:41 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:48 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:51 91 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:28 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:45 93 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:50 94 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:56 95 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:29:36 96 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:30:04 97 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:26 98 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:07 99 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:28 100 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:45 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:06 102 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:12 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:14 104 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:29 105 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:03 107 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:09 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:37 110 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:45 111 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:46 112 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:34:57 113 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:35:01 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:02 115 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:03 116 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:35:08 117 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:13 118 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:17 119 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:21 120 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:35:46 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:58 122 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:08 123 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:09 124 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:10 125 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:22 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:24 127 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:37:39 128 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:44 129 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:48 130 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:37:49 131 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:52 132 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:08 133 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:58 134 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:10 136 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:40:22 137 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:40:41 138 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:40:56 139 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:05 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:07 141 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:41:23 142 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:41:33 143 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:50 144 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:23 145 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:38 146 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:59 147 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:04 148 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:14 149 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:44:36 150 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:44:39 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:47 152 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:45:01 153 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:48 154 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:46:09 155 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:12 156 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:24 157 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:46:56 158 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:47:06 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:29 160 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:30 161 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:33 162 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:50:27 163 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:47 164 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:51:28 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:49 166 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:53:26 167 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:53:34 168 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:53:59 169 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:54:10 170 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:54:32 171 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:55:27 172 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:01:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 131 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 53 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 48 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 30 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 11 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 25 12 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 13 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 19 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 17 21 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 22 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 16 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 24 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 14 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 27 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 28 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 12 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 32 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 36 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 39 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 41 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 42 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 45 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 46 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 48 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 49 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 51 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 55 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 56 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 57 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 59 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 60 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 64 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 65 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 35 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 7 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 35 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 7 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 23 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 13 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 13 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 10 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 14 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 7 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 19 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 22 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 23 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 24 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 27 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 29 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 31 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 32 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 33 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 38 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 39 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 42 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 48 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 50 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 22:47:26 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:16 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:21 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:42 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:14 9 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:08 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:58 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:03 12 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:53 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:42 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:14 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:50 16 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:44 17 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:23:28 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:33 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:03 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:05 21 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:22 22 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:06 23 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:32:23 25 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:45 26 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:54 27 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:46 28 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:47 29 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:38:35 30 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:47 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:59 32 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:27 33 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:41 34 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:45:33 35 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:07 36 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:50:05 37 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:52:03 38 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:52:36