Giro d'Italia: Chaves wins on Mount Etna
1-2 for Mitchelton-Scott, Simon Yates takes maglia rosa
Mitchelton-Scott dominated the first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia on Mount Etna, with Esteban Chaves winning the stage and Simon Yates taking the maglia rosa after they came together in the final kilometre of the 15km volcano climb.
Chaves was in the break of the day, deserving his stage victory, while Yates took the race lead by attacking from the select peloton of overall contenders. Yates indicated to Chaves to take the win before celebrating their day of double success with an emotional hug.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished third at 26 seconds, with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) all in the same time after emerging from the peloton of overall contenders.
Rohan Dennis (BMC) dug deep but was ultimately unable to handle the pace and keep the pink jersey. He slipped to sixth overall, 53 down on Yates.
Yates now leads Dumoulin by 16 seconds, with Chaves moving up to third at 26 seconds. Everyone else is spread across a minute.
"It was a great day for us," Chaves said, his smile wider than ever.
"I went for it after a lot of attacks, and then we won the stage and got pink jersey. It's fantastic. I can only thank Simon for letting me win the stage. Things like that don't happen every day."
Yates was equally as happy.
"It's a special feeling and special to do it with this guy. We've kind of grown up together and this is the final result," he said before they joked when asked who was the team leader going forward.
"There's still a long way to go," Yates said.
"He has the pink jersey," Chaves joked.
The first mountain finish
There was a party atmosphere at the start in Caltanissetta but only amongst the residents who were happy to have a major sporting event start in their central Sicilian town. The riders and their directeur sportif were in a far more serious mood as the minutes ticked down to the start of the first mountain finish of this year's Giro d'Italia.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the last to sign on just like yesterday as he avoided the attention and perhaps questions about his form.
The riders enjoyed the downhill start to the 169km stage, but that did not help the formation of the early break. On Wednesday, the peloton let four riders go when the flag dropped. This time the attacks came one after another, but different teams in the peloton refused to let anything go clear.
The average speed was close to 50 kph, but the elastic continued to hold the riders together. Even several efforts by Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) were kept in check, and the race radio announced 'gruppo compatto' time and time again.
After 50km of attacks and chasing, the peloton finally became tired of the aggression and suddenly a big group got a gap. Numerous teams had rolled the dice and managed to get riders in the move. The gap opened and they were clear.
It took a while to understand the quality of the break, and so the move gained a minute before teams realised that Esteban Chaves was in it for Mitchelton-Scott, and with Jack Haig to help drive it along. Team Sky were happy because they had Sergio Henao in the break.
Also named in the move were Haga and Oomen (Team Sunweb), Tonelli, Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Cherel, Jauregui and Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), De La Cruz and Henao (Team Sky), Frapporti and Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli), Mori, Polanc and Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Zardini (Wilier Triestina), Gesink (LottoNL Jumbo), Hermans and Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Reichenbach and Roy (Groupama-FDJ), Haig and Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Quintana (Movistar). Alessandro De Marchi was left up front by BMC and so sat on.
After a few moments of bluffing, BMC were forced to lead the chase in defense of Rohan Dennis' maglia rosa. Other teams kept their card close to their chest, playing a high-stakes game. Chaves was a major overall threat, so were Henao and Oomen, yet teams refused to panic.
Fortunately, BMC rode a solid tempo in the middle section of the stage, with Astana eventually helping them, as Etna loomed larger and larger on the horizon.
In the break some riders played smart as they tried to get a free ride towards, others, like Haig, Mori, Roy and Tonelli sacrificed their chances for teammates. The gap rose and fell but was kept to a maximum of three minutes. The break was a threat but not as much as it could have been.
Nate Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) crashed at speed in the feed zone after 95km of racing but got going again despite being in pain.
Froome dropped back amongst the team cars but soon got back into the safety and slipstream of the peloton.
The Bahrain-Merida team began to help with the chase and with Astana also helping; the gap came down to two minutes with 35km to race. However, Chaves was looking good and even helping in the break up front. The 30-rider break made the stage a handicap race and he had a head start on many of his rivals.
A 25km climb to the finish
The climb to the Astrophysics observatory is officially 15km long but the road starts to climb with 25km to go. Tonelli pushed the speed for Ciccone, with Haig giving his very all for Chaves after passing through the crowded streets of Ragalna with 20km to go. Behind, Froome made sure he was well-placed at the head of the peloton. The gap was down to 1:20.
Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed in the middle of the road but got going again thanks to a push from a teammate.
The end game amongst the breakaway riders began with 14km when Robert Gesink attacked and upped the pace. When he was caught De Marchi tried his hand. Behind there were only half a dozen riders left in the break and the gradient hurt their legs.
Behind Astana set the pace at the head of the peloton, with Kangert and Sanchez leading Lopes. Wout Poels and Froome were tucked tight on their wheels, but the Dutchman was soon distanced, leaving just Kenny Elissonde to help him in the select peloton.
Nine survivors emerged from the break as the road head up towards the lava fields with 9km to go, but Ciccone soon split the group again. Behind Astana set an infernal pace, cracking Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) and Formolo, and reducing the peloton to just 20 riders.
Dennis tried to stay on the wheels but was alone as the gap to the break fell to 50 seconds.
Chaves finally showed his hand with 5.5km to go on the steepest part of the climb. He got a gap, had the power and speed and committed to a solo attack.
It was the right move. Ciccone, Henao and the others were unable to close the gap, and they were eventually caught by the peloton. Lopez, Bennett and Dumoulin made several attacks, putting Froome and Aru in trouble but the strongest overall contenders were able to stay together.
Yates was unable to attack because Chaves was up the road, but he threw caution to the wind with 1.5km to go and quickly showed his real strength. His rivals were unable to go after him, further indicating Yates' brilliant form.
He opened a 20-second gap and joined up with Chaves with 600 metres to go, dragging the Colombian to the finish line before sportingly moving over to allow him to win.
It cost Yates four bonus seconds, but he was still in pink and secured a loyal teammate for the rest of the Giro d'Italia as they try to defend the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:16:11
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:26
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:40
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|22
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|26
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:06
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:18
|31
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:30
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:02
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:09
|38
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|44
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:05:55
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:07
|49
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:28
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:31
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:40
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:10:20
|54
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:37
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|60
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|63
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:54
|67
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:18
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:22
|69
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:43
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:12:46
|71
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|72
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|73
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:52
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:55
|76
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:32
|77
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:51
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:17
|80
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:01
|82
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:14
|83
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|85
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|86
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|87
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|88
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:10
|92
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:53
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:43
|96
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|101
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|113
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|115
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|116
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:05
|120
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:24
|121
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:31
|122
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|124
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|128
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|129
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|131
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|134
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|141
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|145
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|147
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|149
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|151
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|152
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|154
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|155
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|156
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|157
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|158
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:25:05
|159
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:18
|160
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|161
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:26:23
|162
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:26:26
|163
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|164
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|165
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|166
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|167
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|168
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|169
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|172
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:38
|DNS
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|14
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|12
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:49:30
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:21
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:37
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:13
|7
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:04
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:10:42
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:40
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:13:53
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:39
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:51
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:05
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:27
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:44
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:35
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:26
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:26:51
|19
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:44
|20
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:08
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33:58
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:18:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22:46:03
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:26
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|8
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|20
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:26
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:42
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:34
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:43
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:44
|29
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:35
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:54
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:06:03
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:40
|35
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:05
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:16
|37
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:22
|38
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:41
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:16
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:39
|41
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:06
|42
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:07
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:26
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:29
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:01
|46
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:32
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:57
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:21
|49
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:19
|50
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:37
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:14:40
|52
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:41
|53
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:17
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:29
|55
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:31
|56
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:57
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:04
|58
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:21
|59
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:26
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:10
|61
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:45
|62
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:16
|63
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:18:28
|64
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:31
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:33
|66
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:05
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:14
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:19:35
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:21:31
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:21:33
|71
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:22:24
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:30
|73
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|0:22:34
|74
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:37
|75
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:13
|76
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|77
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:19
|78
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:31
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:32
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:58
|81
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:07
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:24:42
|83
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:24:51
|84
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:02
|85
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:25:41
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:00
|87
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:03
|88
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:41
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:48
|90
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:51
|91
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:28
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:45
|93
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:50
|94
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:28:56
|95
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:36
|96
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:30:04
|97
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:26
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:07
|99
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:28
|100
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:45
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:06
|102
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:12
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:14
|104
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:29
|105
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:03
|107
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:09
|109
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:37
|110
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:45
|111
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:46
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:57
|113
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:35:01
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:02
|115
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:03
|116
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:35:08
|117
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:13
|118
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:17
|119
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:21
|120
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:35:46
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:58
|122
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:08
|123
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:09
|124
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:10
|125
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:22
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:37:24
|127
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:39
|128
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:44
|129
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:48
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:37:49
|131
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:52
|132
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:08
|133
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:58
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:10
|136
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:22
|137
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:40:41
|138
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:56
|139
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:05
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:07
|141
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:23
|142
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:41:33
|143
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:50
|144
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:23
|145
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:38
|146
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:59
|147
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:04
|148
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:14
|149
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:44:36
|150
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:44:39
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:47
|152
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:01
|153
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:48
|154
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:46:09
|155
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:12
|156
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:24
|157
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:46:56
|158
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:47:06
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:29
|160
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:30
|161
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:33
|162
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:50:27
|163
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:47
|164
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:51:28
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:52:49
|166
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:53:26
|167
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:53:34
|168
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:53:59
|169
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:54:10
|170
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:54:32
|171
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:55:27
|172
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:01:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|53
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|30
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|11
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|12
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|13
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|19
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|21
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|22
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|24
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|14
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|27
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|28
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|12
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|32
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|33
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|36
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|39
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|42
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|45
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|48
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|49
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|51
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|54
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|55
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|56
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|57
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|59
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|60
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|62
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|64
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|65
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|7
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|7
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|14
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|7
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|19
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|22
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|23
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|29
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|31
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|32
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|33
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|38
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|39
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|42
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|48
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|50
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|22:47:26
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:21
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:42
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:14
|9
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:08
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:58
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:03
|12
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:53
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:42
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:14
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:50
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:44
|17
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:23:28
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:33
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:03
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:05
|21
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:22
|22
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:06
|23
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:23
|25
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:45
|26
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:54
|27
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:46
|28
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:47
|29
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:35
|30
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:47
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:59
|32
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:27
|33
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:41
|34
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:45:33
|35
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:07
|36
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:50:05
|37
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:52:03
|38
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:52:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|68:20:33
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:06
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:00
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:02
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:40
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:48
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:40
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:17:32
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:48
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:00
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:05
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:07
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:53
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:29:55
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:32
|18
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:09
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:04
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:39:52
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:52:34
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:11:40
