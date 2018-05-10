Trending

Giro d'Italia: Chaves wins on Mount Etna

1-2 for Mitchelton-Scott, Simon Yates takes maglia rosa

Image 1 of 41

Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 41

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) climb Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) climb Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) loses the maglia rosa after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Rohan Dennis (BMC) loses the maglia rosa after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 6 after climbing Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 6 after climbing Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbs Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbs Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbs Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbs Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks the breakaway to win stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks the breakaway to win stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) finishes with select group on Mount Etna

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) finishes with select group on Mount Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) at the start of stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia

Rohan Dennis (BMC) at the start of stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates, in the maglia rosa, and stage 6 winner Esteban Chaves, in the mountains jersey

Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates, in the maglia rosa, and stage 6 winner Esteban Chaves, in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 41

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finishes third on Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finishes third on Mount Etna at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 41

Rohan Dennis (BMC) loses the pink jersey on Mount Etna

Rohan Dennis (BMC) loses the pink jersey on Mount Etna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 41

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 41

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 41

Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 41

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the chasing group to the line

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the chasing group to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 41

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the 2018 Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the 2018 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his win

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 41

Jack Haig at sign-on

Jack Haig at sign-on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Race leader Rohan Dennis in the pink jersey behind his BMC teammates

Race leader Rohan Dennis in the pink jersey behind his BMC teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

Jack Haig was a big force in the break

Jack Haig was a big force in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 41

Robert Gesink was in the break

Robert Gesink was in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 41

Tom Dumoulin's teammate Sam Oomen was up there in the break

Tom Dumoulin's teammate Sam Oomen was up there in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

The large breakaway

The large breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

The breakaway begin to work together

The breakaway begin to work together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 41

Team Sky surround Chris Froome

Team Sky surround Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Sicily turning pink for the Giro

Sicily turning pink for the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

The start of the stage was marked by a string of attacks

The start of the stage was marked by a string of attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates at the start

Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Colombian catch-up

Colombian catch-up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Chris Froome greets fans ahead of the stage

Chris Froome greets fans ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

The AG2R La Mondiale team were a big presence in the break

The AG2R La Mondiale team were a big presence in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

BMC took charge of the peloton

BMC took charge of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage of Volta a Catalunya

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the final stage of Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mitchelton-Scott dominated the first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia on Mount Etna, with Esteban Chaves winning the stage and Simon Yates taking the maglia rosa after they came together in the final kilometre of the 15km volcano climb.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 finish line quotes

Chaves was in the break of the day, deserving his stage victory, while Yates took the race lead by attacking from the select peloton of overall contenders. Yates indicated to Chaves to take the win before celebrating their day of double success with an emotional hug.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished third at 26 seconds, with George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) all in the same time after emerging from the peloton of overall contenders.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) dug deep but was ultimately unable to handle the pace and keep the pink jersey. He slipped to sixth overall, 53 down on Yates.

Yates now leads Dumoulin by 16 seconds, with Chaves moving up to third at 26 seconds. Everyone else is spread across a minute.

"It was a great day for us," Chaves said, his smile wider than ever.

"I went for it after a lot of attacks, and then we won the stage and got pink jersey. It's fantastic. I can only thank Simon for letting me win the stage. Things like that don't happen every day."

Yates was equally as happy.

"It's a special feeling and special to do it with this guy. We've kind of grown up together and this is the final result," he said before they joked when asked who was the team leader going forward.

"There's still a long way to go," Yates said.

"He has the pink jersey," Chaves joked.

The first mountain finish

There was a party atmosphere at the start in Caltanissetta but only amongst the residents who were happy to have a major sporting event start in their central Sicilian town. The riders and their directeur sportif were in a far more serious mood as the minutes ticked down to the start of the first mountain finish of this year's Giro d'Italia.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was the last to sign on just like yesterday as he avoided the attention and perhaps questions about his form.

The riders enjoyed the downhill start to the 169km stage, but that did not help the formation of the early break. On Wednesday, the peloton let four riders go when the flag dropped. This time the attacks came one after another, but different teams in the peloton refused to let anything go clear.

The average speed was close to 50 kph, but the elastic continued to hold the riders together. Even several efforts by Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) were kept in check, and the race radio announced 'gruppo compatto' time and time again.

After 50km of attacks and chasing, the peloton finally became tired of the aggression and suddenly a big group got a gap. Numerous teams had rolled the dice and managed to get riders in the move. The gap opened and they were clear.

It took a while to understand the quality of the break, and so the move gained a minute before teams realised that Esteban Chaves was in it for Mitchelton-Scott, and with Jack Haig to help drive it along. Team Sky were happy because they had Sergio Henao in the break.

Also named in the move were Haga and Oomen (Team Sunweb), Tonelli, Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Cherel, Jauregui and Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), De La Cruz and Henao (Team Sky), Frapporti and Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli), Mori, Polanc and Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Zardini (Wilier Triestina), Gesink (LottoNL Jumbo), Hermans and Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Reichenbach and Roy (Groupama-FDJ), Haig and Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Quintana (Movistar). Alessandro De Marchi was left up front by BMC and so sat on.

After a few moments of bluffing, BMC were forced to lead the chase in defense of Rohan Dennis' maglia rosa. Other teams kept their card close to their chest, playing a high-stakes game. Chaves was a major overall threat, so were Henao and Oomen, yet teams refused to panic.

Fortunately, BMC rode a solid tempo in the middle section of the stage, with Astana eventually helping them, as Etna loomed larger and larger on the horizon.

In the break some riders played smart as they tried to get a free ride towards, others, like Haig, Mori, Roy and Tonelli sacrificed their chances for teammates. The gap rose and fell but was kept to a maximum of three minutes. The break was a threat but not as much as it could have been.

Nate Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) crashed at speed in the feed zone after 95km of racing but got going again despite being in pain.

Froome dropped back amongst the team cars but soon got back into the safety and slipstream of the peloton.

The Bahrain-Merida team began to help with the chase and with Astana also helping; the gap came down to two minutes with 35km to race. However, Chaves was looking good and even helping in the break up front. The 30-rider break made the stage a handicap race and he had a head start on many of his rivals.

A 25km climb to the finish

The climb to the Astrophysics observatory is officially 15km long but the road starts to climb with 25km to go. Tonelli pushed the speed for Ciccone, with Haig giving his very all for Chaves after passing through the crowded streets of Ragalna with 20km to go. Behind, Froome made sure he was well-placed at the head of the peloton. The gap was down to 1:20.

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed in the middle of the road but got going again thanks to a push from a teammate.

The end game amongst the breakaway riders began with 14km when Robert Gesink attacked and upped the pace. When he was caught De Marchi tried his hand. Behind there were only half a dozen riders left in the break and the gradient hurt their legs.

Behind Astana set the pace at the head of the peloton, with Kangert and Sanchez leading Lopes. Wout Poels and Froome were tucked tight on their wheels, but the Dutchman was soon distanced, leaving just Kenny Elissonde to help him in the select peloton.

Nine survivors emerged from the break as the road head up towards the lava fields with 9km to go, but Ciccone soon split the group again. Behind Astana set an infernal pace, cracking Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) and Formolo, and reducing the peloton to just 20 riders.

Dennis tried to stay on the wheels but was alone as the gap to the break fell to 50 seconds.

Chaves finally showed his hand with 5.5km to go on the steepest part of the climb. He got a gap, had the power and speed and committed to a solo attack.

It was the right move. Ciccone, Henao and the others were unable to close the gap, and they were eventually caught by the peloton. Lopez, Bennett and Dumoulin made several attacks, putting Froome and Aru in trouble but the strongest overall contenders were able to stay together.

Yates was unable to attack because Chaves was up the road, but he threw caution to the wind with 1.5km to go and quickly showed his real strength. His rivals were unable to go after him, further indicating Yates' brilliant form.

He opened a 20-second gap and joined up with Chaves with 600 metres to go, dragging the Colombian to the finish line before sportingly moving over to allow him to win.

It cost Yates four bonus seconds, but he was still in pink and secured a loyal teammate for the rest of the Giro d'Italia as they try to defend the race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott4:16:11
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:26
4George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:40
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:43
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:53
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:55
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
22Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
25José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
26Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:06
29Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:07
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:18
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:30
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:02
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:09
38Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
40Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
44Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:05:55
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
47Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
48Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:06:07
49Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:28
50Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:31
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:40
53Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:10:20
54Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:37
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
57Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
60Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
62Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
63Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
64Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:54
67Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:18
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:22
69Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:43
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:12:46
71Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
72Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
73Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:52
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:55
76Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:32
77Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:51
78Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
79Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:17
80Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:01
82Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:14
83Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
85Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
86Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
87Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
88Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
91Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:17:10
92Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:53
94Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
95Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:19:43
96Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
98Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
100David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
103Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
105Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
108Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
112Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
113Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
115Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
116Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
118Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:05
120Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:24
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:24:31
122William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
124Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
127Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
128Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
129Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
131Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
132Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
133Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
134Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
135Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
136Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
137Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
138Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
139Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
140Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
141Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
143Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
144Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
145Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
148Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
149Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
150Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
151Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
152François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
154Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
155Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
156Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
157Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
158Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:25:05
159Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:18
160Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
161Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:26:23
162Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:26:26
163Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
164Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
165Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
166Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
167Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
168Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
169Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
170Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
171Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
172Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:31:38
DNSRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
6George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
11Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
14Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
15Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Etna, km. 169
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott35pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
4George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo9
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Sprint 1 - Enna, km. 29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Sprint 2 - Piazza Armerina, km. 60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
4Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
6George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
8Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
9Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
12Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott12:49:30
2Team Sky0:01:21
3Astana Pro Team0:01:40
4Movistar Team0:01:48
5UAE Team Emirates0:05:37
6Groupama-FDJ0:07:13
7LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:04
8Team Sunweb0:10:42
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:40
10Dimension Data0:13:53
11BMC Racing Team0:16:39
12Trek-Segafredo0:18:51
13AG2R La Mondiale0:19:05
14Bahrain-Merida0:20:27
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:44
16Israel Cycling Academy0:24:35
17Katusha-Alpecin0:26:26
18Bardiani CSF0:26:51
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:27:44
20Quick-Step Floors0:31:08
21Lotto Soudal0:33:58
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:18:21

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott22:46:03
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:26
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
8Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:11
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:21
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:23
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:39
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:42
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
17Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:47
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
20José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:06
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:07
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:26
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:42
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:34
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:04:43
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:44
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:35
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:54
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:06:03
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:40
35Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:05
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:16
37Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:22
38Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:07:41
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:08:16
40Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:39
41Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:06
42Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:07
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:26
44Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:29
45Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:01
46Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:32
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:57
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:21
49Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:19
50Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:37
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:14:40
52Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:14:41
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:15:17
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:15:29
55Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:31
56Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:57
57Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:04
58Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:21
59Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:26
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:10
61Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:45
62Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:16
63Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:18:28
64Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:31
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:33
66Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:05
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:14
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:19:35
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:21:31
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:21:33
71Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:22:24
72Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:30
73Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All0:22:34
74Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:37
75Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:13
76Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
77Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:19
78Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:23:31
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:23:32
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:23:58
81Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:07
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:24:42
83Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:24:51
84Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:02
85Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:25:41
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:00
87Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:03
88Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:41
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:48
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:51
91Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:28
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:45
93Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:50
94Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:28:56
95Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:29:36
96David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:30:04
97Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:26
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:07
99Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:28
100Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:31:45
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:06
102Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:32:12
103Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:32:14
104Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:29
105Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:33:03
107Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:33:09
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:33:37
110Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:45
111Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:33:46
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:57
113Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:35:01
114Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:02
115Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:03
116Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:35:08
117Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:13
118Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:35:17
119François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:21
120Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:35:46
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:35:58
122Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:08
123Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:09
124Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:10
125Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:22
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:24
127Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:37:39
128Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:44
129Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:48
130Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:37:49
131Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:52
132Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:08
133Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:58
134William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:10
136Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:40:22
137Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:40:41
138Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:40:56
139Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:05
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:41:07
141Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:23
142Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:41:33
143Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:41:50
144Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:23
145Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:38
146Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:59
147Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:04
148Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:14
149Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:44:36
150Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:44:39
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:44:47
152Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:45:01
153Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:48
154Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:46:09
155Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:12
156Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:24
157Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:46:56
158Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:47:06
159Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:29
160Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:47:30
161Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:33
162Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:50:27
163Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:50:47
164Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:51:28
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:49
166Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:53:26
167Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:53:34
168Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:53:59
169Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:54:10
170Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:54:32
171Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:55:27
172Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:01:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors131pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale55
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia53
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe50
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec49
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy48
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo37
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All30
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30
11José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin25
12Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb18
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18
19Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott17
21Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
22Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data16
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
24Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All14
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13
27Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
28Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All12
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
32Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors11
33Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors11
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
36Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
39Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
41George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
42Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
45Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
47Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
48Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
49Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
51Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
54Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4
55Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
56Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
57Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
58Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
59Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
60Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
61Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
62Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
64Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
65Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott35pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo9
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
7Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott35pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo9
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
7Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec29pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors23
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy13
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott13
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott10
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo10
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8
14Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All7
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
19Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
23Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
24Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
26Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
27George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
29Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
30Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
31Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
32Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
33Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
39Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
42Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
44Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
48Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team22:47:26
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:16
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:21
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:42
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:14
9Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:08
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:58
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:03
12Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:53
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:42
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:14
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:50
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:44
17Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:23:28
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:27:33
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:03
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:05
21Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:30:22
22Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:06
23Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:32:23
25Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:33:45
26Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:54
27Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:46
28Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:47
29Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:38:35
30Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:47
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:38:59
32Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:40:27
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:41
34Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:45:33
35Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:46:07
36Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:50:05
37Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:52:03
38Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:52:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott68:20:33
2Team Sky0:02:06
3Movistar Team
4Astana Pro Team0:02:23
5UAE Team Emirates0:06:00
6Groupama-FDJ0:08:02
7Team Sunweb0:13:40
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:48
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:40
10Dimension Data0:17:32
11AG2R La Mondiale0:21:48
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:00
13Bahrain-Merida0:23:05
14BMC Racing Team0:23:07
15Katusha-Alpecin0:28:53
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:29:55
17Israel Cycling Academy0:33:32
18Quick-Step Floors0:36:09
19Trek-Segafredo0:38:04
20Lotto Soudal0:39:52
21Bardiani CSF0:52:34
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:11:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews