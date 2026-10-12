The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 SB AKTIV, in our opinion, is the best bike light on the market. It comes packed with clever bike light tech, an almost indestructible build, and usually a whopping price tag to match.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the clocks will go back one hour on October 25, and if you're an all-year outdoor rider, then upgrading your bike lights will be on your radar.

Right now you can get the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 SB AKTIV at Balfe's Bikes for just £299, a huge saving of 20% on the usual £375.

This Exposure Lights deal is one of the best prices I've seen, and with winter riding and those dark nights looming, this is a bike light deal worth snapping up. At this price, it's also very likely to sell out fast.

You can also save a further £10 when you spend £200, and use the code: BALFES10 at checkout.

The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 SB AKTIV is about as good as a bike light gets. While we gave the Mk11 version a standout 4 out of 5 stars, marking it down solely for its premium price tag, this discount on the Mk12 eliminates its only real downside.

Because the updates between generations are subtle, our Mk11 review remains a great guide for what to expect. The real highlight is the road-tuned beam pattern, paired with smart AKTIV tech that automatically dips the light for oncoming traffic, similar to a car’s high beam function.

The wired remote switch lets you toggle through multiple customizable programs tailored for everything from short, high-intensity sprints to overnight epics with up to 36 hours of battery life. At full price, it’s perhaps a luxury; on sale, it’s unbeatable.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

If the Strada is a stretch budget-wise, then Cyclestore has up to 40% off the Knog Blinder range. Including our choice as the best commuter light, the Knog Blinder Pro 700, down from £59.99 to just £37.95. If you want a light that is perfect for your ride to and from work, then you won't go far wrong with the Knog Blinder Pro 700.

As this is a UK-only deal, below our handy price checker will show pricing on some of our favourite bike lights which are relevant to your location and currency.