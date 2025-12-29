X2O Trofee Loenhout: TV & streaming information as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert clash again

You can watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel clash again today in the world of cyclocross – here we have all the information on X2O Trofee Loenhout live streams, TV channels, and how to watch from anywhere.

The Azencross, as the course in Loenhout is known, is a popular event that returns to the X2O series this season from the Exact Cross series.

It comes amid a jam-packed schedule of racing over the festive period and is the last race in the series of 2025. Van der Poel and Van Aert have raced extensively here over the years and are set to grace the course with their presence once agian.

Read on for all the information you need on how to watch X2O Trofee Loenhout online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Van Aert and Van der Poel at X2O Trofee Loenhout in the US

In the US, cycling fans can watch X2O Trofee Loenhout on the HBO Max streaming platform. Plans start from $18.49 per month and you get plenty of cyclocross but not the World Cups.

Watch Van Aert and Van der Poel at X2O Trofee Loenhout in the UK

In the UK, you can watch cyclocross X2O Trofee Loenhout on TNT Sports 2, or Discovery+ to stream online. Access costs £30.99 per month.

Can I watch X2O Trofee Loenhout for free?

Unlike the World Cup, there's no free UCI YouTube feed for the X2O Trofee series, but there is still free coverage for Loenhout in some countries.

In the host country of Belgium, flemish public broadcaster VRT has live coverage of the men's and women's races on VRT 1, VRT Max, and the Sporza website.

Watch X2O Trofee Loenhout from anywhere

What if you’re travelling at the moment and find the feed you’d usually watch geo-restricted? A VPN is a simple solution.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software that sets your IP address to appear as if it’s in a different country. Provided it conforms with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs, you can therefore watch the streaming services you usually enjoy back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world right now.

Cyclocross X2O Trofee Loenhout timings

Women Elite: 13.45 CET / 12.45 GMT / 07.45 ET

Men Elite: 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09.00 ET