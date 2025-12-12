Amstel Gold Race 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Amstel Gold Race overview Date April 19, 2026 Start location Maastricht Finish location Berg en Terblijt Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category WorldTour Start time Row 5 - Cell 1 Finish time Row 6 - Cell 1 Previous edition 2025 Amstel Gold Race 2025 winner Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)

Mattias Skjelmose was one of the few to ever beat Tadej Pogacar, out-sprinting him and Remco Evenepoel to win the Amstel Gold Race in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amstel Gold Race information

The Amstel Gold Race is the youngest of the Spring Classics and is the only one located in the Netherlands.

It began in 1966 as a 302km contest with Frenchman Jean Stablinski (Ford-Hutchinson) winning the inaugural title. The following year Arie den Hartog (Bic-Hutchinson) became the first Dutchman to win on home soil.

In 1977, Dutchman Jan Raas (Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion) won his first of five titles, his first four in consecutive years until Bernard Hinault (Renault-Elf-Gitane) disrupted his streak in 1981. Belgian Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep) came on the scene later to score four wins (2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017) before retiring in 2022.

Mathieu van der Poel claimed the victory in 2019 in his Amstel debut and Wout van Aert took the win in 2021 in a photo finish sprint against Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). In 2022, the race was decided in another photo finish with Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming his second Amstel Gold Race victory over Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen).

In 2023, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) soloed to victory after dropping Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Keutenberg, with 29km to go.

In 2024 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) outsprinted his late breakaway companions to win after coming close to victory the past years. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was second and Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished third.

In 2025 Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) took one of the biggest win of his career and one of the races of the season, beating Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprint.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2026 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix.