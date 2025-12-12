Amstel Gold Race 2026
Date
April 19, 2026
Start location
Maastricht
Finish location
Berg en Terblijt
Distance
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Category
WorldTour
Start time
|Row 5 - Cell 1
Finish time
|Row 6 - Cell 1
Previous edition
2025 winner
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)
Amstel Gold Race information
The Amstel Gold Race is the youngest of the Spring Classics and is the only one located in the Netherlands.
It began in 1966 as a 302km contest with Frenchman Jean Stablinski (Ford-Hutchinson) winning the inaugural title. The following year Arie den Hartog (Bic-Hutchinson) became the first Dutchman to win on home soil.
In 1977, Dutchman Jan Raas (Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion) won his first of five titles, his first four in consecutive years until Bernard Hinault (Renault-Elf-Gitane) disrupted his streak in 1981. Belgian Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep) came on the scene later to score four wins (2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017) before retiring in 2022.
Mathieu van der Poel claimed the victory in 2019 in his Amstel debut and Wout van Aert took the win in 2021 in a photo finish sprint against Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). In 2022, the race was decided in another photo finish with Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming his second Amstel Gold Race victory over Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen).
In 2023, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) soloed to victory after dropping Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Keutenberg, with 29km to go.
In 2024 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) outsprinted his late breakaway companions to win after coming close to victory the past years. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was second and Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished third.
In 2025 Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) took one of the biggest win of his career and one of the races of the season, beating Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprint.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2026 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.