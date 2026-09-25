Colombian pro racer Germán Gómez Becerra cleared of doping charges by ITA

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Former Polti VisitMalta pro returned positive for anabolic steroid due to meat contamination

Germán Gomez Becerra during a race in 2025
Germán Gomez Becerra during a race in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nine months after he was provisionally suspended from racing, Colombian racer Germán Gómez Becerra has been cleared of a possible doping charge by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Gómez Becerra was provisionally suspended by both the UCI and his Polti VisitMalta ProTeam after testing positive for the banned substance boldenone, an anabolic steroid used mainly in livestock production, in an out-of-competition test in December 2025.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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