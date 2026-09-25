'She might well be the woman to beat' – Lotte Kopecky acknowledges Demi Vollering is top World Championships favourite but points to strong field of contenders

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'If that top day comes, then a lot is possible' says two-time world champion of her own chances in Montreal

Lotte Kopecky and her Belgium teammates reconning the Road World Championships course in Montreal
Lotte Kopecky and her Belgium teammates reconning the Road World Championships course in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky will line up in Montreal on Saturday as one of just two women to have worn the rainbow stripes as world champion alongside reigning champion Magdeleine Vallieres.

The Belgian has won the Road Worlds twice before, in Glasgow in 2023 and Zurich in 2024. She's perhaps not the top favourite to win again in the 180.1km elite women's road race on Saturday, but she lines up among the main contenders for the win.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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