SD Worx-Protime add more strength to their climbing roster with Axelle Dubau-Prévot

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The French rider arrives on a two-year deal from EF Education-Oatly

Axelle Dubau-Prévôt celebrates third place at the 2026 European Gravel Championships
Axelle Dubau-Prévôt celebrates third place at the 2026 European Gravel Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

After four riders announced their departure in recent weeks, SD Worx-Protime are ramping up their recruitment with Axelle Dubau-Prévôt heading to the Dutch team in 2027.

Dubau-Prévôt will join the squad for two years and is the second French woman the team have recruited from EF Education-Oatly in recent weeks, with Cédrine Kerbaol announced earlier in September.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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