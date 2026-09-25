SD Worx-Protime add more strength to their climbing roster with Axelle Dubau-Prévot

After four riders announced their departure in recent weeks, SD Worx-Protime are ramping up their recruitment with Axelle Dubau-Prévôt heading to the Dutch team in 2027.

Dubau-Prévôt will join the squad for two years and is the second French woman the team have recruited from EF Education-Oatly in recent weeks, with Cédrine Kerbaol announced earlier in September.

Though the 30-year-old Dubau-Prévôt only has one season riding at WorldTour level, and only returned to the road in 2025, she has competed in cyclocross, mountain bike and gravel, bagging top results in the latter discipline.

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She rode with some success on the road as a junior, then spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons riding at Continental level for Spanish and Belgian teams. Despite this, her 2026 season was hugely successful, with 10th place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège as her outstanding result on the road. In gravel races this year, she has plenty of top-10 placings, with third at the European Championships her most notable result.

"We are convinced that Axelle still has plenty of room for improvement," the team’s sporting director Danny Stam said, admitting they have been following her since the UAE Tour in February.

“Precisely because we want to strengthen our squad for the Ardennes classics, she’s an excellent fit for us. As she had to ride many races in support of the team last season, we haven’t yet seen the best of her. There’s certainly still room for improvement when it comes to climbing.”

Dubau-Prévôt admitted she is still new to the sport, saying, "It wasn’t until 2026 that I turned fully professional for the first time. Before that, I combined cycling with my job as a nutritionist. I knew I had talent, but I thought, ‘What if I went all out for it?’

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"After Liège-Bastogne-Liège, I got calls from several teams. I took a chance with Team SD Worx-Protime. I’ve been following this team for years. It’s a dream to now be part of it. It feels a bit bizarre: ten years ago, my career was more or less over, and now, in my thirties, I’m suddenly a member of one of the best cycling teams in the world."

Dubau-Prévôt, the sister of 2025 Tour de France Femmes champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, is the fourth rider to sign with SD Worx this year, balancing their losses, and joins Kerbaol, Eline Jansen and Rachele Barbieri.

Leaving the team are Marta Lach, Blanka Vas, Femke Markus and Julia Kopecký, while Elena Cecchini will retire after 15 years as a professional.

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