'We gave it everything' - Aubin Sparfel ready to join Paul Seixas at Decathlon CMS CGM after Montreal Worlds disappointment

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'I've ridden on every team with Paul since we were juniors', Frenchman says

Aubin Sparfel racing at the UCI Road World Championships 2026 Montreal
Aubin Sparfel racing at the UCI Road World Championships 2026 Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising talent Aubin Sparfel ends his under-23 career in disappointment, having finished just off the podium in fourth place in the under-23 men's race at the UCI Road World Championships on Friday.

The 20-year-old French rider came into the race as the big favourite, and was hoping to secure the rainbow jersey. Now, he will turn his attention to joining compatriot Paul Seixas in the WorldTour with Decathlon CMS CGM after spending four seasons growing through the team's development ranks.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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