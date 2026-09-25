Spanish DS ejected from World Championships after dramatic speeding on course during Benjamín Noval's victory – Video

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Former pro Eleuterio Anguita was also fined 1,000 CHF for the infraction

Gold medalist Benjamin Noval and Spanish Junior&#039;s Coach, Eleuterio &quot;Lute&quot; Anguita (Right) after 2026 UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Junior Road Race in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Spanish team coach Eleuterio Anguita (right) was removed from the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benjamin Noval’s win in the junior men’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday was the perfect example of controlled speed, but it seems his Spanish team sports director was less restrained.

As Noval rode solo to take his second rainbow jersey of the week, after also winning the junior time trial, Eleuterio Anguita was desperately trying to catch the 17-year-old prodigy in the Spanish team car. Too desperately, it seems.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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