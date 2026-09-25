'Job's not finished' – Demi Vollering keeping quiet on game plan as she leads Dutch squad at Road World Championships

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Two-time Tour de France Femmes winner thrives on responsibility this year as lone team leader for first rainbow reward

Demi Vollering riding a course recon in Montreal alongside Dutch national coach Laurens ten Dam ahead of the 2026 Road World Championships
Demi Vollering on a course recon in Montreal alongside Dutch national coach Laurens ten Dam (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch women came into this Road World Championships in Montreal with a unique strategy compared to previous years; the nucleus centred on one rider. While it may seem obvious that Demi Vollering, the world's top rider, would lead the charge, it wasn't a slam dunk.

The decision breaks from the multi-faceted options used in the past by the Dutch team. Vollering is a prolific winner, but she has never won a world or national title. But you can't ignore that she is a European Champion, has two yellow jerseys from the Tour de France Femmes and plenty of momentum coming into Canada.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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