'Anything other than gold would be a disappointment' – Ultra-ambitious Paul Seixas throws down the gauntlet for Road World Championships title

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20-year-old will be France's sole leader on Sunday, and a serious rainbow jersey contender

2026 Road World Championships: Paul Seixas celebrates taking bronze
Seixas has already taken the bronze medal in the men's TT at this Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas may only just have turned 20 this week, but the young Frenchman is already aiming for the biggest goal possible in the Road World Championships elite men's race on Sunday – and he will have an entire team at his disposal to help him achieve it.

Second in the GP de Montréal less than a fortnight ago, and a surprise bronze medallist in the elite men's time trial last Sunday, Seixas spent no small amount of time in the French elite men team's press conference earlier this week weighing up the considerable strength in depth of the opposition.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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