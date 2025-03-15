'My red zone was a little higher than I thought' - Tom Pidcock regrets another second place at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) leads the chase group with Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his back wheel on the final section of the Frontignano climb

Tom Pidcock produced another superb performance at Tirreno-Adriatico but was once again left disappointed and a little frustrated that he could have done better, and perhaps won the Queen stage of the Italian race.

The Q36.5 Pro Cycling rider has been chasing a stage victory all week in Italy. He was second to Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in the reduced sprint on stage 3 in Colfiorito after surviving seven hours in the rain. He was then second again on Saturday's mountain finish to Frontignano in Apennines, just 13 seconds down on Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who attacked alone to set up overall victory.

Pidcock was able to respond to most of Ayuso's attacks but then lost the wheel in the final kilometres. Pidcock's run of placings were enough to give him the purple points jersey but it was not the prize he was looking for.

"It would have been better to beat him," Pidcock said with a sense of self-criticism after losing to Ayuso.

"I'm a bit frustrated with myself, which is the worst feeling to come away from a race. The team worked super hard today and so I'm a bit disappointed I couldn't finish it off for them.

"I think this my best performance on a climb like this but I think I could have done more. It's always difficult to pace yourself on a climb like this but I think my red zone was a little higher than I thought. I should have closed the gap to him."

Pidcock will ride into San Benedetto del Toronto on Sunday in sixth place overall, with the sprinters expected to dominate the flat and fast finishing circuits.

The Yokshireman could have been better placed overall but lost precious seconds in the opening time trial. He has focused on his climbing and power for the early season, with little time available to time trials and dialling in his time trial position on his new Scott time trial bike.

His early season has been a huge success after his divorce from Ineos Grenadiers and move to Q36.5. He appears happier and more confident in his ability. He has freedom to race as he wants, with everyone at Q36.5 stepping up to help him and inspired by his success.

Pidcock won two stages and the overall classification on his season debut at the AlUla Tour, then won a stage and finished third overall at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

Last Saturday he was second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at Strade Bianche, in a show of defiance and talent. Next up is another face-off with Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and others at next Saturday's Milan-San Remo.

Only then will he take a break and begin to prepare for the Giro d'Italia, if Q36.5 secures a final wild card invitation on March 26, when the UCI is due to rule on allowing a 23rd place in this year's Grand Tour.

"I've got holidays to plan…" Pidcock joked of the drawn out decision and request for a 23rd team. "I'm ready for a break but I think I've had a successful start to the season. I can be happy.

"I came into Tirreno a bit tired after Strade Bianche but I'm feeling better and better every day. After the rainy days, it's nice to open up a little bit and start feeling a bit fast again. It will definitely be important to stay healthy for Milan-San Remo."