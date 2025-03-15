'My red zone was a little higher than I thought' - Tom Pidcock regrets another second place at Tirreno-Adriatico

By published

Q36.5 Pro Cycling rider left frustrated after strong ride on mountain finish

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) leads the chase group with Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his back wheel on the final section of the Frontignano climb
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) leads the chase group with Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his back wheel on the final section of the Frontignano climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock produced another superb performance at Tirreno-Adriatico but was once again left disappointed and a little frustrated that he could have done better, and perhaps won the Queen stage of the Italian race.  

The Q36.5 Pro Cycling rider has been chasing a stage victory all week in Italy. He was second to Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in the reduced sprint on stage 3 in Colfiorito after surviving seven hours in the rain. He was then second again on Saturday's mountain finish to Frontignano in Apennines, just 13 seconds down on Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who attacked alone to set up overall victory.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

