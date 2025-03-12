'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain

By published

Jonathan Milan crashes at speed just 24 hours after winning stage 2

Filippo Ganna (Ineos) bundled up in a red jacket amid the peloton on a cold, rainy stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
Filippo Ganna covered the blue leader's jersey with wet-weather kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton finished the 239-kilometre third stage to Colfiorito cold, soaked to the skin and fatigued. A few seemed to have sadistic smiles but most had a thousand-yard stare after a tough day in the saddle.

Asked to describe what the conditions were like, race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) said, "Give it a try, and you'll find out."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

