'Every time I ride well, something happens' - Filippo Ganna unable to break the chain of disappointment at Tirreno-Adriatico

By published

Geraint Thomas convinces Italian to fight to keep leader's jersey in the hills of Le Marche

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) riding in the peloton in the blue leader&#039;s jersey
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna is one of the most powerful riders in the WorldTour peloton, and managed to produce the watts to defy gravity on the final climb of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico but then his chain failed a similar test as he raced to the finish in Pergola.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was about to try to sprint to the line or chase down Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) who was still clear after being in the break of the day. Suddenly he was left spinning his legs as his rivals rode away from him.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Mathieu van der Poel finished stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in second, only losing out to a solo breakaway rider

'That sucks a bit' - Mathieu van der Poel misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico win but passes another Milan-San Remo test
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles during the 6th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 209,8 km between Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban and Berre lâ€™Ã‰tang, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attack
Mathieu van der Poel finished stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in second, only losing out to a solo breakaway rider

'That sucks a bit' - Mathieu van der Poel misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico win but passes another Milan-San Remo test
See more latest
Most Popular
Mathieu van der Poel finished stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in second, only losing out to a solo breakaway rider
'That sucks a bit' - Mathieu van der Poel misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico win but passes another Milan-San Remo test
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles during the 6th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 209,8 km between Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban and Berre lâ€™Ã‰tang, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attack
WARRINGTON ENGLAND JUNE 08 Sara Casasola of Italy Nicole Frain of Australia Rotem Gafinovitz of Israel Grace Lister of The United Kingdom Alice Mcwilliam of The United Kingdom Marjolein Van T Geloof of The Netherlands and Hess Cycling Team prior to the 9th Tour of Britain Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1068km stage from Warrington to Warrington UCIWWT on June 08 2024 in Warrington England Photo by Matt McNultyGetty Images
Reports of missed payments and rider departures at British team Hess Cycling as UCI registration not yet confirmed
Paris-Nice 2025: Michael Matthews (3-R) behind Jayco-AIUIa teammates during stage 4
'I was so close last year' - Michael Matthews building steadily for Milan-San Remo at Paris-Nice
Lenny Martinez celebrates victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice
'We're hoping he can go far' - Paris-Nice victory for Lenny Martinez fires up home expectations for young French climber
Close up on the Garmi Edge 1040
The Garmin 1040 is one of the best GPS cycling computers available – with $123 off now at its lowest-ever price this year
Poor weather has already played a part in this year&#039;s Paris-Nice, with stage 4 being neutralised due to snow and freezing temperatures
Paris-Nice Queen stage 7 shortened to 109km due to 'unfavourable' weather conditions with two climbs removed
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (C) reacts after falling during the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard will not start stage 6 of Paris-Nice after Thursday's early stage crash
Team Groupama-FDJ&#039;s French rider David Gaudu looks on before the 19th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) cycling race between Siena and Siena, Tuscany, on March 8, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
David Gaudu undergoes hand surgery following Tirreno-Adriatico crash
TRASACCO ITALY MARCH 13 Olav Kooij of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 190km stage from Norcia to Trasacco UCIWT on March 13 2025 in Trasacco Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'This year I'm feeling even better' - After Tirreno-Adriatico sprint win, Olav Kooij takes aim at Milan-San Remo