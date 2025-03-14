'That sucks a bit' - Mathieu van der Poel misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico win but passes another Milan-San Remo test

Mathieu van der Poel finished stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in second, only losing out to a solo breakaway rider

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) again missed out on a stage victory at Tirreno-Adriatico but again showed some impressive form for the now rapidly approaching Milan-San Remo.

On stage 3, the Dutchman chased down late attacker Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenaders) as if he was chasing in the final kilometres of the Italian Monument. On stage 4, he tried his own attack on the late climb and finished third in the sprint after Ganna chased him down.

On stage 5 to Pergola, van der Poel survived the painful pace on the late nine-kilometre climb in the Le Marche hills and then won the sprint in Pergola. The only thing to ruin his day was Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility), who stayed away in the break to win the stage.

"That sucks a bit but I'm pretty happy about how I rode," the Alepcin-Deceununk leader said beyond the finish line.

"I was really on the limit and just survived that last climb but was really on the limit. In the last kilometres, I saw one last rider from the break ahead of us, but at a moment like that, you have to gamble."

Van der Poel gambled on waiting for the sprint, letting Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and others lead the chase into Pergola. They could see Dversnes several times but failed to catch him.

"I was there alone, without any teammates, and if I'd made an effort, I would have paid for it in the sprint," Van der Poel said, justifying his tactics.

"It's a shame that I didn't win a stage, but I'm happy with my legs."

Van der Poel looked lean and powerful as he talked post stage. Only 39 riders survived the final rolling Monterolo climb that ended with 3.9km at an average of 6.7% and the last three hundred metres at 8.6%. Only Ganna perhaps weighs more and suffered more on the climb.

"Ganna is a lot heavier than me, I think, but we know that he is in very good shape," said Van der Poel after again studying his Milan-San Remo rival close-up during the 205km stage.

"I did not expect to survive this stage, that is why we also sent two teammates in the early breakaway. It's a shame that I didn't win a stage, but I have to be very satisfied."

The Monterolo climb was another perfect test for Milan-San Remo, which is now only a week away. Van der Poel's huge effort and sprint effort indicated that he is also on form, improving day after day and so ready for La Classicissima.

"It was a comparable effort," said the 2023 Milan-San Remo winner when asked if Monterolo was like the Poggio climb that always defines the thrilling finale on the Ligurian coast.

"This climb was a lot steeper and more difficult but was not after three hundred kilometers like in Milan-San Remo. But I'm satisfied, it was a good day."