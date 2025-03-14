'We'll have to drop Ganna' - Juan Ayuso targets Tirreno-Adriatico victory on Saturday's mountain finish  

By published

Spaniard in control of GC battle but Antonio Tiberi and Derek Gee are close rivals

PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best young jersey crosses the finish line during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished stage 6 safely (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a week in the Tirreno-Adriatico's best young rider white jersey, Juan Ayuso is expected to ascend the general classification and take the leader's blue jersey from Filippo Ganna on stage 6 mountain finish.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider finished second to Ganna in the opening 11.5k time trial in Lido di Camaiore and has been waiting for the Italian to crack ever since.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

