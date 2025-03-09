How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for Race of the Two Seas

Watch Tirreno-Adriatico from March 10-16 to see the men’s WorldTour peloton in action at the challenging week-long stage race across Italy, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The race marks the continuation of the WorldTour season as a top-class peloton of men's riders head to Italy to take on seven days of racing from coast to coast including an opening time trial and a stage 6 summit finish.

The 2025 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will be headlined by a swathe of top GC contenders, even if reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard isn't competing. Look to UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the big favourites with Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso competing.

Elsewhere, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and the Bahrain Victorious pairing of Antonio Tiberi and Pello Bilbao will be racing.

There's a strong field of Classics riders and sprinters, too, with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) joined on the start line by Marc Hirschi (Tudor), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike), Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla).

The peloton will take on seven days of racing across Italy, beginning with the opening 11.5km time trial in Lido di Camaiore and a sprint stage in Follonica. A challenging HC-rated 18.4km climb finish in Colfiorito follows on stage 3 for the GC contenders to make their mark. Stage 4 in Trasacco looks set for another sprint showdown, while stage 5 to Pergola brings two late hills in a race for the puncheurs. Stage 6 to Frontignano brings a 7.6km, 7.9% summit finish before the sprinter's finale in San Benedetto del Tronto on stage 7.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Italy. Read on for all the details on how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico for free?

The 2025 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in the host country of Italy through RAI.

Tirreno-Adriatico will be available on Raisport with live streaming available via RAI Play, which is a simple browser player without account registration.

Not in Italy right now? RAI is geo-restricted, but you can get your usual coverage while travellingby using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Tirreno-Adriatico is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Where can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Tirreno-Adriatico on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is the channel you need, while to watch Tirreno-Adriatico online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost a rather controversial £30.99 a month.

► What's happening to cycling on TV in the UK? Explaining the Eurosport closure, TNT Sports, pricing, and how to watch

Where can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico in the USA?

Tirreno-Adriatico will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service Max in the USA.

You can watch cycling on Max for $9.99 a month right now, but not for long.

Where can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Tirreno-Adriatico on FloBikes.

A subscription to the Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadiasn, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to Tirreno-Adriatico.

Where can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico in Australia?

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch Tirreno-Adriatico through the streaming distribution service Staylive.

Subscriptions to Staylive cost AU$5.99 a month or $59.99 a year in Australia. Over in New Zealand, it's NZ$9.99 a month or NZ$99.99 a year.

New Zealanders get most races but Australian rights are more limited.