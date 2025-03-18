Uijtdebroeks plagued by recurring 'numb legs' in Tirreno-Adriatico withdrawal

By published

Belgian racer was a final stage DNF after suffering same injury that ruined end of his 2024 season

Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, a 189km race from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday 11 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease A Bike) at the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cian Uijtdebroeks has suffered a recurrence of the numb feelings in his legs that saw him leave last year's Vuelta a España and call a premature end to his racing season.

The Belgian was last week racing Tirreno-Adriatico but stepped off the bike and out of the race after 60km of Sunday's closing sprint stage.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
Biniam Girmay

'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 16 LR Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla on second place race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 115th MilanoSanremo 2024 a 288km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 16 2024 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Milan-San Remo 2025 men's contenders – Pogačar and Van der Poel centre stage but spotlight could quickly swing
See more latest
Most Popular
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
Biniam Girmay
'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
Rapha lightweight jacket
Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry
Tom Wieckowski measures the width of a road tyre
Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming
Kristen Faulkner
'100 percent healthy' - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner recovered from concussion and ready to start racing at Milan-San Remo
Van der Poel lit up the racing several times at Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found the percentages I was looking for' - Van der Poel impressed by Ganna, Pedersen and Pogačar, nears top shape for Milan-San Remo
SCHMALKALDEN GERMANY JUNE 30 LR Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health Yellow Leder Jersey and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team LidlTrek Red best young jersey compete during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1054km stage from Schmalkalden to Schmalkalden on June 30 2024 in Schmalkalden Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thüringen Ladies Tour officially cancelled for 2025 after key state funding withdrawn
2024 Volta a Catalunya: Egan Bernal celebrates his third place overall
'I'd like to be in the Volta a Catalunya' - Egan Bernal aims for rapid re-start from broken collarbone setback
Paris-Nice 2025: Mads Pedersen celebrates winning the points classification
'This looks very good for Milan-San Remo' – Mads Pedersen eyes first Monument success on Saturday