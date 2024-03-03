Why Neptune's trident portrays power at Tirreno-Adriatico

What could be better than winning one race, Tirreno-Adriatico, to reign over two coastlines and take hold of a giant three-pronged spear as master of the seas? The large, bronze-inlaid trident is one of several maritime themes tied to the ‘Race of Two Seas’, and the last 14 editions have showcased the iconic Sea Master Trophy.

The one-metre long, metal fishing tool with intricate details was introduced in 2010 and is made by the same Italian company, Penello Mario SRL, that crafts the Trofeo Senza Fine for the Giro d’Italia.

Along with the piece of pavé presented to the winner of Paris-Roubaix, the trident from Tirreno-Adriatico has garnered instant distinction in the world of cycling. This piece was created for its representation as a tool of power from classical mythology, used by rulers of salt and fresh waters.

The Roman god Neptune was depicted with a trident to illustrate his authority over water, and in the Greek world it was Poseidon. In either case, the legendary leader could use the object to create water sources, disturb or quiet storms, shake the earth to move water and perform other powerful wonders with water.

And so the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico receives his trident as the ruler of two seas, but there is a special ceremony each year for the retrieval of the award before the presentation. The Italian Coast Guard undertakes the task of reclaiming the trident ceremoniously from the sea and bringing it back to shore for the official presentation to the new ‘ruler’.

The theme of water runs deep with the WorldTour stage race and continues with the leader’s jersey, the maglia azzurra, which is a deep blue like the ocean, of course.

Last year Primož Roglič won three stages and the overall for Jumbo-Visma, earning the second trident of his career. He took the top prize away from two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Since the now-signature trident was introduced, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana have been the only other riders to earn a matched pair.

Tirreno-Adriatico has grown in prominence among teams for the warmer climate than Paris-Nice and for the geographic terrain of central Italy, with climbs in the Apennines, that provide a tuneup for the Giro d’Italia, as well as Milan-San Remo.

The first edition in 1966 departed from Rome and ended on the Abruzzese coast in Pescara with three stages. Since then, the race expanded and crossed other parts of southern Italy, including the region around Rome and even Naples.

The past 22 years have seen the race consistent with a route between the Tyrrhenian coast of the Mediterranean to the town of San Benedetto on the central Adriatic coast.