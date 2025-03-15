Filippo Ganna clings to GC podium spot with huge climbing effort Saturday at Tirreno-Adriatico

By published

Italian relinquishes blue leader's jersey but holds third overall going into flat, fast finale

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) started stage 6 focused and riding in the Blue Leader Jersey
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) started stage 6 focused and riding in the Blue Leader Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) lost hold of the leader's blue jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday, but a determined effort on the final climb to the summit finish at Frontignano allowed the Italian to maintain a spot on the provisional overall podium with one day to race. 

His team called it "one of the strongest climbing performances" across his 11 years in the pro peloton, the last six of those with Ineos Grenadiers. Having become comfortable in the leader's jersey since taking a solid lead in stage 1's 11.5km time trial, Ganna was guided by his Ineos squad through the hilliest day of the week, with teammate Laurens De Plus riding guard until the final 7.7km Frontignano ascent.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

