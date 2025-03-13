Rare Italian echelon racing lights up Tirreno-Adriatico but Olav Kooij and Derek Gee survive the day

'He came after me yesterday, today I went after him' - Ganna and Van der Poel continue to battle before Milan-San Remo

COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 LR Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best young jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy Blue Leader Jersey and Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead the peloton during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Filippo Ganna and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Laurens De Plus push the pace in lead echelon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Echelon racing in Italy is as rare as pineapple on a Naples pizza and an afternoon cappuccino in a Milan bar but the bad weather battering this year's Tirreno-Adriatico twice sparked 'un ventaglio' - as Italians call echelons - inspiring some spectacular racing.

"We wanted to win the stage, so we went for it," race leader Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers said, after ensuring he was in both echelons and driving them along in search of a stage win.

