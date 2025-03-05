Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 contenders – UAE Team Emirates-XRG can still dominate without Tadej Pogačar

Ayuso and Yates seek to continue UAE's stellar start to 2025, whilst a strong contingent of sprinters and puncheurs assemble in Italy

Next week, the Spring Classics are interrupted for a big week of stage racing, with Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice taking over the WorldTour calendar and luring almost all of the top GC riders and sprinters to race in Italy and France. 

In Italy, the seven tough stages of Tirreno-Adriatico offer fertile training ground for all sorts of riders, from GC riders preparing for the Giro d’Italia, to sprinters testing their speed and Classics specialists getting the race days in before the Monuments start. 

