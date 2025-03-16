'I needed to show that I'm ready' - Juan Ayuso steps out of Tadej Pogačar's shadow with Tirreno-Adriatico victory

Spaniard wins Italian stage race as he prepares to step up a level and target the Giro d'Italia

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 16 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as final overall race winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 8 a 147km stage from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto UCIWT on March 16 2025 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Juan Ayuso raised the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trophy on Sunday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso proved he is back to his best with overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, adding his name to this year's list of true Giro d'Italia contenders and reminding everyone that UAE Team Emirates-XRG is not only about Tadej Pogačar.    

The 22-year-old Spaniard appears to suffer in Pogačar's shadow but then blooms when he can target his own major goals. With Pogačar targeting the Classics this spring, Ayuso was able to train specifically for Tirreno-Adriatico and will also lead UAE at the Volta a Catalunya, before focusing on the Giro. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

