David Gaudu undergoes hand surgery following Tirreno-Adriatico crash

By published

Date of return to racing is to be determined for French climber targeting Giro d’Italia

Team Groupama-FDJ&#039;s French rider David Gaudu looks on before the 19th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) cycling race between Siena and Siena, Tuscany, on March 8, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) at the start of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

About 40 kilometers from the finish on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, David Gaudu crashed in the feed zone and was forced to abandon the race on Tuesday. The extent of the injuries as a result of the impact were unclear at the time.

Thursday, the Groupama-FDJ team announced on social media that “David Gaudu underwent surgery for a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal.”

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
TRASACCO ITALY MARCH 13 Olav Kooij of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 190km stage from Norcia to Trasacco UCIWT on March 13 2025 in Trasacco Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'This year I'm feeling even better' - After Tirreno-Adriatico sprint win, Olav Kooij takes aim at Milan-San Remo
TRASACCO ITALY MARCH 13 Jake Stewart of The United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 190km stage from Norcia to Trasacco UCIWT on March 13 2025 in Trasacco Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'You feel bad when your own mistake makes your teammates ride that hard' - Derek Gee learns a lesson but stays in Tirreno-Adriatico GC fight
Profile of 2025 La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 route
See more latest
Most Popular
TRASACCO ITALY MARCH 13 Olav Kooij of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 190km stage from Norcia to Trasacco UCIWT on March 13 2025 in Trasacco Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'This year I'm feeling even better' - After Tirreno-Adriatico sprint win, Olav Kooij takes aim at Milan-San Remo
TRASACCO ITALY MARCH 13 Jake Stewart of The United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 190km stage from Norcia to Trasacco UCIWT on March 13 2025 in Trasacco Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'You feel bad when your own mistake makes your teammates ride that hard' - Derek Gee learns a lesson but stays in Tirreno-Adriatico GC fight
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 LR Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best young jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy Blue Leader Jersey and Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead the peloton during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Rare Italian echelon racing lights up Tirreno-Adriatico but Olav Kooij and Derek Gee survive the day
Jonas Vingegaard with a bloodied lip fights to the finish in the yellow jersey on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard loses lead of Paris-Nice after mid-race crash
BESSEGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 07 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 3 a 1362km stage from Besseges to Besseges Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 07 2025 in Besseges France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie to miss Milan-San Remo, adds GP de Denain instead
VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 02: Lars Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team Groupama-FDJ prior to the stage two of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 208.9km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián / #UCIWT / on July 02, 2023 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
'My worst nightmare has become reality' - Lars van den Berg forced to retire from cycling at 26 due to heart issues
Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia
Melisa Rollins nursing injury rather than starting 2025 US season at Mid South Gravel
Evenepoel last raced at Il Lombardia in October 2024
'I found it hard to accept' - Remco Evenepoel reflects on the mental challenges of being sidelined due to injury
Paris-Nice stage 4: riders during the neutralisation
'Cycling is not for softies' – Paris-Nice stage 4 winner João Almeida defends race restart after bad weather neutralisation
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM zondacrypto during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
No Kasia Niewiadoma but Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto hope to 'bounce back' at Trofeo Alfredo Binda