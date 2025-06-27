Recommended reading

SRAM Force AXS review: SRAM continues to elevate performance and steal a march on the competiton

SRAM Force AXS provides excellent performance and narrows the gap between itself and top-tier Red

By published
A SRAM Force AXS chainset
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

SRAM Force AXS is an excellent groupset, and SRAM has done a very good job of uprating it with some of the best tech from Red that makes the performance difference between the two smaller than ever. This is a great new chapter for Force.

Pros

  • +

    Excellent new shifter ergonomics and bonus buttons

  • +

    Huge braking performance upgrade

  • +

    Improved front shift performance

  • +

    XPLR gravel 1x option

Cons

  • -

    Wider, flatter crank shape not as aesthetically pleasing for me

  • -

    The top pulley wheel is hard to clean in place

Price: $2,842 / £2,582 with power meter chainset.
Total weight: 2959 grams
Power Meter: Yes, spider mounted
Drivetrain options: 1x or 2X - 12 speed / 1x13 XPLR variant

SRAM recently launched a brand new, updated version of its wireless, electronic Force AXS groupset. There were also technically three other groupsets included in the release: an XPLR Force gravel variant and the same for the one-tier-lower Rival groupset.

A SRAM Force AXS brake lever
Force AXS gets the same lever shape as Red now (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A SRAM Force AXS bonus shift button
The bonus shift buttons have been given a texture that matches the Hammerhead Karoo buttons (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A SRAM Force AXS cassette
The Force cassette doesn't shift quite as quietly as Red(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A SRAM Force AXS rear derailleur
The stylish rear mech has a cutout on the front plate to save weight (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A SRAM Force AXS caliper
The brake calipers have had some material removed to drop weight(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Value

At full rrp it is expensive, and you can find Ultegra (the direct competition) for a good bit less. You are getting a quality power meter and a very good computer, my own favourite for that money though. The bonus buttons also add value.

8/10

Weight

At a quoted 2.959g, Force is a little heavier than Ultegra and on a par with 105 weight wise. It's a negative on paper, but is it a deal breaker? I don't think so. You could always upgrade to a Red cassette and drop a chunk of weight

7/10

Gearing options

There's a huge range really, more than enough for most. No double chainset larger than a 50T may be an issue for some

8/10

Ergonomics

I really like the 'new gen' SRAM hood shape; the ergonomics are great. You may need to play around with shifter position on one piece integrated handlebars where there is no bar roll adjustment

9/10

Braking

Excellent, a fantastic light feeling and great performance

9/10

Shifting quality

Very good generally, the front has been excellent, no dropped chains or poor performance of any kind. A few poor shifts at the rear, but overall, I've barely had to think

8/10

Row 5 - Cell 3

Overall

49/60

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

