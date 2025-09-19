Rotor ditches the hydraulics and launches new 13 speed electronic groupsets

Rotor has relaunched the Uno groupset platform today, only this time it has embraced electronic technology and ditched the previous 13-speed hydraulic system.

Rotor first launched the hydraulic Uno groupset back in 2015; for the most part, it seems to have remained an interesting, alternate option rather than properly challenging offerings from the likes of Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo, but never really took off. Rotor's key offerings currently are its cranksets and aftermarket drivetrain parts.

Things may be about to change, though, as the Spanish brand has kept the Uno name and relaunched new gravel and MTB electronic, wireless groupsets today.

There's another key factor in this development, which is the fact that Chinese OEM manufacturer WheelTop acquired a majority stake in Rotor around this time last year.

WheelTop already produces and offers electronic road and gravel shifters, derailleurs and brakes. Now, perhaps the marriage of the two companies will help bring the Rotor offering to the mass market at scale.

We don't currently have a full pricing breakdown for the Uno groupset or any of its components, but Rotor tells us MSRP will be less than €700 for the MTB groupset and around €800 for the gravel option.

Gravel and MTB offerings, with road on the way.

Currently, the Uno electronic groupset will be offered in Gravel and MTB variants, with a full road offering reportedly on the way.

The system is comprised of a rear derailleur, brake levers, brake callipers, and Rotor's existing cassette and cranksets can also be brought into the mix. Rotor cites a wide range of cassette compatibility across different brands as a strength.

Both groupsets focus on 1X, single-ring offerings currently. There is already a range of rotor crankset options to pair the systems with, such as the Rotor Aldhu carbon fibre cranks, but other cranksets could be used.

Both groupsets share the same rear derailleur design generally, but with a few tweaks for larger MTB cassettes. It also appears that the rear derailleur can be configured to work with 10-13 cassettes, potentially offering an advantage over current electronic rear mechs.

The brake levers, which look similar to SRAM units, feature carbon fibre lever blades, titanium handlebar clamps and run on CR1632 batteries. They also claim to feature a horizontal master brake cylinder to facilitate braking with one finger, something the latest SRAM equipment also offers.

The flat mount brake callipers use a monobloc design and ceramic pistons, whilst the system itself runs on mineral oil. Shimano pads and BH90 hydraulic hoses are compatible, which should make things user-friendly for owners and shops.

Weight-wise, Rotor claims the system is in line with its closest competitors, though no weights are given in the attached press material. However, the Madrid-based brand explains that the addition of the brand's already light CNC-machined cassettes and carbon Aldhu cranks provides an advantage weight-wise over competitors' components.

There will also be a Rotor Uno app, available for iOS and Android users, to allow owners to pair and customise the groupset. Metrics from the existing Rotor Power app will also be incorporated into the system in the future.

It's an interesting development, but pricing, accessibility and most importantly, performance, will dictate whether or not the latest incarnation of the Uno groupset sinks or swims.