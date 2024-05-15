Sram Red AXS Review: Excellent braking and improved shifting in a lighter overall package

Sram Red AXS
Cyclingnews Verdict

I can't find many negatives when it comes to the new Red AXS group. Performance across the board from the groupset is very good. The changes to front shifting, brake lever shape and braking feel - sticking points for me in the past - have elevated performance and I feel will win the groupset more new fans.

Pros

  • +

    Improved front shifting speed and performance

  • +

    The lighter braking feel and action are excellent

  • +

    Updated shifter shape and ergonomics are really comfortable

Cons

  • -

    The inclusion of a computer at point of sale may not be for everyone

  • -

    Longer shifter body may affect reach slightly for some riders

  • -

    The odd brake caliper logo direction bothers me slightly

Tech Specs: Sram Red AXS

Price: $4,200 with power meter chainset.
Total weight: 2496 grams
Power Meter: Yes, spider mounted 
Drivetrain options: 1x or 2X - 12 speed

The new Sram Red AXS groupset is officially here, though it has been on show in the run-up to its official launch date at the Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta Femenina and a few other races. Nevertheless, here we are, the official launch day of Sram's top-tier road groupset. 

Value Just under or over the 4k mark depending on what chainset you specify. Dura-Ace is available for less and offers very similar performance levels but isn't brand new. Still about $1000 less than Super Record WR and you get a computer8/10
Weight 153 grams lighter than previous Red and at 2496 Sram claims the groupset is the lightest electronic groupset on the market 9/10
Gearing options The 10T Sram sprocket remains, pro size 2 x chainrings are availabe and there are new 30T and 36T cassette options. Enough options to suit most I think9/10
ErgonomicsThe new shifters are smaller and narrower whilst being slightly longer, the lever blade also aid one finger braking. Really comfortable all round 9/10
Braking Powerful and hassle free, the new lighter lever feel and action is excellent. DOT fluid a slight negative for me 9/10
Shifting quality Smooth, fast and quiet, with notably improved front shifting 9/10
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.