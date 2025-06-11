Recommended reading

16 gears with no front derailleur - Classified and TRP launch 1x16 Vistar // Powershift groupset

By published

Classified and TRP have teamed up to deliver the Classified hub tech in a complete groupset package

A yellow gravel bike equipped with a Vistar - Powershift groupset
(Image credit: Vistar - Powershift)

Just under a year ago, we reported that Belgian brand Classified had officially entered the groupset market. The company, in partnership with TRP, a predominantly brake and component manufacturer, had developed the Vistar Powershift groupset, described as a complete 1x15 (or even 1x16, depending on setup) groupset. 

The groupset was announced last year, shown at Eurobike, and even won an award, but until now, it hasn’t been available to purchase on the open market. In short, we knew about it, but it hadn't been officially released. 

Image 1 of 3
A Vistar - Powershift groupset shifter
One finger braking is promised from the shifters(Image credit: Vistar - Powershift )
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

