Shimano creates a whole new wireless GRX groupset with just two new components

Can a brand new rear derailleur and a left hand shifter really count as a new groupset?

Shimano GRX Di2 Wireless
(Image credit: Shimano)

June has seen a lot of action from Shimano. We’ve covered a brand new Shimano XTR groupset, the first ever wireless groupset from the Japanese giant, and hot on its heels was the launch of the lower-tier Deore XT wireless groupset.

Both of these groupsets were all-new; a systemic overhaul, which kind of explains why Shimano decided to clean-slate both ranges at once. Now Shimano has released a new GRX wireless Di2 groupset, but unlike XTR or XT it’s not really a new groupset at all, but rather a combination of a new rear derailleur and a new left hand shifter that, in combination with current component offerings, can create a fully wireless, 1x gravel groupset.

Image 1 of 2
Shimano GRX Di2 Wireless
Off comes the battery cover...(Image credit: Shimano)
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

