Shimano brings Di2 shifting to its budget Deore groupset for the first time

Shimano recently rejoined the world of electronic MTB shifting after a long hiatus with the release of its latest XTR Di2 groupset. The long overdue release sparked excitement through the MTB community as Di2 finally went fully wireless, although for most riders it was a tantalizing look into the future as they set to wait for the tech to reach Shimano's other MTB groupsets.

When Shimano first launched electronic shifting back when 11sp was cutting edge, it offered Di2 in both XTR and XT levels, so it was a safe bet that they would eventually do the same with the new wireless 12sp Di2.

Considering the XTR Di2 release marked almost a decade since Shimano last offered an electronic groupset, it was unclear how quickly we would see Di2 trickle down to other tiers.

We didn't need to wait long, though, as Shimano has officially announced the release of two new MTB groupsets, Deore XT M8200 Di2 and Deore M6200 Di2.

While it's not a surprise to see XT receive the Di2 treatment, this is the first time Shimano has offered Di2 shifting technology on a fifth-tier groupset, skipping SLX and going straight to Deore. While there is a significant hike in price compared to the mechanical Deore derailleur, the release of a Deore-level Di2 means Shimano's electronic shifting should be more attainable for riders, as well as the possibility of Deore Di2 being specced as OEM components on new bikes.

Deore Di2 sees only the derailleur and shifter getting updated (Image credit: Shimano)

Shimano's most affordable Di2 drivetrain

It appears that Shimano will only offer Deore M6200 Di2 as individual components rather than a full groupset, unlike XTR, which saw the whole groupset get overhauled. Unlike Shimano's best road bike groupsets, the Deore M6200 Di2 derailleur uses the same wireless design as the XTR Di2, which features a removable and rechargeable battery housed within the derailleur.

The result is that the form is very similar to the XTR derailleur with a low-profile Shadow ES design aimed at reducing the risk of rock strikes and the new chain stabilising system that uses a dual spring mechanism. The Deore derailleur also features an Automatic impact recovery function, which helps deflect impacts before resetting to the gear you were in before the impact.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike the XTR model, which comes with a long cage 10-51t cassette option or a new mid cage 9-45t cassette setup, the Deore M6200 only comes with a long Steel cage and uses the existing Deore M6100 12-Speed Micro Spline MTB cassette.

The Deore Di2 Shift Switch has two paddles to change gears (single shift or hold to shift multiple gears), plus a third programmable button for added customization like controlling your bike computer or controlling eMTB shift functions through the E-TUBE app.

Programmable accessory buttons are now featured across many road groupsets, but are new in MTBing. It was the first thing that caught my eye with the new XTR Di2 groupset, so it's great to see this tech get included across all of Shimano's MTB groupsets, rather than just a premium feature.

Shimano Deore XT M8200 Di2 sees a complete groupset overhaul (Image credit: Shimano)

While Deore is only available as a shifter and derailleur, the Deore XT M8200 Di2 groupset has been treated to a full update similar to XTR. That means you get the option of a 10-51t cassette with a long cage or the new 9-45t cassette with a mid-cage for increased derailleur clearance. While the XTR uses carbon and the Deore reduces costs with steel, the XT cage is made from alloy. The shifter uses the same three-button setup but has a three-way multi-axis paddle adjustment so you can fine-tune your cockpit ergonomics.

Finishing off the drivetrain is a new XT crankset that Shimano says balances rigidity and weight for XC to enduro riding. Cranks are available in lengths between 160mm to 175mm and chainrings between 28t and 36t.

Braking also sees an update with a new inline XT lever featuring an updated pivot point called Ergo Flow that can be paired with either a dual-diameter four-piston for enduro and trail or a lightweight two-piston design (post and flat mount) for XC. Flowing through the hoses is Shimano's new low-viscosity oil that Shimano claims improves stability over a wider temperature range.

Shimano also offers an e-bike-specific derailleur that can be hardwired to your eMTB system for power for both XT and Deore. Both derailleurs feature Auto Shift and Free Shift technology and are available in 12sp Hyperglide+ and 11sp Linkglide options.

Brake levers have a new design which sits the resevoir closer to the handlebar (Image credit: Shimano)

The future of Shimano's mechanical groupsets

If electronic shifting is not your thing, Shimano will still offer mechanical versions of its XTR, XT and Deore groupsets, although currently there is no information regarding whether these cable-actuated groupsets will also be receiving an update.

Although XTR, XT and Deore have all received an exciting Di2 update, poor SLX seems to have been left out. Shimano's third-tier MTB groupset will continue in its mechanical iteration, it's unclear whether it will receive a Di2 version in the future, but it could be a sign that Shimano is beginning to phase it out.