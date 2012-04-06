Image 1 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) holds off Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) for the stage 5 win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 2 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finishes (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 29 Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) fights on (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 29 Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) signs autographs before the race (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 5 of 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team) on the attack (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 6 of 29 Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) DNFs (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 7 of 29 Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 8 of 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) takes a pull (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 9 of 29 Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 10 of 29 The peloton rides through the bad weather of stage 5 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 11 of 29 The peloton faced bad weather (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 12 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looks behind to see what happened (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 13 of 29 Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team), Angel Vicioso Arcos (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 14 of 29 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 15 of 29 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 16 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 17 of 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 18 of 29 Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol Team) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 19 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) opens the champagne (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 20 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 21 of 29 Simon Clarke (GreenEdge Cycling Team) and Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 22 of 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) leads Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 23 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) before the race (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 24 of 29 Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team) and Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 25 of 29 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 26 of 29 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 27 of 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 28 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) rolls in with a group (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 29 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) powered to a stage victory on Friday for the second day in a row at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco. He sprinted to the finish ahead of Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team).

"Today it was a crazy stage," said Rodriguez. "The group kept an incredible pace, many riders had an interest in the stage and general classification; in fact, the breakaway started quite late in the route. I did my best because I knew I could win and, most of all, I had to."

With about 3km to go on the Garagaltza uphill, with its 11 percent grade over 900m, Rodriguez and Sanchez attacked the chase group and half a kilometer later, they'd caught up to Kiserlovski, who had been off the front for 50km.

The two Spaniards took turns attacking each other in the final kilometers. Kiserlovski fell off their pace, then caught back up, but was clearly toasted after his breakaway efforts at the front and that left Rodriguez and Sanchez to go head to head in the final sprint. Rodriguez was better positioned to launch his final sprint coming out of the last bend with 200m to go.

"I felt strong. I wanted to keep the leader's jersey and gain as many seconds as I could before tomorrow's individual time trial," said Rodriguez. "In the last kilometres, I left the responsibility to Sanchez. I think he has some chance to win the overall standings. Instead, after today's performance, I think it will be a little easier to make the final podium."

With his stage win, Rodriguez kept his yellow race leader's jersey. He has nine seconds on Sanchez and 56 seconds on Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) with tomorrow's final stage to be contested as a time trial.

"I gained some seconds, but even if it's not a classic race against the clock, with many downhills, it will be hard for me to keep ahead of the competition, even if obviously I'll do my best," said Rodriguez. "Tony Martin is 56 seconds back so far, but let's not forget he's the TT world champion."

The 183km stage from Bera to Onati featured three third category and two second category races, and on paper the stage wasn't too hard; however, a strong rain fell virtually all day long.

16 riders successfully escaped the safe confines of the main peloton, but once they were caught, a group of nine new riders took off. Behind, the main field was totally destroyed into bits and pieces.

With 29 kilometers to go, Kiserlovski attacked from the leading group leaving Team Saxo Bank's Hernandez with Marco Pinotti (BMC) and Adriano Malori (Lampre) on the chase.

With 10 kilometers to go, Kiserlovski was on his own against a big group of favorites chasing him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:27:16 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:05 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:07 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:12 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 26 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 28 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 32 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:43 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:48 36 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:19 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:58 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:35 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 51 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 55 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:32 65 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:47 66 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:12:00 70 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 71 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 73 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:56 74 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 75 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:03 76 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 79 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 84 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 85 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 90 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 91 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 96 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 99 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:14:44 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:24 103 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:44 104 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 106 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 107 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 108 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 115 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 119 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 122 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 7 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Alto de Gurutze (Cat 3) km. 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 1

Alto de Meagas (Cat 3) km. 67 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Alto de Elosua (Cat 2) km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Alto de Descarga (Cat 3) km. 120 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 2 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Alto de Asentzio (Cat 2) km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 1 - Oñati, km. 139,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Bergara, km. 150,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 3 - Zubillaga, km. 173,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 13:22:39 2 Movistar Team 0:00:32 3 Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:34 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Lampre - ISD 0:01:09 6 Katusha Team 0:01:15 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:21 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:03 10 Pro Team Astana 0:11:44 11 FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:55 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:42 13 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:55 14 Garmin-Barracuda 0:13:34 15 Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:23 16 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:54 17 Caja Rural 0:18:54 18 BMC Racing Team 0:20:10 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:08

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20:29:18 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:09 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:35 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:40 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:45 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:50 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:52 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:56 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:11 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:29 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:01 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:16 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:21 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:47 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:02 26 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 28 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:36 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 30 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:24 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:15 32 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:14 33 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:31 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:03 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:19 38 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:09:54 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:18 40 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:10:33 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:27 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:35 44 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:14:54 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:00 46 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:15:47 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:16:14 48 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:34 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:51 50 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:01 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:19 52 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:00 53 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:02 54 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:06 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:20:15 56 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:20:18 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:34 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:20:40 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:18 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:10 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:13 62 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:23 63 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:40 64 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:50 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:27 66 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:17 67 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:19 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:32 69 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:03 70 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:16 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:20 72 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:27:05 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:12 74 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:25 75 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:29 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:36 77 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:11 78 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:20 79 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:30:37 80 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:31:05 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:32:47 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:57 83 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:54 84 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:44 85 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:36:53 86 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:37:01 87 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:04 88 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:10 89 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:16 90 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:37:20 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:44 92 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:38:32 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:38:40 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:54 95 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:05 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:12 97 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:26 98 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:52 99 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:41 100 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:01 101 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:15 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:46 103 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:37 104 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:45 105 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:49 106 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:46:07 107 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:47:09 108 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:10 109 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:48:01 110 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:48:14 111 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:48:25 112 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:49 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:50:11 114 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:52:34 115 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:58 116 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:55:33 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:55:41 118 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:07 119 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:00:43 120 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1:01:02 121 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:00 122 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 70 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 39 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 37 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 30 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 27 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 12 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 24 13 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 19 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 18 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 11 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 30 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 34 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 35 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 30 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 8 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 6 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 18 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 22 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 2 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 30 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 2 31 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 37 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 38 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1 39 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 1 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 42 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 10 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 11 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 15 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 16 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 1 17 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 19 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 21 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 22 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1