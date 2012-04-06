Trending

Image 1 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) holds off Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) for the stage 5 win

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) holds off Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) for the stage 5 win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 2 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finishes

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finishes
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 3 of 29

Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) fights on

Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) fights on
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 4 of 29

Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) signs autographs before the race

Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) signs autographs before the race
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 5 of 29

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team) on the attack

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 6 of 29

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) DNFs

Michael Matthews (Rabobank Cycling Team) DNFs
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 7 of 29

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 8 of 29

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) takes a pull

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) takes a pull
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 9 of 29

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 10 of 29

The peloton rides through the bad weather of stage 5

The peloton rides through the bad weather of stage 5
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 11 of 29

The peloton faced bad weather

The peloton faced bad weather
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 12 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looks behind to see what happened

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looks behind to see what happened
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 13 of 29

Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team), Angel Vicioso Arcos (Katusha Team)

Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team), Angel Vicioso Arcos (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 14 of 29

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 15 of 29

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 16 of 29

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 17 of 29

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Team Saxo Bank)

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 18 of 29

Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol Team) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol Team) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) opens the champagne

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 29

Simon Clarke (GreenEdge Cycling Team) and Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Simon Clarke (GreenEdge Cycling Team) and Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 29

Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) leads Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team)

Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) leads Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) before the race

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) before the race
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 29

Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team) and Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Sky Procycling)

Yury Trofimov (Katusha Team) and Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 29

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha Team) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 29

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 29

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 28 of 29

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) rolls in with a group

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) rolls in with a group
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) wins stage 5

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) powered to a stage victory on Friday for the second day in a row at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco. He sprinted to the finish ahead of Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team).

"Today it was a crazy stage," said Rodriguez. "The group kept an incredible pace, many riders had an interest in the stage and general classification; in fact, the breakaway started quite late in the route. I did my best because I knew I could win and, most of all, I had to."

With about 3km to go on the Garagaltza uphill, with its 11 percent grade over 900m, Rodriguez and Sanchez attacked the chase group and half a kilometer later, they'd caught up to Kiserlovski, who had been off the front for 50km.

The two Spaniards took turns attacking each other in the final kilometers. Kiserlovski fell off their pace, then caught back up, but was clearly toasted after his breakaway efforts at the front and that left Rodriguez and Sanchez to go head to head in the final sprint. Rodriguez was better positioned to launch his final sprint coming out of the last bend with 200m to go.

"I felt strong. I wanted to keep the leader's jersey and gain as many seconds as I could before tomorrow's individual time trial," said Rodriguez. "In the last kilometres, I left the responsibility to Sanchez. I think he has some chance to win the overall standings. Instead, after today's performance, I think it will be a little easier to make the final podium."

With his stage win, Rodriguez kept his yellow race leader's jersey. He has nine seconds on Sanchez and 56 seconds on Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) with tomorrow's final stage to be contested as a time trial.

"I gained some seconds, but even if it's not a classic race against the clock, with many downhills, it will be hard for me to keep ahead of the competition, even if obviously I'll do my best," said Rodriguez. "Tony Martin is 56 seconds back so far, but let's not forget he's the TT world champion."

The 183km stage from Bera to Onati featured three third category and two second category races, and on paper the stage wasn't too hard; however, a strong rain fell virtually all day long.

16 riders successfully escaped the safe confines of the main peloton, but once they were caught, a group of nine new riders took off. Behind, the main field was totally destroyed into bits and pieces.

With 29 kilometers to go, Kiserlovski attacked from the leading group leaving Team Saxo Bank's Hernandez with Marco Pinotti (BMC) and Adriano Malori (Lampre) on the chase.

With 10 kilometers to go, Kiserlovski was on his own against a big group of favorites chasing him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:27:16
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:05
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:07
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:10
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:12
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:23
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
22Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
26Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:36
28Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:39
30Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
31Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
32David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:43
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:48
36Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:19
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:58
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:35
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
44Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
46Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
51Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
55Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
59Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:32
65Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:47
66Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
67Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:12:00
70Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
71Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:56
74Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
75Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:03
76Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
79Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
81Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
84Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
85Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
90Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
91Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
95Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
96Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
97Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
99Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
100Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:14:44
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:24
103Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:44
104Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
106Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
107David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
108Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
110Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
115Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
119Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
120Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
122Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team16
4Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling12
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team7
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1

Alto de Gurutze (Cat 3) km. 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named1

Alto de Meagas (Cat 3) km. 67
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Alto de Elosua (Cat 2) km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Alto de Descarga (Cat 3) km. 120
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team2
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Alto de Asentzio (Cat 2) km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 1 - Oñati, km. 139,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team2
3Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2 - Bergara, km. 150,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 3 - Zubillaga, km. 173,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling13:22:39
2Movistar Team0:00:32
3Radioshack-Nissan0:00:34
4Team Saxo Bank
5Lampre - ISD0:01:09
6Katusha Team0:01:15
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:21
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:03
10Pro Team Astana0:11:44
11FDJ-Big Mat0:11:55
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:42
13GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:55
14Garmin-Barracuda0:13:34
15Lotto Belisol Team0:14:23
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:54
17Caja Rural0:18:54
18BMC Racing Team0:20:10
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:08

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20:29:18
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:09
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:33
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:34
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:35
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:40
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:45
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:50
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:52
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:56
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:11
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:29
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:01
22Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:16
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:21
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:47
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:02
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
28Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:36
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:01
30Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:24
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:15
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:14
33Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:31
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:03
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:19
38Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:09:54
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:18
40Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:10:33
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:27
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:35
44Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:14:54
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:00
46Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:15:47
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:16:14
48Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:34
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:51
50Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:01
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:19
52Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:00
53Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:02
54Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:06
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:20:15
56Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:20:18
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:34
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:20:40
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:18
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:10
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:13
62Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:23
63Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:40
64Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:50
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:27
66Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:17
67Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:19
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:32
69Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:26:03
70Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:16
71Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:20
72Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:27:05
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:12
74Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:25
75Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:29
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:28:36
77Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:11
78José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:20
79Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:30:37
80Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:31:05
81Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:32:47
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:57
83Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:54
84Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:44
85Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:36:53
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:37:01
87Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:04
88Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:10
89Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:16
90Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:37:20
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:44
92Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:38:32
93Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:38:40
94Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:54
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:05
96Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:12
97Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:26
98John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:52
99Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:41
100Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:01
101Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:15
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:46
103Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:37
104Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:45
105Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:49
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:46:07
107Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:47:09
108Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:10
109Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:48:01
110Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:48:14
111Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:48:25
112Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:49:49
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:50:11
114Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:52:34
115Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:58
116Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:55:33
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:55:41
118Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:00:07
119David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:00:43
120Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1:01:02
121Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:00
122Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team70pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi66
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team39
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team37
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale34
6Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team30
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling30
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling27
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda24
13Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team20
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda19
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan18
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
21Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team11
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
30Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
33Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
34Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank35pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural30
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team30
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team22
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan10
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team8
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling6
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat6
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
18Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural5
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
21Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
22Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team2
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
30Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural2
31Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
37Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
38Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1
39Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named1
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
42Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
43Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
44Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team6
4Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
6David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
9Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
10Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
11Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team3
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
15Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
16Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank1
17Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
19Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
21Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
22Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling61:31:02
2Katusha Team0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:52
4Radioshack-Nissan0:02:11
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
6Team Saxo Bank0:04:37
7Lampre - ISD0:07:57
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:07
9Garmin-Barracuda0:16:44
10Pro Team Astana0:18:00
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:11
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:40
13FDJ-Big Mat0:26:48
14BMC Racing Team0:28:46
15Caja Rural0:30:00
16Lotto Belisol Team0:31:33
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:54
18Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:32
19GreenEdge Cycling Team1:23:25

 

