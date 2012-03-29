Vuelta Ciclista a Pais Vasco past winners
1924-2011
|2011
|Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2006
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears-Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumsas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1998
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (Swi)
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1995
|Alex Zülle (Swi)
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1993
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1990
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (Irel)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1982
|José-Luis Laguia (Spa)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1980
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1977
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1976
|Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1975
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1974
|Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
|1973
|Luis Ocana (Spa)
|1972
|Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
|1971
|Luis Ocana (Spa)
|1970
|Luis-P. Santamarina (Spa)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1935
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1930
|Mariano Carnado (Spa)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy