Sanchez wins Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
Spaniard victorious in time trial, unseats Rodriguez from GC top spot
Stage 6: Oñati (ITT) -
Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has won the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco for the first time in his career after riding to victory in the closing time trial. Overnight general classification leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rode the time trial of his life to finish sixth on the stage, but he ceded 21 seconds to Sanchez and finished in second overall at 12 seconds.
Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished second on the stage, six seconds behind Sanchez, which moved the Dutchman into third overall on the final general classification.
Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), winner of the final time trial stage last year at a different venue, took third on the day, seven seconds off the pace, on a course not ideally suited to the powerhouse German.
"Right now I am at peace with myself and the fans," said Sanchez. "At 34 years old, I have gained a victory which has resisted me. I was third, had won stages and have been the leader [in previous years]. I have arrived, perhaps, in better shape than other years and I have not had a bad day.
"The team has been outstanding. We are a small team fighting with big teams with budgets of 19 and 20 million euros, but we have perseverance and have had the mentality and have done the job well. Since the first day my colleagues rode in support and left me in a position to finish well."
With the future of the Euskaltel-Euskadi team uncertain, Sanchez was proud to deliver victory for his squad on their home soil in the Basque Country. "The victory comes at a time when the future is uncertain," said Sanchez. "We've lived through trying times and can only pedal our bikes and so far we have done better than ever. My case is the clearest example of the success of that philosophy, that it's based on hard work. We are giving the sponsors reasons to continue with the project."
For the second straight year Joaquim Rodriguez started the final stage time trial in the leader's jersey, only to come up short, but the Katusha Spaniard was proud of his effort.
"I'm very happy with my performance," said Rodriguez. "I'm not a specialist of races against the clock but I think I'm improving and this result attests to it. That's obviously good news for big stage races.
"Unfortunately, Sanchez today was really great. He knows these routes very well, he's more used to the ITT than me and he did a great performance. I didn't do my best in downhills, also because the road was slippery and it was not worth the risk. Anyways, I had good feelings."
Not your usual closing time trial...
Riders at Pais Vasco faced an incredibly challenging 18.9km race of truth on the sixth and final day of racing, replete with two steep, roughly tarmacked climbs in the opening four kilometres, a third climb topping out inside two kilometres to go and technical descents made even more treacherous by rain throughout the day.
The time of the first man out of the start house, Travis Meyer (GreenEdge), would hold as the fastest until Stef Clement (Rabobank) went two seconds faster than the young Australian to set the benchmark at 29:10.
Clement's effort kept the Dutchman in the hot seat until deep into the start order when five-time Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (BMC) went seven seconds faster for a time of 29:03.
Time trial world champion Tony Martin began the stage in 17th overall on general classification, 54 seconds behind race leader Joaquim Rodriguez. Last year the German time trial stalwart blistered the concluding time trial for the stage victory on a day where he put 1:17 into Sammy Sanchez and 2:08 into Joaquim Rodriguez, Today's parcours, however, was a vastly different affair which blunted the pure power of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider and the 26-year-old German even suffered a crash during his morning recon of the circuit.
Nonetheless, Martin is a master against the clock and set the fastest time at the mid-race split en route to the new best time of the day, 28:55.
Not long after Martin finished, Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) stormed across the finish line and edged into the hot seat by one second on the time trial world champion. Mollema went six seconds faster than Martin at the mid-race split and hung on to set the day's new best time.
Starting the day third on general classification, Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) dropped off the final podium with his 33rd place effort which resulted in an 11th place overall result.
All eyes were then on the final two starters of the day, Sammy Sanchez and Joaquim Rodriguez, separated by just nine seconds overall.
Sanchez, wearing the skinsuit of points classification leader, roared through the intermediate checkpoint with the second-fastest split of the day, four seconds behind Mollema's mark of 14:47 and two seconds quicker than Martin. Rodriguez, hardly noted for his time trial prowess, was not going down without a fight and went through the intermediate checkpoint with the 10th fastest time, 12 seconds behind Sanchez.
The Euskaltel-Euskadi Spaniard had erased his nine-second deficit to Rodriguez and now held a virtual three-second general classification lead over the Katusha rider. Sanchez continued to ride flawlessly over the remainder of the parcours, powering up the final climb, putting his descending skills to fine use on the descent, and then powered through the finish line to set the fastest time of the day at 28:48, six seconds better than Mollema.
Rodriguez made a valiant effort but continued to lose time to Sanchez through to the finish where he clocked the sixth fastest time, 21 seconds off the pace. While Rodriguez had yet again lost an overall general classification title in a stage race's final time trial, he nonetheless showed marked improvement in his abilities against the clock and finished on the final podium in second overall, 12 seconds behind Sanchez.
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:48
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:07
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:16
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:32
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:48
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:49
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:55
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|25
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:01
|26
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:05
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:10
|30
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|32
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|35
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|37
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:26
|38
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:27
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|42
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:33
|43
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|44
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:40
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:46
|47
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|48
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:49
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:52
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:54
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:55
|53
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:58
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:03
|58
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:05
|59
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|60
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|62
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:12
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:15
|64
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:21
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:22
|68
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:24
|69
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:26
|70
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:27
|71
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:28
|74
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:29
|75
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:32
|77
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:02:33
|79
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:43
|80
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:46
|81
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|84
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:56
|85
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:58
|86
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|87
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:03
|88
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|89
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|91
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:07
|92
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|93
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:08
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:15
|95
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:17
|96
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|98
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:30
|99
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|100
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:40
|101
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|102
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:46
|103
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:48
|104
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:52
|105
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:53
|106
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:59
|107
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:02
|108
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:03
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|110
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:18
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:29
|113
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|114
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:38
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:26
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:06
|3
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:11
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:19
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:48
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:58
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:36
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|16
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:44
|17
|Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|18
|Caja Rural
|0:05:38
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:06:12
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:58:15
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:54
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:19
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:27
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:36
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:57
|17
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|18
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:26
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:29
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:12
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:59
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:34
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:56
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:44
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:38
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|30
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:43
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:15
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:37
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:52
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|37
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:12:00
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:16
|39
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:51
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:48
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:56
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:18
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:19
|45
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:18:15
|46
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:18:45
|47
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:08
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:16
|50
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:07
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:42
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:56
|53
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:31
|54
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:22:42
|55
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:23:46
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:55
|57
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:14
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:59
|59
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:36
|60
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:04
|61
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:38
|62
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:26:48
|63
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:05
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:27:51
|66
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:26
|67
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:58
|68
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:13
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:52
|70
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:29:57
|71
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:09
|72
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:48
|73
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:20
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:18
|75
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:31
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:16
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:29
|78
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:47
|79
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:14
|80
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:39:08
|81
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:39:19
|82
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:39
|83
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:48
|84
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:02
|85
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:40:18
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:40:22
|87
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:32
|88
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:40:40
|89
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:50
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:35
|91
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:42:03
|92
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:04
|93
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:12
|94
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:44
|95
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:44:59
|96
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:58
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:46:14
|98
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:38
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:47:49
|100
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:27
|101
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:54
|102
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:49:16
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:50:37
|104
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:51:13
|105
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:51:32
|106
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:53:54
|107
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:59
|108
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:55:30
|109
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:57:56
|110
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:27
|111
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:02:47
|112
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:03:32
|113
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:03:59
|114
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:51
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|80
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|37
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|31
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|27
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|15
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|11
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|30
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|33
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|34
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|37
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|38
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|pts
|2
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|4
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|12
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|16
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|17
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|19
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|23
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|2
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|30
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|36
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|37
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|38
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|1
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|43
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|11
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|15
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|19
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|21
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|63:00:18
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:01:32
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:23
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:07:13
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:14:53
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:28
|10
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:19:38
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:48
|12
|Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:22
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:31:13
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:31:23
|15
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:32:10
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:32:31
|17
|Caja Rural
|0:34:48
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:18
|19
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:22:45
