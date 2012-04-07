Trending

Sanchez wins Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Spaniard victorious in time trial, unseats Rodriguez from GC top spot

Image 1 of 23

Final Pais Vasco podium (l-r): Joaquim Rodriguez, Sammy Sanchez and Bauke Mollema

Final Pais Vasco podium (l-r): Joaquim Rodriguez, Sammy Sanchez and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 2 of 23

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to a third place finish.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to a third place finish.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 23

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on a climb barely wide enough for his team car to negotiate.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on a climb barely wide enough for his team car to negotiate.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 23

Sergio Henao (Sky)

Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 23

Basque fans encourage 2010 Pais Vasco champion Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).

Basque fans encourage 2010 Pais Vasco champion Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 23

Chris Horner (RadioShack) would finish this year's Pais Vasco in 9th overall.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) would finish this year's Pais Vasco in 9th overall.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 23

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) dropped from third to 11th overall on the final time trial stage.

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) dropped from third to 11th overall on the final time trial stage.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 23

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 9 of 23

Stage winner and overall Pais Vasco champion Sammy Sanchez celebrates with some champagne.

Stage winner and overall Pais Vasco champion Sammy Sanchez celebrates with some champagne.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 10 of 23

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 11 of 23

Simon Spilak (Katusha) powers up a steep climb on the time trial circuit.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) powers up a steep climb on the time trial circuit.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 12 of 23

Three-time time trial world champion Michael Rogers (Sky)

Three-time time trial world champion Michael Rogers (Sky)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 13 of 23

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) out of the saddle on one of the TT course's climbs.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) out of the saddle on one of the TT course's climbs.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 14 of 23

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 15 of 23

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan)

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 16 of 23

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) opted for a road bike on the hilly, technical time trial.

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) opted for a road bike on the hilly, technical time trial.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 17 of 23

Former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) cracked the top-ten on the closing stage and finished 7th overall.

Former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) cracked the top-ten on the closing stage and finished 7th overall.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 18 of 23

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) clocked the second fastest time trial of the day which moved the Dutchman into third overall on GC.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) clocked the second fastest time trial of the day which moved the Dutchman into third overall on GC.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 19 of 23

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) would finish sixth overall on GC at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) would finish sixth overall on GC at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 20 of 23

You can't miss Marco Pinotti (BMC) in the sprint classification skinsuit. The Italian held the hot seat for a while, and finished fourth on the day.

You can't miss Marco Pinotti (BMC) in the sprint classification skinsuit. The Italian held the hot seat for a while, and finished fourth on the day.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 21 of 23

Overnight race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put up a valiant effort, but ceded his leader's jersey to Sammy Sanchez by 12 seconds.

Overnight race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put up a valiant effort, but ceded his leader's jersey to Sammy Sanchez by 12 seconds.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 22 of 23

2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) speaks to the press.

2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) speaks to the press.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 23 of 23

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), in the points classification skinsuit, won the final time trial and claimed overall victory at Pais Vasco.

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), in the points classification skinsuit, won the final time trial and claimed overall victory at Pais Vasco.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has won the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco for the first time in his career after riding to victory in the closing time trial. Overnight general classification leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rode the time trial of his life to finish sixth on the stage, but he ceded 21 seconds to Sanchez and finished in second overall at 12 seconds.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished second on the stage, six seconds behind Sanchez, which moved the Dutchman into third overall on the final general classification.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), winner of the final time trial stage last year at a different venue, took third on the day, seven seconds off the pace, on a course not ideally suited to the powerhouse German.

"Right now I am at peace with myself and the fans," said Sanchez. "At 34 years old, I have gained a victory which has resisted me. I was third, had won stages and have been the leader [in previous years]. I have arrived, perhaps, in better shape than other years and I have not had a bad day.

"The team has been outstanding. We are a small team fighting with big teams with budgets of 19 and 20 million euros, but we have perseverance and have had the mentality and have done the job well. Since the first day my colleagues rode in support and left me in a position to finish well."

With the future of the Euskaltel-Euskadi team uncertain, Sanchez was proud to deliver victory for his squad on their home soil in the Basque Country. "The victory comes at a time when the future is uncertain," said Sanchez. "We've lived through trying times and can only pedal our bikes and so far we have done better than ever. My case is the clearest example of the success of that philosophy, that it's based on hard work. We are giving the sponsors reasons to continue with the project."

For the second straight year Joaquim Rodriguez started the final stage time trial in the leader's jersey, only to come up short, but the Katusha Spaniard was proud of his effort.

"I'm very happy with my performance," said Rodriguez. "I'm not a specialist of races against the clock but I think I'm improving and this result attests to it. That's obviously good news for big stage races.

"Unfortunately, Sanchez today was really great. He knows these routes very well, he's more used to the ITT than me and he did a great performance. I didn't do my best in downhills, also because the road was slippery and it was not worth the risk. Anyways, I had good feelings."

Not your usual closing time trial...

Riders at Pais Vasco faced an incredibly challenging 18.9km race of truth on the sixth and final day of racing, replete with two steep, roughly tarmacked climbs in the opening four kilometres, a third climb topping out inside two kilometres to go and technical descents made even more treacherous by rain throughout the day.

The time of the first man out of the start house, Travis Meyer (GreenEdge), would hold as the fastest until Stef Clement (Rabobank) went two seconds faster than the young Australian to set the benchmark at 29:10.

Clement's effort kept the Dutchman in the hot seat until deep into the start order when five-time Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (BMC) went seven seconds faster for a time of 29:03.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin began the stage in 17th overall on general classification, 54 seconds behind race leader Joaquim Rodriguez. Last year the German time trial stalwart blistered the concluding time trial for the stage victory on a day where he put 1:17 into Sammy Sanchez and 2:08 into Joaquim Rodriguez, Today's parcours, however, was a vastly different affair which blunted the pure power of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider and the 26-year-old German even suffered a crash during his morning recon of the circuit.

Nonetheless, Martin is a master against the clock and set the fastest time at the mid-race split en route to the new best time of the day, 28:55.

Not long after Martin finished, Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) stormed across the finish line and edged into the hot seat by one second on the time trial world champion. Mollema went six seconds faster than Martin at the mid-race split and hung on to set the day's new best time.

Starting the day third on general classification, Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) dropped off the final podium with his 33rd place effort which resulted in an 11th place overall result.

All eyes were then on the final two starters of the day, Sammy Sanchez and Joaquim Rodriguez, separated by just nine seconds overall.

Sanchez, wearing the skinsuit of points classification leader, roared through the intermediate checkpoint with the second-fastest split of the day, four seconds behind Mollema's mark of 14:47 and two seconds quicker than Martin. Rodriguez, hardly noted for his time trial prowess, was not going down without a fight and went through the intermediate checkpoint with the 10th fastest time, 12 seconds behind Sanchez.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi Spaniard had erased his nine-second deficit to Rodriguez and now held a virtual three-second general classification lead over the Katusha rider. Sanchez continued to ride flawlessly over the remainder of the parcours, powering up the final climb, putting his descending skills to fine use on the descent, and then powered through the finish line to set the fastest time of the day at 28:48, six seconds better than Mollema.

Rodriguez made a valiant effort but continued to lose time to Sanchez through to the finish where he clocked the sixth fastest time, 21 seconds off the pace. While Rodriguez had yet again lost an overall general classification title in a stage race's final time trial, he nonetheless showed marked improvement in his abilities against the clock and finished on the final podium in second overall, 12 seconds behind Sanchez.

Full Results
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:48
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:07
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:21
7Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
8Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:24
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:32
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
14Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:39
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:47
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:48
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:49
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
21Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:55
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
25Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:01
26Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:04
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:05
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:10
30Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:11
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
32Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
35Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:20
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
37Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:26
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:27
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
41Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:29
42Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:33
43José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
44Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:40
45Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:46
47Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:47
48Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:49
49Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:51
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:52
51Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:54
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:55
53Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:58
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:03
58Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:05
59Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:07
60Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
61Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:10
62Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:12
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:15
64Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
65Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:21
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:22
68Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:24
69Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:26
70Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:27
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
73Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:28
74Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29
75Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:02:32
77Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
78Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:02:33
79Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:43
80Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:46
81Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
83Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:50
84Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:56
85David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:58
86Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:01
87Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:03
88Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:05
91Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:07
92Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
93Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:08
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:15
95Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:17
96Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
98Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:30
99Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
100Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:40
101Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
102Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:46
103Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:48
104Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:52
105Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:53
106Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:59
107Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:02
108Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:03
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:04
110Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:18
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:29
113David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:35
114Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:38

Points
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team10
7Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank3
14Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale1:28:26
2Lampre - ISD0:00:06
3GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:10
4Radioshack - Nissan0:00:11
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:19
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
7Katusha Team0:00:46
8Sky Procycling0:00:52
9Astana Pro Team0:01:18
10Movistar Team0:01:43
11Lotto Belisol Team0:01:48
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:58
13Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:36
14Team Saxo Bank
15BMC Racing Team0:03:17
16Garmin - Barracuda0:03:44
17Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team0:04:01
18Caja Rural0:05:38
19FDJ - Big Mat0:06:12

Final general classification
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20:58:15
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:12
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:54
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:03
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:19
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:27
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:01:29
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:36
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:39
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:45
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:47
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:57
17Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:26
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:29
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:12
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:59
24Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:34
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:56
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:06:44
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:38
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:56
30Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:08:43
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:15
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:37
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:52
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
36Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:08
37Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:12:00
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:16
39Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:13:51
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:48
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:56
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:18
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:42
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:17:19
45Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:18:15
46Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:18:45
47Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:08
48Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
49Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:16
50Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:07
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:42
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:56
53Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:31
54Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:22:42
55Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:23:46
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:55
57Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:14
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:59
59Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:36
60Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:04
61Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:38
62Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:26:48
63Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:05
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:51
66Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:28:26
67Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:58
68Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:13
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:52
70Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:29:57
71Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:09
72José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:48
73Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:32:20
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:33:18
75Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:31
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:16
77Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:29
78Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:47
79Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:14
80Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:08
81Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:19
82Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:39
83Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:48
84Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:02
85Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:40:18
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:40:22
87Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:32
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:40:40
89Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:50
90Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:35
91Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:42:03
92John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:04
93Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:12
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:44
95Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:44:59
96Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:58
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:46:14
98Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:38
99Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:47:49
100Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:48:27
101Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:54
102Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:49:16
103Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:50:37
104Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:51:13
105Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:51:32
106Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:53:54
107Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:59
108Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:55:30
109Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:57:56
110Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:02:27
111Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1:02:47
112David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:03:32
113Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:59
114Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:04:51

Points classification
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi91pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team80
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team39
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team37
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD36
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team35
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale34
8Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team32
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling31
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling27
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda24
15Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team20
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda19
17Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan18
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team11
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
26Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank8
28Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
30Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
33Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
34Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
37Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2

Mountains classification
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank35pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural30
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team30
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team22
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan10
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team8
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling6
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat6
17Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural5
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
20Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
21Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3
23David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
24Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team2
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural2
30Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
31Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
32Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
36Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
37Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1
38Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named1
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
41Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
42Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
43Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprints classification
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team6
4Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
6David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
9Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
10Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
11Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team3
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
15Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
16Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank1
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
18Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
19Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
21Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
22Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Teams classification
1Katusha Team63:00:18
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Radioshack - Nissan0:01:32
4Movistar Team0:01:45
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
6Team Saxo Bank0:06:23
7Lampre - ISD0:07:13
8Liquigas - Cannondale0:14:53
9Astana Pro Team0:18:28
10Garmin - Barracuda0:19:38
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:48
12Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team0:21:22
13BMC Racing Team0:31:13
14Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:31:23
15FDJ - Big Mat0:32:10
16Lotto Belisol Team0:32:31
17Caja Rural0:34:48
18Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:18
19Greenedge Cycling Team1:22:45

