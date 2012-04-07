Image 1 of 23 Final Pais Vasco podium (l-r): Joaquim Rodriguez, Sammy Sanchez and Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 23 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 23 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on a climb barely wide enough for his team car to negotiate. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 23 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 23 Basque fans encourage 2010 Pais Vasco champion Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 23 Chris Horner (RadioShack) would finish this year's Pais Vasco in 9th overall. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) dropped from third to 11th overall on the final time trial stage. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 23 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 23 Stage winner and overall Pais Vasco champion Sammy Sanchez celebrates with some champagne. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 23 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 23 Simon Spilak (Katusha) powers up a steep climb on the time trial circuit. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 23 Three-time time trial world champion Michael Rogers (Sky) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 23 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) out of the saddle on one of the TT course's climbs. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 23 Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 16 of 23 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) opted for a road bike on the hilly, technical time trial. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 17 of 23 Former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) cracked the top-ten on the closing stage and finished 7th overall. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 23 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) clocked the second fastest time trial of the day which moved the Dutchman into third overall on GC. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 19 of 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) would finish sixth overall on GC at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 20 of 23 You can't miss Marco Pinotti (BMC) in the sprint classification skinsuit. The Italian held the hot seat for a while, and finished fourth on the day. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 21 of 23 Overnight race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put up a valiant effort, but ceded his leader's jersey to Sammy Sanchez by 12 seconds. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 22 of 23 2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) speaks to the press. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 23 of 23 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), in the points classification skinsuit, won the final time trial and claimed overall victory at Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has won the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco for the first time in his career after riding to victory in the closing time trial. Overnight general classification leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rode the time trial of his life to finish sixth on the stage, but he ceded 21 seconds to Sanchez and finished in second overall at 12 seconds.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished second on the stage, six seconds behind Sanchez, which moved the Dutchman into third overall on the final general classification.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), winner of the final time trial stage last year at a different venue, took third on the day, seven seconds off the pace, on a course not ideally suited to the powerhouse German.

"Right now I am at peace with myself and the fans," said Sanchez. "At 34 years old, I have gained a victory which has resisted me. I was third, had won stages and have been the leader [in previous years]. I have arrived, perhaps, in better shape than other years and I have not had a bad day.

"The team has been outstanding. We are a small team fighting with big teams with budgets of 19 and 20 million euros, but we have perseverance and have had the mentality and have done the job well. Since the first day my colleagues rode in support and left me in a position to finish well."

With the future of the Euskaltel-Euskadi team uncertain, Sanchez was proud to deliver victory for his squad on their home soil in the Basque Country. "The victory comes at a time when the future is uncertain," said Sanchez. "We've lived through trying times and can only pedal our bikes and so far we have done better than ever. My case is the clearest example of the success of that philosophy, that it's based on hard work. We are giving the sponsors reasons to continue with the project."

For the second straight year Joaquim Rodriguez started the final stage time trial in the leader's jersey, only to come up short, but the Katusha Spaniard was proud of his effort.

"I'm very happy with my performance," said Rodriguez. "I'm not a specialist of races against the clock but I think I'm improving and this result attests to it. That's obviously good news for big stage races.

"Unfortunately, Sanchez today was really great. He knows these routes very well, he's more used to the ITT than me and he did a great performance. I didn't do my best in downhills, also because the road was slippery and it was not worth the risk. Anyways, I had good feelings."

Not your usual closing time trial...

Riders at Pais Vasco faced an incredibly challenging 18.9km race of truth on the sixth and final day of racing, replete with two steep, roughly tarmacked climbs in the opening four kilometres, a third climb topping out inside two kilometres to go and technical descents made even more treacherous by rain throughout the day.

The time of the first man out of the start house, Travis Meyer (GreenEdge), would hold as the fastest until Stef Clement (Rabobank) went two seconds faster than the young Australian to set the benchmark at 29:10.

Clement's effort kept the Dutchman in the hot seat until deep into the start order when five-time Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (BMC) went seven seconds faster for a time of 29:03.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin began the stage in 17th overall on general classification, 54 seconds behind race leader Joaquim Rodriguez. Last year the German time trial stalwart blistered the concluding time trial for the stage victory on a day where he put 1:17 into Sammy Sanchez and 2:08 into Joaquim Rodriguez, Today's parcours, however, was a vastly different affair which blunted the pure power of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider and the 26-year-old German even suffered a crash during his morning recon of the circuit.

Nonetheless, Martin is a master against the clock and set the fastest time at the mid-race split en route to the new best time of the day, 28:55.

Not long after Martin finished, Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) stormed across the finish line and edged into the hot seat by one second on the time trial world champion. Mollema went six seconds faster than Martin at the mid-race split and hung on to set the day's new best time.

Starting the day third on general classification, Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) dropped off the final podium with his 33rd place effort which resulted in an 11th place overall result.

All eyes were then on the final two starters of the day, Sammy Sanchez and Joaquim Rodriguez, separated by just nine seconds overall.

Sanchez, wearing the skinsuit of points classification leader, roared through the intermediate checkpoint with the second-fastest split of the day, four seconds behind Mollema's mark of 14:47 and two seconds quicker than Martin. Rodriguez, hardly noted for his time trial prowess, was not going down without a fight and went through the intermediate checkpoint with the 10th fastest time, 12 seconds behind Sanchez.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi Spaniard had erased his nine-second deficit to Rodriguez and now held a virtual three-second general classification lead over the Katusha rider. Sanchez continued to ride flawlessly over the remainder of the parcours, powering up the final climb, putting his descending skills to fine use on the descent, and then powered through the finish line to set the fastest time of the day at 28:48, six seconds better than Mollema.

Rodriguez made a valiant effort but continued to lose time to Sanchez through to the finish where he clocked the sixth fastest time, 21 seconds off the pace. While Rodriguez had yet again lost an overall general classification title in a stage race's final time trial, he nonetheless showed marked improvement in his abilities against the clock and finished on the final podium in second overall, 12 seconds behind Sanchez.

Full Results 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:48 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:07 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:21 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:22 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:24 9 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:32 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:37 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:47 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:48 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:49 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 21 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:55 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 25 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:01 26 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:04 27 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:05 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:10 30 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:11 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 32 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 35 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 37 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:26 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:27 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 40 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 41 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:29 42 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:33 43 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 44 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:40 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:46 47 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:47 48 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:49 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:51 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:52 51 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:54 52 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:55 53 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:58 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:03 58 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:05 59 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:07 60 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:10 62 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:12 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:15 64 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:21 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:22 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:24 69 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:26 70 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:27 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 73 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:28 74 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29 75 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:02:32 77 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 78 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:02:33 79 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:43 80 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:46 81 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:50 84 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:56 85 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:58 86 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:01 87 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:03 88 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:05 91 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:07 92 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 93 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:08 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:15 95 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:17 96 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 98 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:30 99 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 100 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:40 101 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 102 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:46 103 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:48 104 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:52 105 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:53 106 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:59 107 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:02 108 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:03 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:04 110 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:18 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:29 113 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:35 114 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:38

Points 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 10 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 9 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:26 2 Lampre - ISD 0:00:06 3 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:11 5 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:19 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 7 Katusha Team 0:00:46 8 Sky Procycling 0:00:52 9 Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 10 Movistar Team 0:01:43 11 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:48 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:58 13 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:36 14 Team Saxo Bank 15 BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 16 Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:44 17 Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team 0:04:01 18 Caja Rural 0:05:38 19 FDJ - Big Mat 0:06:12

Final general classification 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20:58:15 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:12 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:42 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:54 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:19 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:27 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:01:29 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:36 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:45 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:47 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:57 17 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:26 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:29 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:12 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:59 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:34 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:56 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:44 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:38 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:56 30 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:43 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:15 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:37 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:52 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:08 37 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:12:00 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:16 39 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:13:51 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:48 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:56 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:18 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:42 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:17:19 45 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:18:15 46 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:18:45 47 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:08 48 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:16 50 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:07 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:42 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:56 53 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:31 54 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:22:42 55 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:23:46 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:55 57 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:14 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:59 59 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:36 60 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:04 61 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:38 62 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:26:48 63 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:05 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:51 66 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:26 67 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:58 68 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:13 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:52 70 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:29:57 71 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:09 72 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:48 73 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:20 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:33:18 75 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:31 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:16 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:29 78 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:47 79 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:14 80 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:08 81 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:19 82 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:39 83 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:48 84 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:02 85 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:40:18 86 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:40:22 87 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:32 88 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:40:40 89 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:50 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:35 91 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:42:03 92 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:04 93 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:12 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:44 95 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:44:59 96 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:58 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:46:14 98 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:38 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:47:49 100 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:48:27 101 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:54 102 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:49:16 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:50:37 104 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:51:13 105 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:51:32 106 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:53:54 107 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:54:59 108 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:55:30 109 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:57:56 110 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:27 111 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1:02:47 112 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:03:32 113 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:59 114 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:04:51

Points classification 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 80 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 39 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 37 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 31 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 27 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 24 15 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 19 17 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 18 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 11 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 8 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 30 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 33 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 34 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 37 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2

Mountains classification 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 30 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 8 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 6 17 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 19 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 21 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 23 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 24 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 2 27 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 2 30 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 32 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 36 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 37 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1 38 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 1 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 41 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 43 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprints classification 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 10 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 11 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 15 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 16 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 1 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 18 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 19 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 21 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 22 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1