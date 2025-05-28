Recommended reading

'If I showed anything today, it was to myself' - Isaac del Toro fights back at Giro d'Italia

Mexican insists he had a bad day on Tuesday but is ready to win the Giro

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro in the pink jersey takes an elaborate bow after winning stage 17
Giro d'Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a bow, Isaac del Toro. After suffering on stage 16, the 21-year-old Mexican hit back with his first stage victory in the maglia rosa on stage 17 to show his rivals that he is not going to give up the fight for overall victory in the 2025 Corsa Rosa.

The Giro d'Italia seemed to have turned once again on the steep Santa Barbara and San Valentino climbs on Tuesday, with Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Eastpost) and Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the ascendency. Del Toro showed his talent by responding just 24 hours later.

