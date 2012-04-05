Image 1 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) charges toward a stage win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium wiht his son. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 29 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 29 Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda) and Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) look on as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) dabs (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 29 Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 29 Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 29 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Utensilnord Named) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 29 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Utensilnord Named) kisses the road (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium with his son and Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), satisfied after stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 29 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 29 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 16 of 29 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to defend his overall lead (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 17 of 29 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 29 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 19 of 29 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 20 of 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 21 of 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Team Saxo Bank) and Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 22 of 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 23 of 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 24 of 29 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Sky Procycling) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 25 of 29 Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Rogers (Sky Procycling), and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 26 of 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 27 of 29 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 28 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on a steep climb is almost at the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 29 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) near the end of the stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 4 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on his ideal finishing terrain, an incredibly steep final pitch atop the category 1 Alto de Ibardin mountain finish.

A leg-snapping 18 percent gradient awaited inside the final 500 metres of the Basque race's second consecutive mountain finish, where Rodriguez unleashed an explosive surge and soloed away to victory from an elite selection of climbers.

Overnight leader Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who started the stage tied on time with Rodriguez, did his best to limit his losses and crossed the finish line in second place at nine seconds. Sergio Henao (Sky) rounded out the top three, 12 seconds behind Rodriguez, immediately followed by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) in the same time .

With the stage victory Rodriguez moves into the general classification lead with a nine-second advantage over Sanchez. Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), the 2010 Pais Vasco champion and the 2011 runner-up, holds third overall at 21 seconds.

"I'm very happy with this victory," said Rodriguez. "It came on just the right day, because Igor Makarov, the president of the Russian Cycling Federation, a member of the UCI Management Committee, the head of the Russian Global Cycling Project and the president of the Board of Directors of ITERA Co., celebrates his 50th birthday today. This win is obviously for him and for his effort to bring Katusha to the top of world cycling.

"It was a really hard final part, but very suitable to my characteristics," continued Rodriguez. "First I was able to slipstream Schleck, then Poels, then I managed to pass him and win. I couldn't win this stage if my teammates didn't work like they did. They did an incredible job both yesterday and today, so I have to thank each one."

The Volta Ciclista al Pais Vasco concludes on Saturday with an 18.9km time trial, and while the race of truth has never been kind to Rodriguez, the race leader was cautiously optimistic about his chances.

"I'm happy I have the leader's jersey for the second year in a row, now we have to do all we could to keep it. It won't be easy because of Saturday's ITT. Races against the clock are not my speciality, but this one will be quite technical, with many ups and downs. It won't be a classic time trial and moreover now I have a nice gap so I think I have some chances, at least, to be on the podium in the final general classification."

Another mountain finish awaits in the Basque Country

As was the case in yesterday's mountainous stage it was another day of cool temperatures and misting rain in the Basque Country, and in a similar vein to the beginning of stage 3 today's first break didn't form until nearly an hour of fast-paced racing took place.

Evgeny Petrov (Astana) was particularly active and tried unsuccessfully to escape on the day's first of five categorised climbs, the third category Alto de Itziar at 23.5km. The persistent Russian found success, however, after 42km of racing when he attacked and was joined by Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) three kilometres later. Three more riders made the juncture at km 48, Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) and Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), to form the early break in the 151km stage from Eibar to Bera.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi led peloton, working for race leader and stage 3 winner Sammy Sanchez, kept a tight leash on the escapees and never let their lead grow much larger than two minutes in the approach of the day's second climb at km 89.5, the category 2 Alto Aritxulegi.

A pair of GreenEdge riders, Simon Clarke and Wesley Sulzberger, launched an attack on the climb and crossed the summit 47 seconds behind the break, led through the KOM by Ulissi.

On the slick, twisting descent off the Alto Aritxulegi Garcia was dropped from the break and was picked up by Clarke and Sulzberger. The chasing trio made contact with the front four to form a seven-man escape as they began the ascent of the day's third climb, the category 2 Alto de Agina at 98.5km.

The seven escapees crested the summit of the Alto de Agina with a 57-second lead on the Euskaltel-Euskadi-peloton and on yet another treacherous descent Patxi Javier Vila (Utensilnord Named) escaped from the peloton and rode solo in an attempt to reach the break.

At km 115 the seven escapees held a 39-second lead over Vila and a 54-second advantage on the peloton over the twisting, undulating roads of the Basque Country.

Next up climbing-wise for the Pais Vasco peloton would be the first of two ascents of the Alto de Ibardin at 117.5km. The first ascent of the climb is rated as category two, while the final ascent is rated category 1 with the steep finishing pitch, not negotiated on the first ascent, tacked on for the mountain finish.

Vila would make contact with the break to form an eight-man lead group while on the first ascent of the Alto de Ibardin two more riders attacked from the field, Danish champion Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank) and recent Volta a Catalunya winner Michael Albasini (GreenEdge).

The breakaway topped the Alto de Ibardin 43 seconds ahead of Sörensen and Albasini and after a lightning-fast descent the pair bridged to the break with 25km remaining in the stage.

The descent took its toll on the break, however, as Vila and Garcia were dropped and absorbed by the peloton, soon followed by Sulzberger.

With 16.5km remaining Katusha took control of the peloton and upped the tempo in advance of the day's mountain finish. The hilly terrain was continuing to claim victims in the break as Madrazo and then Ulissi lost contact, unable to maintain the pace being driven by Albasini and Sörensen who had the fresher legs.

The five escapees, Albasini, Clarke, Sörensen, Petrov and Paterski, held the slimmest of leads as they hit the base of the final climb, six kilometres from the finish. Paterski soon cracked, and then Clarke succumbed to the pace-making of Albasini, while the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-led peloton, who had the break in sight, closed in on the remaining trio.

Albasini would be the last of the escapees to be caught, 2.6km from the summit, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep set a strong tempo for team captain Tony Martin.

Inside of the final two kilometres approximately 25 riders remained at the head of the race and as the climb steepened to seven percent Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) kicked off the endgame with an attack. The Belgian's move was quickly countered by Katusha's Simon Spilak, but RadioShack-Nissan's Fränk Schleck moved to the fore under the 1km to go banner and set tempo for his teammate and GC leader Chris Horner.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and then Sergio Henao (Sky) each attempted to escape just as the road's gradient dramatically steepened inside of 500 metres to go, but Joaquim Rodriguez was poised and ready to strike, and strike he did with an attack nobody could answer to claim victory and the leader's jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3:55:56 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:09 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:21 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:26 17 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 22 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:33 23 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 24 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:44 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:47 27 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 28 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:56 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:08 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 36 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:17 37 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:29 38 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:40 41 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 43 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:02 44 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:20 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 46 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:39 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:59 49 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 50 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:13 52 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:24 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:48 55 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:04:23 56 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 60 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 61 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 62 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:27 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:33 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 65 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:45 66 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:51 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:58 69 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:08 70 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:51 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:31 72 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:44 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:05 74 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 77 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:26 85 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:20 86 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 88 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:24 91 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:58 92 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 93 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:09 94 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:32 95 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:34 96 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:36 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 99 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 102 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 105 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:42 112 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 114 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:46 115 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:49 118 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:13:51 119 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:38 120 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:14:41 121 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:46 123 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:47 124 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:48 125 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:50 126 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:56 127 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 129 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:59 130 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:04 131 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 132 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:15:20 134 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:15:22 135 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 136 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:26 137 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:28 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:34 140 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:40 141 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 142 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:41 143 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named DNS Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNS Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team DNS Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Mountain 1 - Alto de Itziar (Cat. 3), 24km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Aritxulegi (Cat. 2), 90km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Agiña (Cat. 2), 98km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountian 4- Alto de Ibardin (Cat. 2), 118km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 5 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 10 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 1 - Cantera Bera, 111km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 3 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Sare - Sara, 133.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Bera,144.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 3 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 16 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 7 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 6 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 14 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 11:48:30 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:12 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 4 Movistar Team 0:01:19 5 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:23 6 Team Saxo Bank 0:02:16 7 Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:59 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:06 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:35 10 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 11 Astana Pro Team 0:05:00 12 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:39 13 Lampre - ISD 0:07:00 14 BMC Racing Team 0:07:23 15 Caja Rural 0:07:30 16 Greenedge Cycling Team 0:08:02 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:49 18 FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:10 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:16 20 Utensilnord Named 0:21:55

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16:02:02 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:09 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:21 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:28 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:33 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:38 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:45 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:01 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:25 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:37 25 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 26 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:43 27 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:24 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:28 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:39 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:57 37 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:19 38 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:03:47 39 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:58 40 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:02 41 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:35 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:52 43 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:57 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:59 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:58 47 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:59 48 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:01 49 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:06:15 50 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:35 51 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:19 52 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:47 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:00 54 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:15 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 56 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:19 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:25 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:32 59 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 60 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:56 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:10 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:39 63 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:10:11 64 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:24 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:45 67 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:12:21 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 70 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:32 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:09 72 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:36 73 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:10 74 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:33 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:45 76 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:34 77 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:35 78 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:15 79 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:00 81 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:20 82 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:46 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:54 84 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:55 85 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:50 86 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:10 87 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:27 88 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:52 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:54 90 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:50 91 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:13 92 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:41 93 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:45 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:57 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:37 96 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:51 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:57 100 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:25:01 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:09 102 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:23 103 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:44 104 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:53 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:11 106 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:12 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:49 108 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:01 109 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:05 110 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:23 111 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:26 112 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:38 113 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:58 114 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:19 115 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:41 116 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:43 117 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:54 118 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:05 119 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:57 120 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:32:30 121 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:33:06 122 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:11 123 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:14 124 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:59 125 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:08 126 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:36:41 127 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:36:49 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:57 129 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:31 130 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:39:43 131 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:23 132 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:41:26 133 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:27 134 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:41:59 135 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:42:18 136 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:44:16 137 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:45:21 138 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:49:41 139 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:50:16 140 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:51:03 141 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:51:37 142 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:49 143 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:54:09 144 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:54:36

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 30 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 21 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 11 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 8 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 13 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 6 18 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 22 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 24 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 26 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 2 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 2 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 31 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 37 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 3 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 7 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 5 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 12 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 15 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 17 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1 18 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 22 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 23 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 45 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 39 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 24 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 21 10 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 12 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 18 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 18 14 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 18 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 11 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 26 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 27 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5 30 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 31 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 34 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 35 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2