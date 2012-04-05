Rodriguez wins steep uphill battle to take stage 4 victory
Katusha racer takes over GC lead
Stage 4: Eibar - Bera-Ibardin
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 4 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on his ideal finishing terrain, an incredibly steep final pitch atop the category 1 Alto de Ibardin mountain finish.
A leg-snapping 18 percent gradient awaited inside the final 500 metres of the Basque race's second consecutive mountain finish, where Rodriguez unleashed an explosive surge and soloed away to victory from an elite selection of climbers.
Overnight leader Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who started the stage tied on time with Rodriguez, did his best to limit his losses and crossed the finish line in second place at nine seconds. Sergio Henao (Sky) rounded out the top three, 12 seconds behind Rodriguez, immediately followed by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) in the same time .
With the stage victory Rodriguez moves into the general classification lead with a nine-second advantage over Sanchez. Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), the 2010 Pais Vasco champion and the 2011 runner-up, holds third overall at 21 seconds.
"I'm very happy with this victory," said Rodriguez. "It came on just the right day, because Igor Makarov, the president of the Russian Cycling Federation, a member of the UCI Management Committee, the head of the Russian Global Cycling Project and the president of the Board of Directors of ITERA Co., celebrates his 50th birthday today. This win is obviously for him and for his effort to bring Katusha to the top of world cycling.
"It was a really hard final part, but very suitable to my characteristics," continued Rodriguez. "First I was able to slipstream Schleck, then Poels, then I managed to pass him and win. I couldn't win this stage if my teammates didn't work like they did. They did an incredible job both yesterday and today, so I have to thank each one."
The Volta Ciclista al Pais Vasco concludes on Saturday with an 18.9km time trial, and while the race of truth has never been kind to Rodriguez, the race leader was cautiously optimistic about his chances.
"I'm happy I have the leader's jersey for the second year in a row, now we have to do all we could to keep it. It won't be easy because of Saturday's ITT. Races against the clock are not my speciality, but this one will be quite technical, with many ups and downs. It won't be a classic time trial and moreover now I have a nice gap so I think I have some chances, at least, to be on the podium in the final general classification."
Another mountain finish awaits in the Basque Country
As was the case in yesterday's mountainous stage it was another day of cool temperatures and misting rain in the Basque Country, and in a similar vein to the beginning of stage 3 today's first break didn't form until nearly an hour of fast-paced racing took place.
Evgeny Petrov (Astana) was particularly active and tried unsuccessfully to escape on the day's first of five categorised climbs, the third category Alto de Itziar at 23.5km. The persistent Russian found success, however, after 42km of racing when he attacked and was joined by Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) three kilometres later. Three more riders made the juncture at km 48, Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) and Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), to form the early break in the 151km stage from Eibar to Bera.
The Euskaltel-Euskadi led peloton, working for race leader and stage 3 winner Sammy Sanchez, kept a tight leash on the escapees and never let their lead grow much larger than two minutes in the approach of the day's second climb at km 89.5, the category 2 Alto Aritxulegi.
A pair of GreenEdge riders, Simon Clarke and Wesley Sulzberger, launched an attack on the climb and crossed the summit 47 seconds behind the break, led through the KOM by Ulissi.
On the slick, twisting descent off the Alto Aritxulegi Garcia was dropped from the break and was picked up by Clarke and Sulzberger. The chasing trio made contact with the front four to form a seven-man escape as they began the ascent of the day's third climb, the category 2 Alto de Agina at 98.5km.
The seven escapees crested the summit of the Alto de Agina with a 57-second lead on the Euskaltel-Euskadi-peloton and on yet another treacherous descent Patxi Javier Vila (Utensilnord Named) escaped from the peloton and rode solo in an attempt to reach the break.
At km 115 the seven escapees held a 39-second lead over Vila and a 54-second advantage on the peloton over the twisting, undulating roads of the Basque Country.
Next up climbing-wise for the Pais Vasco peloton would be the first of two ascents of the Alto de Ibardin at 117.5km. The first ascent of the climb is rated as category two, while the final ascent is rated category 1 with the steep finishing pitch, not negotiated on the first ascent, tacked on for the mountain finish.
Vila would make contact with the break to form an eight-man lead group while on the first ascent of the Alto de Ibardin two more riders attacked from the field, Danish champion Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank) and recent Volta a Catalunya winner Michael Albasini (GreenEdge).
The breakaway topped the Alto de Ibardin 43 seconds ahead of Sörensen and Albasini and after a lightning-fast descent the pair bridged to the break with 25km remaining in the stage.
The descent took its toll on the break, however, as Vila and Garcia were dropped and absorbed by the peloton, soon followed by Sulzberger.
With 16.5km remaining Katusha took control of the peloton and upped the tempo in advance of the day's mountain finish. The hilly terrain was continuing to claim victims in the break as Madrazo and then Ulissi lost contact, unable to maintain the pace being driven by Albasini and Sörensen who had the fresher legs.
The five escapees, Albasini, Clarke, Sörensen, Petrov and Paterski, held the slimmest of leads as they hit the base of the final climb, six kilometres from the finish. Paterski soon cracked, and then Clarke succumbed to the pace-making of Albasini, while the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-led peloton, who had the break in sight, closed in on the remaining trio.
Albasini would be the last of the escapees to be caught, 2.6km from the summit, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep set a strong tempo for team captain Tony Martin.
Inside of the final two kilometres approximately 25 riders remained at the head of the race and as the climb steepened to seven percent Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) kicked off the endgame with an attack. The Belgian's move was quickly countered by Katusha's Simon Spilak, but RadioShack-Nissan's Fränk Schleck moved to the fore under the 1km to go banner and set tempo for his teammate and GC leader Chris Horner.
Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and then Sergio Henao (Sky) each attempted to escape just as the road's gradient dramatically steepened inside of 500 metres to go, but Joaquim Rodriguez was poised and ready to strike, and strike he did with an attack nobody could answer to claim victory and the leader's jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3:55:56
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:09
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:21
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:26
|17
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|24
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:44
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:47
|27
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|28
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:56
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:08
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|36
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:17
|37
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:29
|38
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:40
|41
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|42
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:02
|44
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:20
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|46
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:39
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:59
|49
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|50
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:13
|52
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:24
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|55
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:23
|56
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|61
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:33
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:45
|66
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:58
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:08
|70
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:51
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:31
|72
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:44
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:05
|74
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:26
|85
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:20
|86
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:24
|91
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:58
|92
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:09
|94
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|95
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:34
|96
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:36
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|99
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|105
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:42
|112
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|114
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:46
|115
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:49
|118
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:13:51
|119
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|120
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:41
|121
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:46
|123
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:47
|124
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:48
|125
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:50
|126
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:56
|127
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|129
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:59
|130
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:04
|131
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|132
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:20
|134
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:15:22
|135
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:26
|137
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:28
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:34
|140
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:40
|141
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|142
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:41
|143
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|DNS
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|11:48:30
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|5
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:23
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:16
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:59
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:06
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:35
|10
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:00
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:39
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:07:00
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:23
|15
|Caja Rural
|0:07:30
|16
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:49
|18
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:10
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|20
|Utensilnord Named
|0:21:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16:02:02
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:09
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:28
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:33
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:01
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:25
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:37
|25
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|26
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:43
|27
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:24
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:28
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:39
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|36
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:57
|37
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:19
|38
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:03:47
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:58
|40
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:02
|41
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:35
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:52
|43
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:57
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:59
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:59
|48
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:01
|49
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:06:15
|50
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:35
|51
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:19
|52
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:47
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:00
|54
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:15
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|56
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:08:19
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:25
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:32
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|60
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:56
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:10
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:39
|63
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:10:11
|64
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:24
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:45
|67
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:12:21
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:32
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:09
|72
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:36
|73
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:10
|74
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:33
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:45
|76
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:34
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:35
|78
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:15
|79
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|81
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:20
|82
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:46
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:54
|84
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:55
|85
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:50
|86
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:10
|87
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:27
|88
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:52
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|90
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:50
|91
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:13
|92
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:41
|93
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:45
|94
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:57
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:37
|96
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:51
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:57
|100
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:25:01
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:09
|102
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:23
|103
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|104
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:53
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:11
|106
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:12
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:49
|108
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:01
|109
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:05
|110
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:23
|111
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|112
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:38
|113
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:58
|114
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:19
|115
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:41
|116
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:43
|117
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:54
|118
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:05
|119
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:57
|120
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:30
|121
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:33:06
|122
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:11
|123
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:14
|124
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:59
|125
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:08
|126
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:36:41
|127
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|0:36:49
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:57
|129
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:31
|130
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:39:43
|131
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:23
|132
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:41:26
|133
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:27
|134
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:41:59
|135
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:42:18
|136
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:16
|137
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:45:21
|138
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:49:41
|139
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:50:16
|140
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:03
|141
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:51:37
|142
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:49
|143
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:54:09
|144
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:54:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|pts
|2
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|4
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|21
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|11
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|13
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|18
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|22
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|23
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|24
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|2
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|31
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|37
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|41
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|3
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|7
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|6
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|15
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|22
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|21
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|14
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|11
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|25
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|26
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|27
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|30
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|31
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|35
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|48:07:12
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|5
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:48
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:21
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:14
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:27
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:57
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:07:59
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:47
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:48
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:12:17
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:04
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:11
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:21
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:35
|19
|Utensilnord Named
|0:42:54
|20
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:11:41
