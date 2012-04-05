Trending

Rodriguez wins steep uphill battle to take stage 4 victory

Katusha racer takes over GC lead

Image 1 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) charges toward a stage win

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) charges toward a stage win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 2 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium wiht his son.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium wiht his son.
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 29

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 29

Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda) and Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) look on as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) dabs

Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda) and Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) look on as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) dabs
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 29

Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha Team)

Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 29

Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank)

Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 29

Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural)

Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 29

Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Utensilnord Named)

Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Utensilnord Named)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 9 of 29

Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Utensilnord Named) kisses the road

Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Utensilnord Named) kisses the road
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 10 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 11 of 29

Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank)

Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 12 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium with his son and Miguel Indurain

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium with his son and Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 13 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), satisfied after stage 4

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), satisfied after stage 4
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 14 of 29

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 15 of 29

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 16 of 29

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to defend his overall lead

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to defend his overall lead
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 17 of 29

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 18 of 29

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 19 of 29

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling)

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 20 of 29

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Procycling) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 21 of 29

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Team Saxo Bank) and Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda)

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Team Saxo Bank) and Thomas Danielson (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 22 of 29

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 23 of 29

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 24 of 29

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Sky Procycling) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team)

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Sky Procycling) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 25 of 29

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Rogers (Sky Procycling), and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Rogers (Sky Procycling), and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 26 of 29

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team)

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 27 of 29

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 28 of 29

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on a steep climb is almost at the finish

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) on a steep climb is almost at the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 29 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) near the end of the stage

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) near the end of the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 4 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on his ideal finishing terrain, an incredibly steep final pitch atop the category 1 Alto de Ibardin mountain finish.

A leg-snapping 18 percent gradient awaited inside the final 500 metres of the Basque race's second consecutive mountain finish, where Rodriguez unleashed an explosive surge and soloed away to victory from an elite selection of climbers.

Overnight leader Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who started the stage tied on time with Rodriguez, did his best to limit his losses and crossed the finish line in second place at nine seconds. Sergio Henao (Sky) rounded out the top three, 12 seconds behind Rodriguez, immediately followed by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) in the same time .

With the stage victory Rodriguez moves into the general classification lead with a nine-second advantage over Sanchez. Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), the 2010 Pais Vasco champion and the 2011 runner-up, holds third overall at 21 seconds.

"I'm very happy with this victory," said Rodriguez. "It came on just the right day, because Igor Makarov, the president of the Russian Cycling Federation, a member of the UCI Management Committee, the head of the Russian Global Cycling Project and the president of the Board of Directors of ITERA Co., celebrates his 50th birthday today. This win is obviously for him and for his effort to bring Katusha to the top of world cycling.

"It was a really hard final part, but very suitable to my characteristics," continued Rodriguez. "First I was able to slipstream Schleck, then Poels, then I managed to pass him and win. I couldn't win this stage if my teammates didn't work like they did. They did an incredible job both yesterday and today, so I have to thank each one."

The Volta Ciclista al Pais Vasco concludes on Saturday with an 18.9km time trial, and while the race of truth has never been kind to Rodriguez, the race leader was cautiously optimistic about his chances.

"I'm happy I have the leader's jersey for the second year in a row, now we have to do all we could to keep it. It won't be easy because of Saturday's ITT. Races against the clock are not my speciality, but this one will be quite technical, with many ups and downs. It won't be a classic time trial and moreover now I have a nice gap so I think I have some chances, at least, to be on the podium in the final general classification."

Another mountain finish awaits in the Basque Country

As was the case in yesterday's mountainous stage it was another day of cool temperatures and misting rain in the Basque Country, and in a similar vein to the beginning of stage 3 today's first break didn't form until nearly an hour of fast-paced racing took place.

Evgeny Petrov (Astana) was particularly active and tried unsuccessfully to escape on the day's first of five categorised climbs, the third category Alto de Itziar at 23.5km. The persistent Russian found success, however, after 42km of racing when he attacked and was joined by Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) three kilometres later. Three more riders made the juncture at km 48, Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) and Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), to form the early break in the 151km stage from Eibar to Bera.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi led peloton, working for race leader and stage 3 winner Sammy Sanchez, kept a tight leash on the escapees and never let their lead grow much larger than two minutes in the approach of the day's second climb at km 89.5, the category 2 Alto Aritxulegi.

A pair of GreenEdge riders, Simon Clarke and Wesley Sulzberger, launched an attack on the climb and crossed the summit 47 seconds behind the break, led through the KOM by Ulissi.

On the slick, twisting descent off the Alto Aritxulegi Garcia was dropped from the break and was picked up by Clarke and Sulzberger. The chasing trio made contact with the front four to form a seven-man escape as they began the ascent of the day's third climb, the category 2 Alto de Agina at 98.5km.

The seven escapees crested the summit of the Alto de Agina with a 57-second lead on the Euskaltel-Euskadi-peloton and on yet another treacherous descent Patxi Javier Vila (Utensilnord Named) escaped from the peloton and rode solo in an attempt to reach the break.

At km 115 the seven escapees held a 39-second lead over Vila and a 54-second advantage on the peloton over the twisting, undulating roads of the Basque Country.

Next up climbing-wise for the Pais Vasco peloton would be the first of two ascents of the Alto de Ibardin at 117.5km. The first ascent of the climb is rated as category two, while the final ascent is rated category 1 with the steep finishing pitch, not negotiated on the first ascent, tacked on for the mountain finish.

Vila would make contact with the break to form an eight-man lead group while on the first ascent of the Alto de Ibardin two more riders attacked from the field, Danish champion Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank) and recent Volta a Catalunya winner Michael Albasini (GreenEdge).

The breakaway topped the Alto de Ibardin 43 seconds ahead of Sörensen and Albasini and after a lightning-fast descent the pair bridged to the break with 25km remaining in the stage.

The descent took its toll on the break, however, as Vila and Garcia were dropped and absorbed by the peloton, soon followed by Sulzberger.

With 16.5km remaining Katusha took control of the peloton and upped the tempo in advance of the day's mountain finish. The hilly terrain was continuing to claim victims in the break as Madrazo and then Ulissi lost contact, unable to maintain the pace being driven by Albasini and Sörensen who had the fresher legs.

The five escapees, Albasini, Clarke, Sörensen, Petrov and Paterski, held the slimmest of leads as they hit the base of the final climb, six kilometres from the finish. Paterski soon cracked, and then Clarke succumbed to the pace-making of Albasini, while the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-led peloton, who had the break in sight, closed in on the remaining trio.

Albasini would be the last of the escapees to be caught, 2.6km from the summit, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep set a strong tempo for team captain Tony Martin.

Inside of the final two kilometres approximately 25 riders remained at the head of the race and as the climb steepened to seven percent Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) kicked off the endgame with an attack. The Belgian's move was quickly countered by Katusha's Simon Spilak, but RadioShack-Nissan's Fränk Schleck moved to the fore under the 1km to go banner and set tempo for his teammate and GC leader Chris Horner.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and then Sergio Henao (Sky) each attempted to escape just as the road's gradient dramatically steepened inside of 500 metres to go, but Joaquim Rodriguez was poised and ready to strike, and strike he did with an attack nobody could answer to claim victory and the leader's jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3:55:56
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:09
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:12
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:16
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:21
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:26
17Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:33
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
24Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
25Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:44
26Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:47
27David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
28Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
32Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:08
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:17
37Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:01:29
38David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:40
41Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:01:55
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
43Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:02
44Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:02:20
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
46Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:39
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:56
48Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:59
49Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
50Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:13
52Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:24
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
54Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:48
55Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:04:23
56Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
60Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
61Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
63Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:33
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
65Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:04:45
66Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:51
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:58
69Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:08
70Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:51
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:31
72Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:44
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:05
74Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
77Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
79John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:26
85Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:20
86Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
88Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:24
91Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:58
92Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:09
94Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:32
95David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:34
96Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:36
97Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
99Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
104Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
105Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
111Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:42
112Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
114Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:46
115Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
116Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
117Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:49
118Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:13:51
119Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:38
120Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:14:41
121Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
122Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:46
123Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:47
124José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:48
125Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:50
126Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:56
127Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
129Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:59
130Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:04
131Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
132Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:20
134Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:22
135Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
136Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:26
137Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:28
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:34
140Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:40
141Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
142Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:41
143Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
DNSJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNSEgor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNSSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFThimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFEdoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Mountain 1 - Alto de Itziar (Cat. 3), 24km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team2
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Aritxulegi (Cat. 2), 90km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Agiña (Cat. 2), 98km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountian 4- Alto de Ibardin (Cat. 2), 118km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
3Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 5 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team10pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling6
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team4
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 1 - Cantera Bera, 111km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
3Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Sare - Sara, 133.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Bera,144.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
3Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling16
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team14
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling12
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team7
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda6
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team11:48:30
2Sky Procycling0:00:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
4Movistar Team0:01:19
5Radioshack-Nissan0:01:23
6Team Saxo Bank0:02:16
7Garmin - Barracuda0:02:59
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:06
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:35
10Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
11Astana Pro Team0:05:00
12Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:39
13Lampre - ISD0:07:00
14BMC Racing Team0:07:23
15Caja Rural0:07:30
16Greenedge Cycling Team0:08:02
17Lotto Belisol Team0:09:49
18FDJ-Big Mat0:12:10
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:16
20Utensilnord Named0:21:55

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16:02:02
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:09
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:21
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:28
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:33
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:38
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:45
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:01
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
22Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:25
24Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:37
25David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
26Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:43
27Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:24
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:28
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:39
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:02:57
37Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:03:19
38Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:03:47
39Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:58
40Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:04:02
41Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:35
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:52
43Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:57
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:59
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
47Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:59
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:01
49Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:06:15
50Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:35
51Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:07:19
52Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:47
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:00
54Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:15
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
56Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:08:19
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:25
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:32
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:08:40
60Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:56
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:10
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:39
63Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:10:11
64Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:24
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:45
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:12:21
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
70Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:32
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:09
72Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:36
73Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:10
74Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:33
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:45
76Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:34
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:35
78Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:15
79Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:00
81Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:20
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:46
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:54
84Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:55
85Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:50
86Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:10
87Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:27
88Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:52
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:54
90Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:50
91Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:13
92Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:41
93José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:45
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:57
95Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:37
96Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:51
97Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:57
100Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:25:01
101Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:09
102Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:23
103Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:44
104Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:53
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:11
106Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:12
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:49
108Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:01
109Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:05
110Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:23
111Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:26
112Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:28:38
113Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:58
114Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:19
115Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:41
116Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:43
117Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:54
118Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:05
119Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:57
120Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:30
121Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:33:06
122Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:11
123Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:14
124Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:59
125Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:08
126Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:36:41
127Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:36:49
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:57
129Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:31
130Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:39:43
131Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:23
132Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:41:26
133Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:27
134David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:41:59
135Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:42:18
136Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:44:16
137Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:45:21
138Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:49:41
139Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:50:16
140Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:51:03
141Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:51:37
142Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:49
143Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:54:09
144Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:54:36

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank35pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural30
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team30
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team22
5Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named21
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan10
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
11Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team8
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
13Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling6
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
17Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat6
18Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural5
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team4
20Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team4
22Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3
24Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
25Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
26Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team2
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural2
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
31Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
37Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
41Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
42Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8
3Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named7
4Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
5Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
7David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
11Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
12Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
15Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
17Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1
18Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
22Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi46pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team45
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team39
4Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team30
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda24
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team21
10Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team20
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
12Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan18
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda18
14Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling18
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
20Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team11
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
26Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
27Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5
30Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
31Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
33Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
34Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
35Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team48:07:12
2Sky Procycling0:01:11
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
4Movistar Team0:01:31
5Radioshack-Nissan0:02:48
6Garmin - Barracuda0:04:21
7Team Saxo Bank0:05:14
8Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
9Astana Pro Team0:07:27
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:57
11Lampre - ISD0:07:59
12BMC Racing Team0:09:47
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:48
14Caja Rural0:12:17
15FDJ-Big Mat0:16:04
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:11
17Lotto Belisol Team0:18:21
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:35
19Utensilnord Named0:42:54
20Greenedge Cycling Team1:11:41

Latest on Cyclingnews