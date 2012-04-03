Trending

Impey holds off peloton for stage 2 win with late flier

Rojas remains in leader's jersey

It was a cold and windy day for the breakaway

GreenEdge works to bring back the breakaway

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) gets his podium shot.

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge)

Movistar and Lampre set the pace

Movistar worked to protect the lead of JJ Rojas

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) enjoys his first win at the WorldTour level

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) wins stage 2 of the 2012 Pais Vasco

The breakaway on stage 2

JJ Rojas (Movistar) kept the race lead

It's a 1-2 finish for GreenEdge as Daryl Impey won stage 2 with a late flier, followed by teammate Allan Davis who took the field sprint for second.

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) put in a late attack and held off the peloton to win stage 2

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) on the podium

The peloton rides through the feedzone.

Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural)

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge Cycling Team) on the podium

The peloton in the feed zone.

David De La Fuente (Caja Rural)

The breakaway during stage 2

Overall leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) enjoys his podium time

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol Team), Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team)

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) finishes up

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge Cycling Team) post-race

Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural) after the finish

Allan Davis (GreenEdge Cycling Team) post-race

Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan)

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) in the peloton

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) leads the peloton

Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team) and

Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) and Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the breakaway

Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) and Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank)

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and

Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco with a dramatic solo effort in the final kilometre. The 27-year-old South African led the peloton approaching the flamme rouge, got a slight gap at a roundabout, and hung on by two bike lengths for the victory. A moment's hesitation by the field in the expected field sprint finale provided just enough distance for the solo GreenEdge rider to prevail.

Impey's teammate Allan Davis keenly eyed the South African's progress and sprinted to second place as the Australian ProTeam stamped its authority on the finish with a one-two result. Davide Appolonio (Sky) claimed third place, followed by race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for fourth in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

"I didn't come into today's stage expecting to win," said Impey on the GreenEdge website. "We were riding for Allan [Davis]. When I found myself with the gap, I decided to take it. The boys worked so well early in the race and held it all together in the sprint. It's a massive victory - definitely the biggest moment in my career."

Impey took advantage of a roundabout to gap the peloton, and then continued to the finish line with his solo escape. "We went through that corner really quickly, and I guess I just went a bit quicker than the rest," said Impey. "Sprinting involves a lot of luck, so I was happy to take a chance with the gap. I was lucky to have enough left in the tank to hold it to the line. I kept thinking the field would blow past me in the final 100 metres, but they never did."

"It was one of those situations where experience prevailed," said Davis, who sprinted in for second place. "I didn't want to open up my sprint early even though I had good legs. With Daryl out front, I knew we had the option of going 1-2.

"I waited until I felt someone try to pass me, and then I started my sprint. It was a progressive sprint instead of going explosively from the start. I wanted to give Daryl as much time as possible."

Rojas continues as general classification leader, with Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale) in second and Fabian Wegmann (RadioShack-Nissan) in third overall, all tied on time.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) and Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacked just seven kilometres into the stage and were joined by Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) and Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) at the 32km mark to form the decisive early escape. Under cold, rainy conditions the five attackers pushed out a lead in excess of seven minutes, but were ultimately absorbed back into the peloton on the slopes of the day's sixth and final climb, the category 3 Alto de Zaldiaran, with 13km remaining to the finish in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

With gruppo compatto in the peloton it was time for riders with fresh legs to make a bid for victory on the ascent of the Alto de Zaldiaran. Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) made the first strike and was soon joined by Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat). Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Dominique Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Wesley Sulzberger (GreenEdge) followed as well, forming a lead group of four as Roux fell off the pace.

Nerz would make a second effort as the peloton approached the break and the German went off on a solo attack while Vorganov, Sulzberger and Dyachenko were caught.

The Astana squad seemingly had the endgame of stage 2 under control as the team brought back Nerz, the solo escapee, at the summit of the day's final climb situated 9.3km from the finish. Astana's Enrico Gasparotto set the pace on the descent to Vitoria-Gasteiz with four teammates in tow at the head of the peloton as the Kazakhstani ProTeam worked to set-up Francesco Gavazzi for the expected field sprint finale. Lampre-ISD and then Movistar were tucked in behind Astana, laying in wait.

While the team kept themselves out of trouble on the winding descent, it may have been too much, too soon, as Astana ran out of horsepower over the final, flat kilometres of the stage. With 1.5km to go Astana was overrun at the head of affairs with GreenEdge moving to the front in the approach to the flamme rouge. Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) slipped off the front at a roundabout and with a moment's hesitation in the peloton the South African would not be brought back in the charge to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team4:10:07
2Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
10Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
21Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
26Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
27Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
34Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
38Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
42Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
43Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
44Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
46Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
52Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
53Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
56Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
59Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
60Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
63Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
66Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
68Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
69Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
71Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
72David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
73Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
77Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
78Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
79Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
81Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
82Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
83Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
84Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
87Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
89Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
90Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
95Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
99Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named0:00:32
100Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
102Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
103Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
106David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
107Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
111Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
113Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
120Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
122Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:09
124Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:57
125Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
127Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:14
130Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
131Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
136John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
138Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
139Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
141Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
142José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
143Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
145Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:00
146Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:38
147Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
148Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
150Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:57
151Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
152Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
153David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
154Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:28
155Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
156Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:19
157Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
158Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:01
DNFNikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3), 4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 2 - Alto de la Barrerilla (Cat. 2), 42km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Zaldiaran (Cat. 3), 94km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3pts
2Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Vitoria (Cat. 3), 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 5 - Alto de San Martin (Cat. 3), 140km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Zaldiaran (Cat. 3), 156km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Vitoria- Gasteiz, 103km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2 - Treviño, 122km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 3 - Treviño, 147.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team25pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team20
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda8
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greenedge Cycling Team12:30:21
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Garmin - Barracuda
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Sky Procycling
8Radioshack-Nissan
9Astana Pro Team
10Katusha Team
11Movistar Team
12FDJ-Big Mat
13Utensilnord Named
14Lampre - ISD
15Lotto Belisol Team
16Team Saxo Bank
17Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
18BMC Racing Team
19Caja Rural
20AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8:07:51
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
4Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
10Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
17Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
27Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
28Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
30Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
33Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
38Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
42Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
44Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
47Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
55Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
56Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
57Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
59Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
63Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
64Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
68Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
70Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
72Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
74Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
76Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
77Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
79Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
80Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
81Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
82Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
83Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
85Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
87Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
88Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
91Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
92Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
93Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
94Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:00:32
95Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
98Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
110Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
111Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
112Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:57
113Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:14
117Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
119José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
120Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
124Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
125Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:02:45
126Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:00
127Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
128Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:38
129Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
130Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:42
132Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:47
133Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:25
135Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:57
136Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:59
137Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:07
138John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
139Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:39
140Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:16
141Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:56
142Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:11
143Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:21
144Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:08:38
145Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:08:53
146Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:09:15
147David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:04
148Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:19
149Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:47
150Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
151Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:35
153Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
154Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
155Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:16:25
156Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:44
157Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:25
158Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:48

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural30pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named20
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
4Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8
5Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team7
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
7Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
8Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
9Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural2
13Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
14Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
18José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
20Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
3Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
4David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
7Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
8Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
9Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
10Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
12Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team39pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team30
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda24
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
6Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team20
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda12
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
14Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
15Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
16Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
17Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
19Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
21Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
22Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greenedge Cycling Team24:23:33
2Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Sky Procycling
7Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Garmin - Barracuda
9Lotto Belisol Team
10Movistar Team
11Radioshack-Nissan
12Astana Pro Team
13Katusha Team
14FDJ-Big Mat
15BMC Racing Team
16Utensilnord Named
17Caja Rural
18Lampre - ISD
19Team Saxo Bank
20AG2R La Mondiale

