Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco with a dramatic solo effort in the final kilometre. The 27-year-old South African led the peloton approaching the flamme rouge, got a slight gap at a roundabout, and hung on by two bike lengths for the victory. A moment's hesitation by the field in the expected field sprint finale provided just enough distance for the solo GreenEdge rider to prevail.

Impey's teammate Allan Davis keenly eyed the South African's progress and sprinted to second place as the Australian ProTeam stamped its authority on the finish with a one-two result. Davide Appolonio (Sky) claimed third place, followed by race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for fourth in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

"I didn't come into today's stage expecting to win," said Impey on the GreenEdge website. "We were riding for Allan [Davis]. When I found myself with the gap, I decided to take it. The boys worked so well early in the race and held it all together in the sprint. It's a massive victory - definitely the biggest moment in my career."

Impey took advantage of a roundabout to gap the peloton, and then continued to the finish line with his solo escape. "We went through that corner really quickly, and I guess I just went a bit quicker than the rest," said Impey. "Sprinting involves a lot of luck, so I was happy to take a chance with the gap. I was lucky to have enough left in the tank to hold it to the line. I kept thinking the field would blow past me in the final 100 metres, but they never did."

"It was one of those situations where experience prevailed," said Davis, who sprinted in for second place. "I didn't want to open up my sprint early even though I had good legs. With Daryl out front, I knew we had the option of going 1-2.

"I waited until I felt someone try to pass me, and then I started my sprint. It was a progressive sprint instead of going explosively from the start. I wanted to give Daryl as much time as possible."

Rojas continues as general classification leader, with Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale) in second and Fabian Wegmann (RadioShack-Nissan) in third overall, all tied on time.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) and Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacked just seven kilometres into the stage and were joined by Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) and Gabriele Bosisio (Utensilnord Named) at the 32km mark to form the decisive early escape. Under cold, rainy conditions the five attackers pushed out a lead in excess of seven minutes, but were ultimately absorbed back into the peloton on the slopes of the day's sixth and final climb, the category 3 Alto de Zaldiaran, with 13km remaining to the finish in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

With gruppo compatto in the peloton it was time for riders with fresh legs to make a bid for victory on the ascent of the Alto de Zaldiaran. Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) made the first strike and was soon joined by Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat). Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Dominique Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Wesley Sulzberger (GreenEdge) followed as well, forming a lead group of four as Roux fell off the pace.

Nerz would make a second effort as the peloton approached the break and the German went off on a solo attack while Vorganov, Sulzberger and Dyachenko were caught.

The Astana squad seemingly had the endgame of stage 2 under control as the team brought back Nerz, the solo escapee, at the summit of the day's final climb situated 9.3km from the finish. Astana's Enrico Gasparotto set the pace on the descent to Vitoria-Gasteiz with four teammates in tow at the head of the peloton as the Kazakhstani ProTeam worked to set-up Francesco Gavazzi for the expected field sprint finale. Lampre-ISD and then Movistar were tucked in behind Astana, laying in wait.

While the team kept themselves out of trouble on the winding descent, it may have been too much, too soon, as Astana ran out of horsepower over the final, flat kilometres of the stage. With 1.5km to go Astana was overrun at the head of affairs with GreenEdge moving to the front in the approach to the flamme rouge. Daryl Impey (GreenEdge) slipped off the front at a roundabout and with a moment's hesitation in the peloton the South African would not be brought back in the charge to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:10:07 2 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 12 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 27 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 33 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 42 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 45 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 46 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 52 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 56 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 59 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 60 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 63 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 68 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 71 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 72 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 77 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 78 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 79 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 83 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 87 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 89 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 90 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 95 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 99 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 0:00:32 100 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 102 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 103 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 112 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 113 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 119 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 121 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 122 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:09 124 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:57 125 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 127 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:14 130 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 131 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 132 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 136 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 139 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 141 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 142 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 145 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:00 146 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:38 147 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 150 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:57 151 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 152 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 153 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 154 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:28 155 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 156 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:19 157 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 158 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:01 DNF Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3), 4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de la Barrerilla (Cat. 2), 42km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Zaldiaran (Cat. 3), 94km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 pts 2 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Vitoria (Cat. 3), 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de San Martin (Cat. 3), 140km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Zaldiaran (Cat. 3), 156km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Vitoria- Gasteiz, 103km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Treviño, 122km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 3 - Treviño, 147.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 8 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 11 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 12 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greenedge Cycling Team 12:30:21 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Garmin - Barracuda 6 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Sky Procycling 8 Radioshack-Nissan 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Katusha Team 11 Movistar Team 12 FDJ-Big Mat 13 Utensilnord Named 14 Lampre - ISD 15 Lotto Belisol Team 16 Team Saxo Bank 17 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Caja Rural 20 AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8:07:51 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 17 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 30 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 33 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 42 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 47 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 48 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 56 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 57 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 59 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 63 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 64 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 68 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 70 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 72 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 74 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 76 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 77 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 80 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 81 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 83 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 87 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 88 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 91 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 92 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 93 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 94 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:00:32 95 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 110 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 112 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:57 113 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 115 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:14 117 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 124 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:02:45 126 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:00 127 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 128 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:38 129 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:42 132 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:47 133 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:25 135 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:57 136 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:59 137 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:07 138 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 139 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:39 140 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:16 141 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:56 142 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:11 143 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:21 144 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:08:38 145 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:53 146 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:09:15 147 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:04 148 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:19 149 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:47 150 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 151 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:35 153 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 154 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 155 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:16:25 156 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:44 157 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:25 158 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:48

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 30 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 4 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 5 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 9 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 2 13 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 14 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 16 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 18 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 20 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 3 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 4 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 7 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 8 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 9 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 10 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 12 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 24 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 6 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 12 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 14 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 15 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 16 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 19 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 21 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 22 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1