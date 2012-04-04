Sanchez wins queen stage from three-man break
Euskaltel-Euskadi rider new general classification leader
Stage 3: Vitoria-Gasteiz - Eibar-Arrate
For the third straight year Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has prevailed on the mountain finish in Eibar-Arrate and with his stage victory the reigning Olympic champion moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco.
Sanchez's finishing kick was too much for his two breakaway companions, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), who finished in second and third respectively on the Basque country's queen stage and also occupy the same positions on general classification, tied on time with Sanchez.
The trio escaped 4.5km from the finish on the day's seventh and final climb, the first category Alto de Usartza, and held off the pursuit of a chase group which grew in size from seven to 17 riders by the time it reached the finish. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the sprint for fourth place, 12 seconds in arrears of the lead trio, followed by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in fifth and sixth.
As no time bonuses are in effect during the race, the riders in the chase group are now clustered on time 12 seconds behind the lead trio on general classification. Based on stage placings, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) is the best of the bunch and now holds fourth overall.
The peloton had swept up the stage's final two escapees, Katusha teammates Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos, at the base of the Usartza ascent, setting the stage for a showdown amongst the general classification contenders on the stage's final six kilometres.
2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco overall winner Chris Horner launched the initial salvo, rocketing off the front with Astana's Robert Kiserlovski in tow. Joaquim Rodriguez and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) soon bridged to Horner and Kiserlovski, but the attack was short-lived and quickly shut down.
Sergio Henao (Sky) set tempo at the head of the race until Rodriguez launched an attack with 4.5km remaining. The Katusha captain was quickly marked by Horner and as the duo rode away from the lead group Samuel Sanchez was able to make the juncture in what would be the stage's decisive break. The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider was put under pressure as the three leaders hit the steepest pitch of the ascent at 11.6 percent, but Sanchez is very familiar with the climb and managed to claw his way back to Rodriguez and Horner as the road's gradient lessened slightly.
The Alto de Usartza summit is situated 1.4km from the stage conclusion at Eibar-Arrate, and there's actually a slight descent from the KOM to the finish line. Not wanting to arrive at the finish line in the company of Sanchez, Horner launched an attack with 2.5km to go, but it was quickly neutralised.
In the meantime, a seven-man chase group had formed behind Sanchez, Horner, and Rodriguez containing Damiano Cunego, Michele Scarponi, Sergio Henao, Bauke Mollema, Tony Martin, Robert Kiserlovski and Simon Spilak (Katusha). As the three leaders rode under the flamme rouge at 1km to go their lead was 11 seconds and on the twisting parcours to the finish line they were out of sight of their pursuers, who would increase in numbers to 17 just prior to the finish. Sanchez came to the fore of the lead trio in the finale and Rodriguez and Horner had no response to the Spaniard's final kick to the line.
Seven categorised climbs loom on queen stage
Under cool and overcast conditions, the race quickly sparked to life as the peloton headed out of Vitoria-Gasteiz for the 164km queen stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Numerous attacks were launched as riders attempted to form the early break, but the chemistry wasn't right until five men went clear after 24km had been covered: José Herrada Lopez (Movistar), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank), Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural) and Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named).
After dispatching of the day's opening climb, the category 2 Alto de Krutzeta, and with the second climb of the day approaching at 62.6km, the category 2 Alto de Asentzio, harmony in the break came to a cessation as Piedra aroused the ire of Veikkanen and Christensen. The FDJ-Big Mat and Saxo Bank riders began attacking the break in order to dislodge Piedra and as a result their lead dropped from 4:20 to 3:40.
On the climb of the Alto de Krutzeta Herrada and Christensen rode away from their three breakaway companions and after 72km of racing they held a 26-second lead on Veikkanen, Piedra and Mucelli while the peloton's deficit to the leaders grew to 5:35.
Veikkanen eventually separated himself from Piedra and Mucelli and joined Herrada and Christensen in the race lead.
Christensen led the break over the next two climbs, the category 2 Alto de Karabieta and category 3 Alto de Miñota, but on the first severe climbing test of the day, the category 1 Alto de Ixua, the break fractured under the impetus of Herrada, first dropping Veikkanen and then Christensen.
As the Movistar rider continued alone in the race lead through an ever-increasing throng of passionate Basque fans on the climb's upper slopes, his teammate and race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas was dropped from the peloton and would ultimately surrender more than 16 minutes and the leader's jersey.
Herrada crested the Alto de Ixua alone, followed by Christensen and the a pair of Katusha riders who had attacked the peloton on the climb, Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos. Much of the break's lead vanished on the ascent as the Katusha duo crossed the summit 1:15 back with the peloton only six seconds further behind.
Herrada managed to top the penultimate climb, the category 2 Alto de San Miguel at 143km, still alone in the lead, while Caruso and Vicioso dropped Christensen and arrived at the summit only 13 seconds behind the Spaniard. Euskaltel-Euskadi riders had massed at the front of the peloton with Egoi Martinez leading the main group over the summit 34 seconds later.
Caruso and Vicioso caught Herrada on the descent and the lead trio rolled through the day's final intermediate sprint in Eibar, 11km from the finish, with a slender 18-second advantage. Liguigas-Cannondale had now supplanted Euskaltel-Euskadi at the head of the peloton and as the road tilted upwards, just prior to reaching the base of the finishing Alto de Usartza ascent, the escape was neutralised and the stage set for fireworks on the concluding category 1 climb.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:58:15
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:35
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|29
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:16
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:31
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:44
|51
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|52
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:52
|53
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:01
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:28
|59
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:34
|60
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|61
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:24
|62
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:57
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:33
|67
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:16
|68
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|69
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|74
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|78
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:31
|79
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|80
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|81
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:47
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:11
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:15
|90
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:55
|91
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|93
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|96
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:07
|97
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|102
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|111
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|114
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:17
|117
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|120
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|123
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|125
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|127
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|133
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|135
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|136
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|141
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|144
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|145
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|146
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|149
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|150
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|151
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|153
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|154
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|155
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|4
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|4
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|2
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|11:55:09
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:59
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:22
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:22
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:54
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:04:47
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:42
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:32
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:32
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|19
|Utensilnord Named
|0:20:59
|20
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:03:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:06:06
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:12
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:35
|21
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:16
|40
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:31
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:35
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:44
|48
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:52
|50
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:01
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:28
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:33
|55
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:34
|57
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|58
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:28
|61
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:56
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:57
|64
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:33
|65
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:16
|66
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|69
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|70
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:05:48
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|75
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:13
|76
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:31
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:43
|78
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:47
|80
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:10
|81
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:11
|82
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:55
|83
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:57
|86
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|89
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:34
|90
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:52
|91
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|92
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:07
|93
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:49
|94
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:50
|95
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:21
|96
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:15
|97
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|98
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|99
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|101
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|104
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:47
|105
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:11
|108
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:06
|109
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:17
|110
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:29
|113
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:17:00
|116
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:02
|117
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:14
|118
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:44
|119
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:21:21
|120
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|125
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|126
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|127
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:53
|129
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|131
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|132
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:30
|134
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:35
|135
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:38
|136
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:24:21
|137
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:35
|138
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:24:59
|139
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:25:03
|141
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:25:46
|142
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:36
|143
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:27:37
|144
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:29:59
|145
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:34
|146
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:30:36
|147
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:25
|148
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:08
|149
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:34:28
|151
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:56
|152
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:22
|153
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:37:46
|154
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:39:05
|155
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:46:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|pts
|2
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|4
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|21
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|10
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|11
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|7
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|15
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|17
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|18
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|2
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|22
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|23
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|24
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|25
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|31
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|32
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|3
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|7
|4
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|11
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|13
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|14
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|15
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|16
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|7
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|24
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|25
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|27
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|28
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|5
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|4
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|33
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|36:18:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:22
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:22
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:54
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:04:47
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:42
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:32
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:32
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|19
|Utensilnord Named
|0:20:59
|20
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:03:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy