Image 1 of 44 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) scores big on home soil with a stage victory at Eibar-Arrate for the third straight year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted his two breakaway companions to win the queen stage at Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 44 You think Sammy Sanchez is excited about his stage win? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Stage 3 winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium with his son. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 The race-winning break of Sammy Sanchez, Joaquim Rodriguez and Chris Horner on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 The Katusha duo of Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso caught Movistar's José Herrada on the descent off the penultimate climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 José Herrada (Movistar) rides alone in the lead after dispatching of his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco overall winner Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 José Herrada (Movistar) was part of the early five-man escape and rode alone in the lead after dropping his breakaway companions on the day's first category 1 climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 The early five-man break split, leaving Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural), Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) to chase Herrada and Christensen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 José Herrada (Movistar) and Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) in the race lead after dropping their three breakaway companions. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Katusha's Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Overnight race leaderJose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) interviewed before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in action during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) leads in the chase group for fourth place, 12 seconds behind the winning break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) prevailed on stage 3 at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Lampre-ISD's Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi lead the chase of Sanchez, Rodriguez and Horner on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Euskaltel-Euskadi put much of their team on the front to neutralise the break late in the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Euskaltel-Euskadi riders, on home soil, work to chase down the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Sammy Sanchez sure loves the stage finish in Eibar-Arrate as he's won there for the third straight year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the sprint for fourth place, 12 seconds behind the lead trio. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 26 of 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 27 of 44 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 28 of 44 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 29 of 44 Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 30 of 44 RadioShack-Nissan riders control the peloton (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 31 of 44 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) shares the podium with his son (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 32 of 44 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) counts how many times he has won here (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 33 of 44 New GC leader Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 34 of 44 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) post-race (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 35 of 44 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 36 of 44 Katusha teammates Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos on the attack. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 37 of 44 Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank) in the break (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 38 of 44 José Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team) in the break (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 39 of 44 José Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team) and Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 40 of 44 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 41 of 44 The queen stage had too much climbing for overnight race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team), who would surrender the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 42 of 44 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 3 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 43 of 44 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) for the stage win. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 44 of 44 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished in 6th place. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

For the third straight year Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has prevailed on the mountain finish in Eibar-Arrate and with his stage victory the reigning Olympic champion moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco.

Sanchez's finishing kick was too much for his two breakaway companions, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), who finished in second and third respectively on the Basque country's queen stage and also occupy the same positions on general classification, tied on time with Sanchez.

The trio escaped 4.5km from the finish on the day's seventh and final climb, the first category Alto de Usartza, and held off the pursuit of a chase group which grew in size from seven to 17 riders by the time it reached the finish. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the sprint for fourth place, 12 seconds in arrears of the lead trio, followed by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in fifth and sixth.

As no time bonuses are in effect during the race, the riders in the chase group are now clustered on time 12 seconds behind the lead trio on general classification. Based on stage placings, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) is the best of the bunch and now holds fourth overall.

The peloton had swept up the stage's final two escapees, Katusha teammates Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos, at the base of the Usartza ascent, setting the stage for a showdown amongst the general classification contenders on the stage's final six kilometres.

2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco overall winner Chris Horner launched the initial salvo, rocketing off the front with Astana's Robert Kiserlovski in tow. Joaquim Rodriguez and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) soon bridged to Horner and Kiserlovski, but the attack was short-lived and quickly shut down.

Sergio Henao (Sky) set tempo at the head of the race until Rodriguez launched an attack with 4.5km remaining. The Katusha captain was quickly marked by Horner and as the duo rode away from the lead group Samuel Sanchez was able to make the juncture in what would be the stage's decisive break. The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider was put under pressure as the three leaders hit the steepest pitch of the ascent at 11.6 percent, but Sanchez is very familiar with the climb and managed to claw his way back to Rodriguez and Horner as the road's gradient lessened slightly.

The Alto de Usartza summit is situated 1.4km from the stage conclusion at Eibar-Arrate, and there's actually a slight descent from the KOM to the finish line. Not wanting to arrive at the finish line in the company of Sanchez, Horner launched an attack with 2.5km to go, but it was quickly neutralised.

In the meantime, a seven-man chase group had formed behind Sanchez, Horner, and Rodriguez containing Damiano Cunego, Michele Scarponi, Sergio Henao, Bauke Mollema, Tony Martin, Robert Kiserlovski and Simon Spilak (Katusha). As the three leaders rode under the flamme rouge at 1km to go their lead was 11 seconds and on the twisting parcours to the finish line they were out of sight of their pursuers, who would increase in numbers to 17 just prior to the finish. Sanchez came to the fore of the lead trio in the finale and Rodriguez and Horner had no response to the Spaniard's final kick to the line.

Seven categorised climbs loom on queen stage

Under cool and overcast conditions, the race quickly sparked to life as the peloton headed out of Vitoria-Gasteiz for the 164km queen stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Numerous attacks were launched as riders attempted to form the early break, but the chemistry wasn't right until five men went clear after 24km had been covered: José Herrada Lopez (Movistar), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank), Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural) and Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named).

After dispatching of the day's opening climb, the category 2 Alto de Krutzeta, and with the second climb of the day approaching at 62.6km, the category 2 Alto de Asentzio, harmony in the break came to a cessation as Piedra aroused the ire of Veikkanen and Christensen. The FDJ-Big Mat and Saxo Bank riders began attacking the break in order to dislodge Piedra and as a result their lead dropped from 4:20 to 3:40.

On the climb of the Alto de Krutzeta Herrada and Christensen rode away from their three breakaway companions and after 72km of racing they held a 26-second lead on Veikkanen, Piedra and Mucelli while the peloton's deficit to the leaders grew to 5:35.

Veikkanen eventually separated himself from Piedra and Mucelli and joined Herrada and Christensen in the race lead.

Christensen led the break over the next two climbs, the category 2 Alto de Karabieta and category 3 Alto de Miñota, but on the first severe climbing test of the day, the category 1 Alto de Ixua, the break fractured under the impetus of Herrada, first dropping Veikkanen and then Christensen.

As the Movistar rider continued alone in the race lead through an ever-increasing throng of passionate Basque fans on the climb's upper slopes, his teammate and race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas was dropped from the peloton and would ultimately surrender more than 16 minutes and the leader's jersey.

Herrada crested the Alto de Ixua alone, followed by Christensen and the a pair of Katusha riders who had attacked the peloton on the climb, Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos. Much of the break's lead vanished on the ascent as the Katusha duo crossed the summit 1:15 back with the peloton only six seconds further behind.

Herrada managed to top the penultimate climb, the category 2 Alto de San Miguel at 143km, still alone in the lead, while Caruso and Vicioso dropped Christensen and arrived at the summit only 13 seconds behind the Spaniard. Euskaltel-Euskadi riders had massed at the front of the peloton with Egoi Martinez leading the main group over the summit 34 seconds later.

Caruso and Vicioso caught Herrada on the descent and the lead trio rolled through the day's final intermediate sprint in Eibar, 11km from the finish, with a slender 18-second advantage. Liguigas-Cannondale had now supplanted Euskaltel-Euskadi at the head of the peloton and as the road tilted upwards, just prior to reaching the base of the finishing Alto de Usartza ascent, the escape was neutralised and the stage set for fireworks on the concluding category 1 climb.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:58:15 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:35 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 29 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 32 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:16 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:31 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:44 51 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 52 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:01:52 53 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:01 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 56 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 58 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:28 59 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:34 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 61 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:24 62 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:57 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:33 67 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:16 68 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 69 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 72 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 74 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 77 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 78 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:31 79 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 81 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 82 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:47 85 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:11 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:15 90 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:55 91 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 93 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 96 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:07 97 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 98 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:15 100 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 102 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 111 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 114 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:17 117 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 120 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:21 123 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 125 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 132 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 133 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 134 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 135 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 136 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 137 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 140 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 141 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 142 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 144 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 145 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 146 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 149 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 150 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 151 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 153 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 154 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 155 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda DNF Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Alto de Krutzeta (Cat. 2), 35km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Asentzio (Cat. 2), 63km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 4 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Karabieta (Cat. 2), 92km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 4 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Miñota (Cat. 3), 111km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Ixua (Cat. 1), 132km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 6 4 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 5 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel (Cat. 2), 143km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 4 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Usartza (Cat. 1), 163km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 2 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 8 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 4 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 11:55:09 2 Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 4 Lampre - ISD 0:00:59 5 Sky Procycling 6 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:22 7 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:25 8 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 9 BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 10 Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:22 13 FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:54 14 Caja Rural 0:04:47 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:42 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:32 17 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:32 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:19 19 Utensilnord Named 0:20:59 20 Greenedge Cycling Team 1:03:39

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12:06:06 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:12 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:35 21 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 28 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:16 40 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:31 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:35 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:44 48 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 49 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 0:01:52 50 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:01 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 53 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:28 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:33 55 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 56 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:34 57 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 58 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 59 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 60 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:28 61 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:56 62 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:57 64 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:33 65 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:16 66 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 69 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 70 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 72 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:05:48 73 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 75 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:13 76 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:31 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:43 78 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 79 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:47 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:10 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:11 82 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:55 83 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:57 86 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 87 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:25 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:26 89 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:34 90 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:52 91 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:55 92 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:07 93 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:49 94 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:50 95 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:21 96 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:15 97 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 98 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 101 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 104 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:47 105 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:11 108 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:06 109 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:17 110 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:29 113 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:17:00 116 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:02 117 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:14 118 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:44 119 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:21:21 120 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 123 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 125 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 126 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 127 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:53 129 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 131 Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named 132 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 133 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:30 134 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:35 135 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:38 136 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:24:21 137 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:35 138 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:24:59 139 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:25:03 141 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:46 142 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:36 143 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:37 144 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:29:59 145 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:34 146 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:30:36 147 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:25 148 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:08 149 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 150 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:34:28 151 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:56 152 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:36:22 153 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 0:37:46 154 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:05 155 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:46:09

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 30 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 4 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 21 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 8 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 10 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 11 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 7 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 6 15 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 17 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 18 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 2 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 22 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 2 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 24 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 25 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 31 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 32 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 8 3 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 7 4 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 11 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 13 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 14 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 15 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 16 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 24 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 8 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 16 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 12 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 12 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 8 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 7 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 24 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 25 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 27 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 28 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named 5 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 4 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 31 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 33 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2