Sanchez wins queen stage from three-man break

Euskaltel-Euskadi rider new general classification leader

Image 1 of 44

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) scores big on home soil with a stage victory at Eibar-Arrate for the third straight year.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted his two breakaway companions to win the queen stage at Pais Vasco.

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 44

You think Sammy Sanchez is excited about his stage win?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Stage 3 winner Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium with his son.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

The race-winning break of Sammy Sanchez, Joaquim Rodriguez and Chris Horner on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

The Katusha duo of Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso caught Movistar's José Herrada on the descent off the penultimate climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

José Herrada (Movistar) rides alone in the lead after dispatching of his breakaway companions.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco overall winner Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

José Herrada (Movistar) was part of the early five-man escape and rode alone in the lead after dropping his breakaway companions on the day's first category 1 climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

The early five-man break split, leaving Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural), Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat) to chase Herrada and Christensen.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

José Herrada (Movistar) and Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) in the race lead after dropping their three breakaway companions.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Katusha's Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Overnight race leaderJose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) interviewed before the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in action during stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) leads in the chase group for fourth place, 12 seconds behind the winning break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 44

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) prevailed on stage 3 at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Lampre-ISD's Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi lead the chase of Sanchez, Rodriguez and Horner on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Euskaltel-Euskadi put much of their team on the front to neutralise the break late in the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Euskaltel-Euskadi riders, on home soil, work to chase down the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

Sammy Sanchez sure loves the stage finish in Eibar-Arrate as he's won there for the third straight year.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the sprint for fourth place, 12 seconds behind the lead trio.

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 26 of 44

Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 27 of 44

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 28 of 44

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 29 of 44

Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 30 of 44

RadioShack-Nissan riders control the peloton

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 31 of 44

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) shares the podium with his son

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 32 of 44

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) counts how many times he has won here

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 33 of 44

New GC leader Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 34 of 44

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) post-race

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 35 of 44

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 36 of 44

Katusha teammates Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos on the attack.

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 37 of 44

Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank) in the break

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 38 of 44

José Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team) in the break

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 39 of 44

José Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team) and Mads Christensen (Team Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 40 of 44

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 41 of 44

The queen stage had too much climbing for overnight race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team), who would surrender the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 42 of 44

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 3 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 43 of 44

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) for the stage win.

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 44 of 44

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished in 6th place.

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

For the third straight year Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) has prevailed on the mountain finish in Eibar-Arrate and with his stage victory the reigning Olympic champion moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco.

Sanchez's finishing kick was too much for his two breakaway companions, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), who finished in second and third respectively on the Basque country's queen stage and also occupy the same positions on general classification, tied on time with Sanchez.

The trio escaped 4.5km from the finish on the day's seventh and final climb, the first category Alto de Usartza, and held off the pursuit of a chase group which grew in size from seven to 17 riders by the time it reached the finish. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) took the sprint for fourth place, 12 seconds in arrears of the lead trio, followed by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in fifth and sixth.

As no time bonuses are in effect during the race, the riders in the chase group are now clustered on time 12 seconds behind the lead trio on general classification. Based on stage placings, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) is the best of the bunch and now holds fourth overall.

The peloton had swept up the stage's final two escapees, Katusha teammates Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos, at the base of the Usartza ascent, setting the stage for a showdown amongst the general classification contenders on the stage's final six kilometres.

2010 Vuelta al Pais Vasco overall winner Chris Horner launched the initial salvo, rocketing off the front with Astana's Robert Kiserlovski in tow. Joaquim Rodriguez and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) soon bridged to Horner and Kiserlovski, but the attack was short-lived and quickly shut down.

Sergio Henao (Sky) set tempo at the head of the race until Rodriguez launched an attack with 4.5km remaining. The Katusha captain was quickly marked by Horner and as the duo rode away from the lead group Samuel Sanchez was able to make the juncture in what would be the stage's decisive break. The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider was put under pressure as the three leaders hit the steepest pitch of the ascent at 11.6 percent, but Sanchez is very familiar with the climb and managed to claw his way back to Rodriguez and Horner as the road's gradient lessened slightly.

The Alto de Usartza summit is situated 1.4km from the stage conclusion at Eibar-Arrate, and there's actually a slight descent from the KOM to the finish line. Not wanting to arrive at the finish line in the company of Sanchez, Horner launched an attack with 2.5km to go, but it was quickly neutralised.

In the meantime, a seven-man chase group had formed behind Sanchez, Horner, and Rodriguez containing Damiano Cunego, Michele Scarponi, Sergio Henao, Bauke Mollema, Tony Martin, Robert Kiserlovski and Simon Spilak (Katusha). As the three leaders rode under the flamme rouge at 1km to go their lead was 11 seconds and on the twisting parcours to the finish line they were out of sight of their pursuers, who would increase in numbers to 17 just prior to the finish. Sanchez came to the fore of the lead trio in the finale and Rodriguez and Horner had no response to the Spaniard's final kick to the line.

Seven categorised climbs loom on queen stage

Under cool and overcast conditions, the race quickly sparked to life as the peloton headed out of Vitoria-Gasteiz for the 164km queen stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco. Numerous attacks were launched as riders attempted to form the early break, but the chemistry wasn't right until five men went clear after 24km had been covered: José Herrada Lopez (Movistar), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ-Big Mat), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank), Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural) and Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named).

After dispatching of the day's opening climb, the category 2 Alto de Krutzeta, and with the second climb of the day approaching at 62.6km, the category 2 Alto de Asentzio, harmony in the break came to a cessation as Piedra aroused the ire of Veikkanen and Christensen. The FDJ-Big Mat and Saxo Bank riders began attacking the break in order to dislodge Piedra and as a result their lead dropped from 4:20 to 3:40.

On the climb of the Alto de Krutzeta Herrada and Christensen rode away from their three breakaway companions and after 72km of racing they held a 26-second lead on Veikkanen, Piedra and Mucelli while the peloton's deficit to the leaders grew to 5:35.

Veikkanen eventually separated himself from Piedra and Mucelli and joined Herrada and Christensen in the race lead.

Christensen led the break over the next two climbs, the category 2 Alto de Karabieta and category 3 Alto de Miñota, but on the first severe climbing test of the day, the category 1 Alto de Ixua, the break fractured under the impetus of Herrada, first dropping Veikkanen and then Christensen.

As the Movistar rider continued alone in the race lead through an ever-increasing throng of passionate Basque fans on the climb's upper slopes, his teammate and race leader Jose Joaquin Rojas was dropped from the peloton and would ultimately surrender more than 16 minutes and the leader's jersey.

Herrada crested the Alto de Ixua alone, followed by Christensen and the a pair of Katusha riders who had attacked the peloton on the climb, Giampaolo Caruso and Angel Vicioso Arcos. Much of the break's lead vanished on the ascent as the Katusha duo crossed the summit 1:15 back with the peloton only six seconds further behind.

Herrada managed to top the penultimate climb, the category 2 Alto de San Miguel at 143km, still alone in the lead, while Caruso and Vicioso dropped Christensen and arrived at the summit only 13 seconds behind the Spaniard. Euskaltel-Euskadi riders had massed at the front of the peloton with Egoi Martinez leading the main group over the summit 34 seconds later.

Caruso and Vicioso caught Herrada on the descent and the lead trio rolled through the day's final intermediate sprint in Eibar, 11km from the finish, with a slender 18-second advantage. Liguigas-Cannondale had now supplanted Euskaltel-Euskadi at the head of the peloton and as the road tilted upwards, just prior to reaching the base of the finishing Alto de Usartza ascent, the escape was neutralised and the stage set for fireworks on the concluding category 1 climb.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:58:15
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:35
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
25Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
29Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
32Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
41Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:16
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
45Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:31
48Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:44
51Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
52Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:52
53Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:01
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
56Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
58Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:28
59Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:02:34
60Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
61Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:24
62Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
63Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
65Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:57
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:33
67Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:16
68Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
69Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
72Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
74Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
77Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
78Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:31
79José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
80Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
81Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
82Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:47
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:11
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
88Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
89Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:15
90Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:55
91Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
93Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
96Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:07
97Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
98Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:15
100Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
102Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
110Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
111Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
112Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
114Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:17
117Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
120Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:21
123David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
125Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
127Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
129Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
132Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
133Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
135Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
136Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
137Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
140Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
141Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
142Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
144Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
145Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
146Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
148Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
149Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
150Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
151Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
153Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
154Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
155Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Alto de Krutzeta (Cat. 2), 35km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural4
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Asentzio (Cat. 2), 63km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
4Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Karabieta (Cat. 2), 92km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
4Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Miñota (Cat. 3), 111km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Ixua (Cat. 1), 132km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team6
4Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel (Cat. 2), 143km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
4Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Usartza (Cat. 1), 163km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan10pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team2
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling8
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team7
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team4
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team11:55:09
2Movistar Team0:00:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
4Lampre - ISD0:00:59
5Sky Procycling
6Garmin - Barracuda0:01:22
7Radioshack-Nissan0:01:25
8Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
9BMC Racing Team0:02:24
10Astana Pro Team0:02:27
11Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:22
13FDJ-Big Mat0:03:54
14Caja Rural0:04:47
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:42
16Lotto Belisol Team0:08:32
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:32
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:19
19Utensilnord Named0:20:59
20Greenedge Cycling Team1:03:39

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12:06:06
2Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:12
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:35
21David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
22Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
26Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
28Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
36Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:16
40Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
41Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:31
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:35
47Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:44
48Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
49Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:52
50Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:01
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
53Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:28
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:33
55Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
56Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:02:34
57Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
58Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
59Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
60Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:28
61Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:56
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:57
64Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:33
65Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:16
66Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
69Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
70Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
72Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:05:48
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
75Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:13
76Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:31
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:43
78Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
79Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:47
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:10
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:11
82Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:55
83Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:57
86Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
87Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:26
89Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:34
90Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:52
91Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:55
92Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:07
93Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:49
94Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:50
95Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:21
96Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:15
97Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
98Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
101Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
103Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
104Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:47
105Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
107Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:11
108Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:06
109Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:17
110Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:29
113Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:17:00
116Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:02
117Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:14
118John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:44
119Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:21:21
120Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
123Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
125Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
126Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
127Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:53
129Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
131Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
132Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
133Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:30
134Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:35
135Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:38
136Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:24:21
137Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:35
138Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:24:59
139Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:25:03
141Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:46
142Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:36
143Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:37
144Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:29:59
145Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:30:34
146Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:30:36
147David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:25
148Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:08
149Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
150Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:34:28
151Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:56
152Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:36:22
153Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:37:46
154Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:05
155Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:46:09

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank35pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural30
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team29
4Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named21
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team8
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
10Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8
11Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team7
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
14Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat6
15Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural5
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
17Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
18Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team2
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
22Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural2
23Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
24Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
25Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
31Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
32Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
33Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural8
3Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named7
4Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
6David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
13Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
14Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
15Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
16Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team39pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team30
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi26
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda24
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
8Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team20
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan16
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda12
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling8
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team7
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
24Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
25Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
27Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
28Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named5
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team4
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
32Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
33Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team36:18:42
2Movistar Team0:00:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
4Sky Procycling0:00:59
5Lampre - ISD
6Garmin - Barracuda0:01:22
7Radioshack-Nissan0:01:25
8Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
9BMC Racing Team0:02:24
10Astana Pro Team0:02:27
11Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:22
13FDJ-Big Mat0:03:54
14Caja Rural0:04:47
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:42
16Lotto Belisol Team0:08:32
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:32
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:19
19Utensilnord Named0:20:59
20Greenedge Cycling Team1:03:39

